Transportation: Railroad News

Allegro High Speed Train Between St. Petersburg and Helsinki Becoming More Popular
Allegro, high-speed train between St. Petersburg and Helsinki, carries 15% more passengers. - December 17, 2019 - Russian Railways
Russian Railways Report Increase of Number of e-Tickets
In January-November 2019 almost 70 million electronic tickets were sold for long-distance trains, which is 7% greater than for the same period last year. The share of online ticket sales for 11 months of the current year grew to 57% of the total number of tickets sold as a whole through the railway... - December 16, 2019 - Russian Railways
New Emergency Hammer from EMKA - an Indispensable Lifesaver
Emergency hammers are a familiar sight in buses or trains, where they are located ready to use and clearly visible, right next to the windows. EMKA has now introduced a new advance on the traditional design of emergency hammer for breaking tempered and laminated glass, as well as insulating glass. - December 13, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
Telesense
TeleSense Debuts the Most Advanced Grain Monitoring System for Barges and Ground Piles
Purpose-Built for New Grain Storage Challenges Brought on by Climate Change and Geopolitical Tensions, the Cellular SensorSpear™ Monitors and Protects Post-Harvest Grain - November 08, 2019 - Telesense
Port of Fernandina Positioned to Speed Aid to Bahamas
Unscathed Northeast Florida's Port of Fernandina in excellent shape to help get relief supplies to Bahamas. - September 06, 2019 - Port of Fernandina
EMKA Offer Flame Retardant, Low Smoke, Low Tox Gaskets for the Rail Industry
EMKA UK offer specialist gasket profile sections in flame retardant, low smoke, low tox materials which are primarily aimed at railway applications such as mobile units, coaches, rolling stock, enclosures, station installations and related equipment. - August 23, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
FedEx Wins Carrier of the Year Award
FedEx earns Carrier of the Year award for 2018 from American Group, adds another crystal trophy to their showcase. - July 31, 2019 - American Group
SEMCO Events Ltd.
Announcing the Launch of the World’s First Transportation Security Leadership Forum
Transportation Security Leadership Forum – Innovation | Leadership | Security Re-Imagined; 29-30 October 2019, Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland - June 28, 2019 - SEMCO Events Ltd.
PINC
PINC Recognized as a Standout Exhibitor During the Largest ProMat Expo in the 34-Year History
Independent consulting firm, Competitive Edge, on behalf of MHI, selects PINC as a standout exhibit during ProMat 2019. - June 19, 2019 - PINC
New from EMKA – Sealed Quarter-Turn Option for Floor and Ground Latches in Railway Situations
The EMKA range of stainless steel quarter-turn catches now includes their new Program 1000 System incorporating a sealed cover. - June 06, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
Mission Microwave
Mission Microwave Supports INSTER on Train Satellite System
Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications Selected for Satellite Connectivity Solution for Trains - April 10, 2019 - Mission Microwave
New EMKA Railway Program 1001 Safety Latch Lock with Visual Indicator
EMKA’s new and innovative IP65 Stainless Steel Safety Latch Lock with red/green visual position indicator is tamper and vibration proof for rear mounting on doors of 5mm thickness. - March 22, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
American Group
Dependable Highway Express Win 2018 Award
American Group awarded DHE their 2018 Western Region Carrier of the Year. - March 05, 2019 - American Group
American Group
Estes Express Wins 3PL Award
American Group awards Estes Express their Partner Carrier of the Year award for 2018. - March 05, 2019 - American Group
National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association
James (Jim) A. Greer Acquires Boston’s Smart Drug Testing Business
Smart Drug Testing, LLC, previously owned by the Accipiter Group, LLC, has announced that it has been acquired by James A. Greer, President and CEO of Accredited Drug Testing, Inc. This acquisition is the continuation of Mr. Greer’s expansion of his companies drug, alcohol and DNA testing services... - February 22, 2019 - National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association
Allvision IO
Allvision Announces $3.2 Million Seed Investment
Allvision, a geospatial analytics company providing insights and business intelligence to verticals such as infrastructure management, insurance, advertising and security, announced today $3.2 million in Series Seed funding raised. Lavrock Ventures was joined by The Robotics Hub, IDEA Fund Partners,... - January 23, 2019 - Allvision IO
