Ahorros Latinos and the Unión Nacional de Trabajadores of Mexico Have Just Signed an Agreement

In which, Ahorros Latinos (www.ahorroslatinos.com, subsidiary of California Pacific Bank) will be managing a retirement fund for each Mexican worker belonging to the union.



Founded in 1997, it is one of the largest and most powerful of Mexico, with more than 800 thousand workers.



Although this fund for retirement is not a social security program nor is it meant to replace pension plans, it is only an important aid for workers seeking to plan their retirement.



Further, once retired, workers may access credit based on the availability of the individual pension fund and may make voluntary contributions to their individual accounts.



"The money is invested to generate returns and in turn, increase the total account balance at retirement for the worker," said Mr. Francisco Hernandez Juarez, President UNT.



Julio Pages

(305) 514-9944



https://ahorroslatinos.com



