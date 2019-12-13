Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Wizard Entertainment, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: "Outlander" Star Heughan, "The Princess Bride’s" Elwes & Shawn, Huge "Smallville" Cast Reunion Top 10th Annual Wizard World New Orleans, January 3-5, 2020

Other "Outlander" Standouts Ed Speleers, John Bell, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Plus Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, Kristin Kreuk, Erica Durance, John Glover Part of One of the Largest "Smallville" Collections Ever at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

New Orleans, LA, December 13, 2019 --(



Heughan will appear on Saturday, January 4, only. Speleers, Bell, Doyle Kennedy, Rosenbaum, Kreuk, Durance, Elwes and Shawn are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Welling and Glover will attend all three days.



A stellar cast of voice actors from “X-Men: The Animated Series” will also be on hand, including Chris Potter, Larry Houston, Cal Dodd, George Buza, Lenore Zann and Chris Britton, all three days, as well as Thomas Ian Nicholas ("Rookie of the Year," "American Pie").



Wizard World is also the home of the most talented artists and writers on the planet. Artist Alley in New Orleans will feature such standout creators as the legendary Jim Steranko (“Nick Fury Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D,” “Captain America”) and Michael Golden (“X-men,” “Micronauts”), plus Dr. Travis Langley (Batman and Psychology: A Dark and Stormy Knight), Joe Wos (“Mazetoons,” “An Animation Celebration: The Top 100 Animated TV Characters”), Tyler Kirkham (“Justice League,” “Green Lantern”), Jeremy Clark (“Grimm’s Fairy Tales,” “Prodigy”), Janina Scarlet (Superhero Therapy), Jim Mehsling (“Star Wars” sketch cards, fan films) and numerous locals.



Wizard World New Orleans will feature an outstanding array of programming, live entertainment, cosplay contests, gaming, dedicated Kids Zone and more. Kato Kaelin serves as entertainment host on the main show stage.



Wizard World events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The first event scheduled on the 2020 Wizard World calendar, New Orleans show hours are Friday, January 3, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, January 4, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, January 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.



Wizard World New Orleans is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.



For more on the 2020 Wizard World New Orleans, visit http://wizd.me/NewOrleansPR.



About Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.



