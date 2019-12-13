Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: LED Expo Thailand: ASEAN’s Most Promising Show on LED Technology

Being one of region’s emerging economies with huge business potential, Thailand is an obvious choice for hosting a show like the LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN.

Bangkok, Thailand, December 13, 2019 --(



As per MarketWatch, Thailand LEDs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.3% to reach $1.97 billion by 2022. The lighting segment is expected to contribute the largest growth towards the LED market which is expected to be driven by government subsidies, government investments, decreasing LED prices, and the entry of multinational players in Thailand market.



Due to the strong ties between Thailand and China, procurement of raw materials for manufacturing in the country is also relatively favourable. Moreover, Thailand has indirectly benefited from the US-China trade war and multinational players have raised investments in the Thailand LED products manufacturing market. With such bright prospects, a show like LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN is expected to give a boost to the overall industry.



LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2020 works as an effective marketing platform to reach out to the entire lighting and LED markets of Thailand and ASEAN region. The 8th edition comes with several new show highlights to cater to the needs of a diverse audience. LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2020 will feature five distinctive zones such as Intelligent Lighting Zone, Lighting Design Zone, Beyond Saving & Sustainability Zone, LED Lighting ASEAN Forum 2020 and Lighting Demonstration. LED Lighting ASEAN Forum 2020 will see prominent industry professionals speaking on interesting topics like space-smart lighting, bar and restaurant lighting, energy savings, etc.



LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2020 is an exhibition for all those who want to carve their niche in this highly dynamic industry. It is a platform where the who’s who of the lighting industry will come together to discuss, debate, network and finalise business deals.



The Show theme "Connected Lighting for a Better Life" revolves around the concept of Smart Lighting and its applications, where AI and IoT are rapidly being integrated into lighting. The theme has been chosen keeping in tune with the current trends in LED lighting industry, and through this Show, the organisers aim to reach out to each and every stakeholder who intends to be a part of this segment in near future.



The 8th edition of the annual lighting extravaganza will be held from June 24-26 at IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Centre in Bangkok, Thailand.



Visit https://www.ledexpothailand.com/ for further details.



About The Organisers:



MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a strong presence of four decades in the advertising industry, over 21 years in publishing & 17 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore and Thailand.



IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. is the leading exhibition organizer in Thailand. IMPACT organises and manages professional trade and public exhibitions, conferences, meetings and trainings, working in-hand with international trade associations, organizers and corporations across a broad spectrum of industries.



IMPACT creates effective market platforms and offers a comprehensive range of turn-key event management solutions ranging from market research, exhibition and visitor promotion and sales, advertising and promotion, public relations, operation to on-site logistic management for exhibitions and conferences of all sizes and industries. We also specialize in business matching program. Bangkok, Thailand, December 13, 2019 --( PR.com )-- UFI-Approved "LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN" is now entering its eighth year with much more to look forward to in terms of exhibit range and fringe programmes. Thailand is an apt destination for a show of this scale as it is emerging as a leading LED lighting market in ASEAN region.As per MarketWatch, Thailand LEDs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.3% to reach $1.97 billion by 2022. The lighting segment is expected to contribute the largest growth towards the LED market which is expected to be driven by government subsidies, government investments, decreasing LED prices, and the entry of multinational players in Thailand market.Due to the strong ties between Thailand and China, procurement of raw materials for manufacturing in the country is also relatively favourable. Moreover, Thailand has indirectly benefited from the US-China trade war and multinational players have raised investments in the Thailand LED products manufacturing market. With such bright prospects, a show like LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN is expected to give a boost to the overall industry.LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2020 works as an effective marketing platform to reach out to the entire lighting and LED markets of Thailand and ASEAN region. The 8th edition comes with several new show highlights to cater to the needs of a diverse audience. LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2020 will feature five distinctive zones such as Intelligent Lighting Zone, Lighting Design Zone, Beyond Saving & Sustainability Zone, LED Lighting ASEAN Forum 2020 and Lighting Demonstration. LED Lighting ASEAN Forum 2020 will see prominent industry professionals speaking on interesting topics like space-smart lighting, bar and restaurant lighting, energy savings, etc.LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2020 is an exhibition for all those who want to carve their niche in this highly dynamic industry. It is a platform where the who’s who of the lighting industry will come together to discuss, debate, network and finalise business deals.The Show theme "Connected Lighting for a Better Life" revolves around the concept of Smart Lighting and its applications, where AI and IoT are rapidly being integrated into lighting. The theme has been chosen keeping in tune with the current trends in LED lighting industry, and through this Show, the organisers aim to reach out to each and every stakeholder who intends to be a part of this segment in near future.The 8th edition of the annual lighting extravaganza will be held from June 24-26 at IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Centre in Bangkok, Thailand.Visit https://www.ledexpothailand.com/ for further details.About The Organisers:MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a strong presence of four decades in the advertising industry, over 21 years in publishing & 17 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore and Thailand.IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. is the leading exhibition organizer in Thailand. IMPACT organises and manages professional trade and public exhibitions, conferences, meetings and trainings, working in-hand with international trade associations, organizers and corporations across a broad spectrum of industries.IMPACT creates effective market platforms and offers a comprehensive range of turn-key event management solutions ranging from market research, exhibition and visitor promotion and sales, advertising and promotion, public relations, operation to on-site logistic management for exhibitions and conferences of all sizes and industries. We also specialize in business matching program. Contact Information Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

Anjali Srivastava

+91-11-46464848



https://www.ledexpothailand.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend