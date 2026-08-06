Railroad News
Stay on track with information about companies engaged in the ownership and management of railroads, rail track equipment, railcar fleets and freight trucking transportation services. This section includes information about railroad oversight and repair, mergers, acquisitions and business insights on the rail industry.
FiSci and Matrix Wildfire Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Next-Generation Wildfire Suppression and De-Risking Infrastructure
FiSci and Matrix Wildfire today announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly develop and deploy large-scale wildfire prevention and risk mitigation solutions across high-hazard zones. By integrating the FiSci Mitigate platform's analytical capabilities and... - August 06, 2026 - Matrix Wildfire
Day Out with Thomas Heads to the Delaware River Railroad Excursions Celebrating the Let's Rock, Lets Roll Tour August 7, 8, 9
All Aboard. Thomas the Tank Engine, everyone’s favorite #1 blue engine, is coming to town and bringing all his favorite musical instruments. Day Out With Thomas: The Let’s Rock, Let’s Roll Tour will be stopping at The Delaware River Railroad Excursions in Phillipsburg, New Jersey on August 7, 8, 9, 2026. - June 24, 2026 - Delaware River Railroad Excursions
NDASA Welcomes Congressional Support for DOT Oral Fluid Testing
Members of Congress urge HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to take immediate action to protect public safety. - April 26, 2026 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
Executive Order Signed to Reclassify Marijuana as Schedule III
Today President Trump’s Executive Order regarding rescheduling marijuana, includes a general provision for granted authority to executive departments and agencies, proving that NDASA's advocacy efforts have had a direct impact for preserving public safety. - December 19, 2025 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
Blue-Band, LLC and Metrolla Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Rail and Parking Infrastructure with Real-Time Edge Intelligence
Integrator-AI™ to power privacy-first, interoperable systems for enhanced safety, efficiency, and smart mobility. - August 01, 2025 - Blue-Band, LLC
Remote GeoSystems Secures Patent for Embedding Continuous GPS Data in Video Files Using Software-Based Methods
Remote GeoSystems Secures Patent for Embedding Continuous GPS Data in Video Files Using Software-based Methods, Exponentially Expanding the Availability of MISB/STANAG 4609-spec Full Motion Video to a Wider Audience - July 15, 2025 - Remote GeoSystems, Inc.
IWC Innovations Launches HydroTreat™ Disinfection Cart, a Significant Advancement in Scalable Premise Water Treatment technology and application
IWC Innovations introduces the HydroTreat™ Disinfection Cart (HDC), designed to ensure water safety during high-risk events like outbreaks and disruptions. The cart provides rapid pathogen elimination, seamless plumbing integration, and biofilm removal using HydroTreat™ technology. Now available, the HydroTreat™ Disinfection Cart offers an adaptable, hands-free solution for enhanced water safety. - June 23, 2025 - IWC Innovations
Bluewater Battery Logistics Partners with Dupré Logistics
Bluewater Battery Logistics, a leader in battery lifecycle management, is thrilled to announce an official partnership with Dupré Logistics, a privately held transportation company specializing in innovative logistics solutions. - February 12, 2025 - Bluewater Battery Logistics
Marketing Maverick Trey Griggs Joins the Broker Carrier Summit
The Broker Carrier Summit has hired Trey Griggs, Founder and CEO of BETA Consulting Group, as Director of Event Operations. - November 21, 2024 - Broker Carrier Summit
National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association Urges Protection of Transportation Safety Amid Marijuana Rescheduling Debate
Rescheduling marijuana to Schedule III will prevent the U.S. Department of Transportation from prohibiting active use for those in transportation safety positions. Without a safety carveout - or a clear plan to prevent this unintended consequence, the traveling public will be placed in jeopardy. - May 30, 2024 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
FreightValidate 2.0 Launches with Facial Recognition and Compliance Verification to Combat Fraud and Enhance Freight Industry Security
In an industry-first initiative, Motor Carriers and Freight Brokers are joining forces to combat fraud, double brokers, identity theft, and illegal dispatch services with the highly anticipated launch of FreightValidate 2.0. This goal of this platform is to to redefine the logistics landscape; it... - October 05, 2023 - FreightValidate
Princeton TMX Appoints Industry Vet as Successor to Founder to Spearhead Its New Growth Trajectory
Mark McEntire joins Princeton TMX as CEO to continue their customer-first, innovative approach to transportation and logistics. - September 12, 2023 - Princeton TMX
