New Children’s Fiction, "The Chemical Drones" by HashWrite, Released

New Delhi, India, December 13, 2019



With "The Chemical Drones," HashWrite has made a foray into Children’s fiction. They aim to inculcate in children, a love for reading. HashWrite believes that reading is a great way not just to increase one’s knowledge or sharpen mental faculties, but also a way to build life skills and strength of character. New Delhi, India, December 13, 2019 --( PR.com )-- New children’s fiction, "The Chemical Drones," has been released on Dec 2, 2019. The book is a modern children’s fiction set in a modern, global city. While it is contemporary in flavor, it seeks to reinforce timeless values and aims to enhance creative cognitivism, ethical sensitivity, and moral reasoning abilities in kids through a fun, adventurous plot. The plot weaves in elements of latest technologies, trends in music and movies, etc. that children can identify with.The book has been published by Notion Press. It has received great blurbs and initial reviews from the likes of Susan Bennett (Speaker and the original voice of Apple’s Siri), Rajiv Chilaka (creator of popular children’s animation series ChhotaBheem and CEO of Green Gold Animations), and Sona Mazumdar (Chief Partnership Officer, Kidzania India).HashWrite is the pen name of the author team of Preeta Chandran and Pankaj Kumar Saxena. The team has previously authored two art-poetry books. Notion Press, based out of Chennai, India has published over 2000 authors and sold books in over 100 countries.With "The Chemical Drones," HashWrite has made a foray into Children’s fiction. They aim to inculcate in children, a love for reading. HashWrite believes that reading is a great way not just to increase one’s knowledge or sharpen mental faculties, but also a way to build life skills and strength of character. Contact Information The Chemical Drones

Preeta Chandran

9899371810



https://www.thechemicaldrones.com/



