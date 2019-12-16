PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Russian Railways

Press Release

Receive press releases from Russian Railways: By Email RSS Feeds:

Russian Railways Report Increase of Number of e-Tickets


Moscow, Russia, December 16, 2019 --(PR.com)-- In January-November 2019 almost 70 million electronic tickets were sold for long-distance trains, which is 7% greater than for the same period last year.

The share of online ticket sales for 11 months of the current year grew to 57% of the total number of tickets sold as a whole through the railway network.

Stable growth in electronic sales is because of the active development of online services for passengers. Today, passengers have the opportunity to issue travel documents for wheelchair users, electronic receipts for the transportation of additional hand luggage, luggage and pets, as well as an additional meal service on the Russian Railways website.

“Electronic sales are growing rapidly. Already almost 57% of long-distance train tickets are purchased by passengers via the Internet. This year, this service has become available for commuter services. As a result, Russian Railways holding is still the largest online store in the country,” Belozerov said during a speech at the final meeting of the Russian Railways board.
Contact Information
Russian Railways
Maria Guseva
+78126450898
Contact
https://russianrailways.org

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Russian Railways
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help