Fuzion Safety Announces Axis Jet as the Most Recent Subscriber of the WBAT Platform as well as ASAP Facilitation Services
Fuzion Safety, powered by WBAT, is proud to announce Axis Jet as the most recent subscriber of the WBAT platform as well as ASAP facilitation services. - August 29, 2023 - WBAT Safety
WoMaster Introduces MP614: The Leading Edge M12 Full Gigabit Layer 3 Routing PoE Switch for Secured On Board Networks in High Speed Trains
The MP614 M12 full Gigabit Layer 3 Routing PoE switch, specifically designed for Layer 3 controlling networks in rail public transport, sets new standards in performance, reliability, and security for on-board networking solutions in high-speed trains. The MP614 has been meticulously engineered to meet the stringent requirements of rail transport networks, earning it prestigious railway certificates, including EN50155 and EN45545. - June 22, 2023 - WoMaster
Environmental Products Group (EPG) Announces Relocation and New Corporate Headquarters in Central Florida
Environmental Products Group (EPG), Southeast’s leading distributor of infrastructure and waste equipment to municipalities and contractor companies, announces their relocation to 700 Hermit Smith Road, Apopka, Florida 32703, effective May 1, 2023. The 45,000 sq. ft. facility on an 8-acre... - April 28, 2023 - Environmental Products Group
Georgia Coastal Railway to Host Free Theatre Program for Children
A Georgia tourist train station on track to becoming the area's leading attraction for theatre shows now offers a free youth theater program to local children. - April 24, 2023 - Georgia Coastal Railway
Mount Hood Railroad Launching Spring Tourism Season with an Easter Train
The Iconic Railroad is Hosting a Special Easter Train Event this Weekend - April 04, 2023 - The Fruit Company
The Fruit Company® Expands Tourism Operations with Acquisition of Mount Hood Railroad
The renowned gourmet gifting company is quickly becoming a top tourism destination in the Pacific Northwest. - March 27, 2023 - The Fruit Company
RT ECP’s 2023 Market Update Highlights Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Insurance Trends & Challenges
RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) Practice recently released its 2023 Market Update, which is dedicated to helping brokers, agents and their clients attain competitive risk management solutions in today’s ever-changing commercial insurance... - February 21, 2023 - R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
DSV Places Initial Order for 10 Electrified Trucks as Part of North American Emissions-Reduction Initiative
As part of an early adopters’ program and a first step in reducing the climate impact of its North American road freight business, DSV has placed an initial order for 10 of Hyliion’s Hypertruck ERX units for its North American long-haul lanes. The trucks running on electricity and renewable natural gas will support DSV in offering low-emission services across its Pan-American routes. - January 25, 2023 - DSV
WBAT Safety Welcomes Modesto Jet Center as Most Recent ASAP and Platform+ Subscriber
WBAT Safety is proud to welcome Modesto Jet Center as the most recent organization to join the WBAT community as a Platform+Support and ASAP facilitation services subscriber. - July 26, 2022 - WBAT Safety
Collaboration in Huntsville, AL with DSV and LATAM Group
Tagged as the LATAM Star, LATAM together with DSV will offer service from Huntsville, Alabama with direct service to Viracopos, Brazil. This route provides relief needed for a congested supply chain in offering a direct cargo load by DSV Air & Sea at the Huntsville International Airport. - June 08, 2022 - DSV
WBAT Safety Introduces Flight Dynamics: a Flight Data Analysis System for Your FOQA Program
WBAT Safety is proud to introduce Flight Dynamics, a new system designed to process and analyze recorded flight data to support your organization’s Flight Operational Quality Assurance (FOQA) or flight data analysis program. Flight Dynamics assists in the improvement of safety in your... - May 17, 2022 - WBAT Safety
USDOT Small Business Contracting Symposium: West Central Region SBTRC
HOYA Foundation is contributing toward coordination of the symposium, and announces the first seminar in a national series to discuss how small businesses can get contracting dollars from the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act. The previously passed $1.2 trillion Senate bill allocated $550... - May 03, 2022 - HOYA Foundation
DSV Opens New One Million Square Foot, LEED Certified Facility Near Dallas, Texas
DSV’s new state-of-the-art, multi-client distribution center located in Lancaster, TX, just south of Dallas, offers one million square feet of warehouse and office space and supports over 90,000 pallet positions, 40-foot clear height, 130 dock doors and a 13,000 square foot temperature-controlled space. - April 12, 2022 - DSV
Afrail Express Announces Appointment of Former Banker as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
Former Accenture Executive, Mr. Beniamino Contessotto, appointed to lead the Afrail Express Maglev high-speed rail network development to connect Africa. - March 04, 2022 - Afrialways S.A.
