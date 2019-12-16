Russian Railways Report Increase of Number of e-Tickets

Press Releases Russian Railways Press Release

“Electronic sales are growing rapidly. Already almost 57% of long-distance train tickets are purchased by passengers via the Internet. This year, this service has become available for commuter services. As a result, Russian Railways holding is still the largest online store in the country,” Belozerov said during a speech at the final meeting of the Russian Railways board. Moscow, Russia, December 16, 2019 --( PR.com )-- In January-November 2019 almost 70 million electronic tickets were sold for long-distance trains, which is 7% greater than for the same period last year.The share of online ticket sales for 11 months of the current year grew to 57% of the total number of tickets sold as a whole through the railway network.Stable growth in electronic sales is because of the active development of online services for passengers. Today, passengers have the opportunity to issue travel documents for wheelchair users, electronic receipts for the transportation of additional hand luggage, luggage and pets, as well as an additional meal service on the Russian Railways website.“Electronic sales are growing rapidly. Already almost 57% of long-distance train tickets are purchased by passengers via the Internet. This year, this service has become available for commuter services. As a result, Russian Railways holding is still the largest online store in the country,” Belozerov said during a speech at the final meeting of the Russian Railways board. Contact Information Russian Railways

