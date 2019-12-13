PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
New Emergency Hammer from EMKA - an Indispensable Lifesaver


Emergency hammers are a familiar sight in buses or trains, where they are located ready to use and clearly visible, right next to the windows. EMKA has now introduced a new advance on the traditional design of emergency hammer for breaking tempered and laminated glass, as well as insulating glass.

Coventry, United Kingdom, December 13, 2019 --(PR.com)-- As prominent suppliers to the specialist vehicle industry, EMKA has introduced a new advance on the traditional design of emergency hammers for breaking tempered and laminated glass, as well as insulating glass.

Emergency hammers are a familiar sight in buses or trains, where they are located ready to use and clearly visible, right next to the windows. In case of an accident or emergency, they help to break the window glass to allow trapped passengers to escape. The EMKA emergency hammer is made of fibre-glass-reinforced plastic with a hardened steel tip and complies with the relevant fire protection standards. The optional belt cutter is indispensable for proper use in all vehicles with safety belts to cut straps with locked or trapped mechanisms.

This new design features a large convenient grip and is offered in three versions – two of which provide a hand protection grip. The range includes a simple holder or a security holder with extensible/retractable steel retaining cable.
Contact Information
EMKA (UK) Ltd.
Andy Billingham
024 7661 6505
Contact
https://shop.emka.com/de_en/accessories/miscellaneous/emergency_hammer.html

