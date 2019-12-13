SkyVPN Ranks in Top 20 in the 2019 Global Mobile VPN Report

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SkyVPN Inc. Press Release

SkyVPN, a VPN service used by over twenty million users across the globe, has made it to the top twenty positions in the Global Mobile VPN Report 2019. This report provides mobile VPN app download data at the global, regional, country and app-level over the last 12 months.

“We are delighted to be a part of the top twenty mobile VPN apps in the Global Mobile VPN Report 2019. This feat is a true reflection of the dedication and hard work put together by the entire team,” said Steve, the founder/CEO of SkyVPN. “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers for putting their trust on us. This would have never been possible without your support.” Hong Kong, China, December 13, 2019 --( PR.com )-- SkyVPN proudly announces that its popular VPN service has featured amongst the top 20 positions amongst all VPN services around the world in the recently released Global Mobile VPN Report for 2019. The first study of its kind, this report reveals a series of interesting data related to the mobile VPN app download from October 2018 to October 2019. According to this report, SkyVPN holds the eighteenth position amongst the top mobile VPN apps for iOS in 2019.According to this report, 480 million mobile VPN apps were downloaded across the globe over the last one year. Interestingly, this figure indicates a 54% growth compared to the previous year. The report also reveals that 84% of all mobile VPN downloads in last 12 months were free services. Over the last 12 months, India, Jordan, and Kazakhstan have emerged as the world’s fastest growing mobile VPN markets. During this period, the SkyVPN iOS app has been downloaded by 1.4 million users all over the world.The Global Mobile VPN Report for 2019 has been created and published by Top10VPN.com, a leading VPN review website. The platform helps protect consumers’ privacy online by recommending the best VPN services. It also educates public about digital privacy and cybersecurity risks through free online resources and research.The analysis of VPN app download data for 2019 clearly indicates several surges in demand for VPN services. The experts from Top10VPN.com strongly believe that most of these spikes were the response of common men towards the frequent internet shutdowns imposed on them by local authorities around the world.SkyVPN is one of the most popular VPN services around the world with a customer base of over twenty million. Available on all platforms, it allows users to access all websites and apps securely and anonymously from anywhere, anytime. It helps users unblock all types of internet censorship and firewalls, and provides them access to all blocked websites. SkyVPN also protects identifiable information belonging to its users and keeps them safe from all types of tracking or monitoring.“We are delighted to be a part of the top twenty mobile VPN apps in the Global Mobile VPN Report 2019. This feat is a true reflection of the dedication and hard work put together by the entire team,” said Steve, the founder/CEO of SkyVPN. “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers for putting their trust on us. This would have never been possible without your support.” Contact Information SkyVPN Inc.

