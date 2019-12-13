New Yorker Electronics Releases Mallory Sonalert Alarms with Electronic Volume Control

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

New Series of Alarms Allows End Users to Control Volumes Electronically Even While Alarm is Sounding

Northvale, NJ, December 13, 2019 --( PR.com )-- New Yorker Electronics is now distributing the new Mallory Sonalert 30mm Panel Alarms with Electronic Volume Control. These Piezoelectric Panel Alarms give end users the ability to control the sound level through electronic means. The levels can be changed at any time by the equipment controller or electronic circuitry even while the alarm is sounding.While these types of Panel Alarms are typically used in industrial, transportation and medical applications, these new volume-control alarms were made for applications that require multiple sound levels. They are also designed for customers with multiple alarms needs that can use different sound levels to indicate an error.New Yorker Electronics is distributing both of the new models, one with a single sound time and three sound levels, and one with two sound types and two sound levels. The first set of models offers one sound type which can be electronically changed between three different sound levels at any time. For example, the application could have an alarm with a fast pulse sound where the equipment controller could choose between a soft, medium or loud sound level.The second set of models offers two sound types which are available with two different sound levels (all electronically controlled). For example, the user could select a model that offers a continuous sound and a fast pulse sound where the equipment controller could choose either sound with a loud sound level or an extra-loud sound level.Features & Benefits:- Fits in 30mm Panel Hole- 12Vdc, 24Vdc, or 48Vdc- 1 Sound Type with 3 Volume Levels or 2 Sound Types with 2 Volume Levels- 2000Hz or 3000Hz Frequency- Screw Terminals, Terminal Block, or Flat Blade Terminals- CUL & UL Approved; RoHS Compliant- Continuous, Fast Pulse, Slow Pulse, and Medium Pulse Sounds Available- Chose from 1 sound type with 3 different sound levels, or from 2 sound types with 2 different sound levels.- NEMA 3R/4X/12, CSA C22.2 No. 94, and IP-66 (Order with P/N ACC03)Applications:- Industrial applications- Transportation applications- Medical applicationsNew Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Mallory Sonalert and supplies its entire product line of electronic audible alarms and board-level audible devices such as transducers, indicators and sirens.New Yorker Electronics is a certified authorized distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. New Yorker Electronics is an AS9120B and ISO AS9120:2016 certified source of capacitors, resistors, semi-conductors, connectors, filters, inductors and more, and operates entirely at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. It also functions in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards - verifying that it has implemented industry standards into everyday practices to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International). Contact Information New Yorker Electronics

Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