Afrailways Unveils the Timeline for the Construction of the Afrail Express Maglev High-Speed Rail Network to Connect the Entire Continent of Africa
The construction of the Afrail Express Phase One is expected to employ more than two million construction workers by different subcontractors at different sites across Africa for faster execution. - February 22, 2022 - Afrialways S.A.
Afrail Express High-Speed Passenger Rail Systems to Connect the African Continent
Afrail Express seeks to transport more than 600 million paying passengers and more than 500 million packages through its express courier service, every week. - January 31, 2022 - Afrialways S.A.
Operation Toy Train and Tri-State Railway Historical Society Partner to Preserve Historic Hoboken and Middletown Locomotives
The Tri-State Railway Historical Society and Operation Toy Train of New York have partnered to acquire former Hoboken Manufacturers Railroad locomotive No. 700 and Middletown & New Jersey Railroad locomotive No. 2 for historic preservation. These locomotives are the last remaining examples of... - November 26, 2021 - Operation Toy Train of New York, Inc.
Staxxon to Accept Pre-Order Deposits for Its 20-ft, 40-ft and 40-ft HC Folding Containers
Customers can reserve units before commercial delivery in 2022. - November 10, 2021 - Staxxon LLC
New fanSINKS Cool Hot Components in Sizes from 27mm to 70mm
Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) now provides fanSINKS™ heat sinks for component sizes ranging from 27mm to 70mm square. The wider size range accommodates hot semiconductor components, including FPGAs, ASICS and other package types used in telecom, optics, test/measurement, military and... - October 27, 2021 - Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.
Iron Horse Services Announces Rail Car Cleaning and Maintenance Facility
Iron Horse Services announces construction of its new rail car cleaning and maintenance facility at Iron Horse Terminals located in Beaumont, TX. - September 22, 2021 - Iron Horse Terminals
EMKA Expand Railway Related Hardware Range with New Industry Specific Catalogue
EMKA have issued a new Railroad Industry catalogue detailing their range of locks, handles, hinges, gasket and accessories specifically suited to this industry. - July 21, 2021 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
New Introduction - DIRAK/FDB Panel Fittings Flush Surface, Stainless Steel Compression Latches
FDB introduce a pair of flush-mounted compression latches made of stainless steel with different housing lengths, one with a fixed but exchangeable cam, the other with tool-less adjustment using a knurled wheel. - March 26, 2021 - FDB Panel Fittings
EMKA Locking Solutions for the Railway Industry
EMKA offer a comprehensive range of door locking hardware for the Railway industry – to suit specialist cabinets on-board or lineside, as well as for passenger doors and storage lockers. - March 17, 2021 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
WBAT Safety Welcomes Waltzing Matilda Aviation LLC as Newest Platform+ Subscriber
WBAT Safety is the sole FAA-supported SMS program available on the market. The WBAT platform is a web-based system that supports all aspects of a complete SMS. WBAT Safety is pleased to welcome Waltzing Matilda Aviation LLC as the latest subscriber of the Platform+Support program. - February 25, 2021 - WBAT Safety
DSV Breaks Ground on One Million Sq. Ft. Logistics Facility in Lancaster, Texas
DSV, a Denmark-based global logistics firm, is building a new regional hub in Lancaster, Texas, bringing all three divisions, Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions, under one roof. - December 07, 2020 - DSV
Bennett Motor Express Selects Winmore to Fuel Digital Transformation
