dbForge DevOps Automation Allows Setting Up the DevOps Processes in TeamCity

Devart has announced tangible improvement to the dbForge DevOps Automation tool – the cutting-edge addition to the dbForge for SQL Server product line.

Prague, Czech Republic, December 13, 2019



A team of developers extended the range of supported automation systems with TeamCity. Thus, now dbForge DevOps Automation for SQL Server allows setting up the DevOps processes in TeamCity with the help of the just-released dbForge DevOps Automation TeamCity Plugin.



The vendor also plans to extend the range of supported continuous integration systems by adding plugins for Azure DevOps and Bamboo in the nearest future.



dbForge DevOps Automation for SQL Server. Powered by the tools from dbForge Developer Bundle and embracing cutting-edge DevOps practices, the solution brings a new approach to conventional database development. The tool drastically reduces overall database release costs, minimizes deployment risks, energizes quality & update frequency, makes the workflow consistent and safe.



Learn more about the recent release by visiting Devart’s blog article: https://blog.devart.com/dbforge-devops-automation-teamcity.html



About Devart



Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.



