New Book by Edward V. Bonner: "Purple Dawn"


Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Edward V. Bonner "Purple Dawn" hitting stores everywhere.

New York, NY, December 13, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The titles of Edward V. Bonner’s poetry suggest many ways in which these poems express his personal experiences and connect his thoughts to the universal search for true meanings of many of our realities. Most of the poems examine the themes of beauty and risk, pleasure and danger, in the context of one of three kinds of relationships: to romantic partners, to the spiritual world, and to the world of nature. But while these concerns are shared by much of humanity, Bonner’s poems sound consistently personal.

Edward Bonner grew up in a rough area of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, a small mill town called Hazelwood. An avid outdoorsman, he holds degrees in business and aeronautics, an A&P license, and 6th degree black belt in Shotokan karate. He is the author of poetry collections One Kiss – Just One Kiss and Through the Eyes of a Lost Boy. A regular contributor to Adelaide Literary Magazine, he is the Finalist of the Adelaide Voices Literary Contest 2018.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org
Contact Information
Adelaide Books LLC
Adelaide Nikolic
917-477-8984
Contact
https://adelaidebooks.org/