Customer Success Platform for Logistics Companies Automates Bennett’s Pricing and Customer Solution Onboarding Processes - December 01, 2020 - Winmore
Winmore Transforms the Transportation Pricing Process with New RateAI Solution
Winmore, the leading customer success platform for logistics companies, today unveiled RateAI to transform the transportation pricing process for freight brokers, carriers and third party logistics providers (3PLs). Winmore has partnered with Google to leverage its Cloud AI machine learning service... - November 17, 2020 - Winmore
Mesilla Valley Transportation Signs on with Winmore for Market-Leading Customer Success Platform for Logistics
Leading Supply Chain Solution and Carrier Selects Winmore to Streamline RFP and Pricing Workflows - October 29, 2020 - Winmore
TeleSense Lands Support of Top Investors and Ag Industry Luminaries to Drive Global Expansion
Artificial Intelligence Innovator Gets Strategic Funding and Expands Board After Proving New Platform Minimizes Spoilage, Reduces Operational Costs and Preserves Grain Quality - October 22, 2020 - TeleSense, Inc.
JMC Global Taps Winmore’s Customer Success Platform to Re-Assess and Refine Commercial Operations
Global Logistics Leader Selects Winmore to Digitize Commercial Processes and Support Long-Term Growth - September 30, 2020 - Winmore
Kirsch Transportation Accelerates Digital Transformation with Winmore Software
Winmore’s Customer Success Platform Supports Omaha, Nebraska-based Freight Shipping and Trucking Company’s Commercial Operations - September 23, 2020 - Winmore
Freight Girlz Launches Live Rate Per Mile Data by Equipment Type and Publishes Their Dispatch Log on Their Website for Customer Transparency
Freight Girlz has become a well-recognized leader in truck dispatching. Providing dispatch services across all 48 States and Canada for over the road trucks. Procuring the highest rates in the industry with a professional team of dispatchers. - September 14, 2020 - Freight Girlz
WBAT Safety Announces Major FAA Award
WBAT Safety has been awarded a 5-year contract by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). - June 30, 2020 - WBAT Safety
Winmore Unveils Customer Solution On-Boarding for Logistics Providers
Two of the World’s Largest Freight Forwarders Sign on to Adopt New Software to Manage Customer Implementations and Gain Competitive Edge - May 28, 2020 - Winmore
Lanner's V6S Rugged NVR Provides a Unified Platform for Genetec's Onboard Fleet Monitoring Solution
Modern onboard fleet monitoring solutions are able to take full advantage of the hardware features in Lanner’s V6S, a fanless shock and vibration-protected x86 in-vehicle NVR. This NVR simplifies integration with vehicle fleet monitoring solutions such as Genetec Security Center, which monitors, collects and distributes public transit fleet video feeds and data through a centralized platform. - May 26, 2020 - Lanner America
Staxxon Receives CSC Certification for Its Folding Shipping Container
Patented folding intermodal shipping container receives industry certification for use in international commerce. - May 19, 2020 - Staxxon LLC
Winmore Launches "Win from Home" to Extend Its Collaboration Software to Virtual Bid Desks and Home Offices During COVID-19
New functionality helps organizations’ remote workforces keep contracted revenue growing and bid submissions on time. - March 24, 2020 - Winmore
Carolyn R. May Widdowson Honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R.(Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Carolyn R. May Widdowson of Estero, Florida has been honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of construction and railroad air conditioning. These important women... - January 28, 2020 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized