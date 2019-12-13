Press Releases Adelaide Books Press Release

Receive press releases from Adelaide Books: By Email RSS Feeds: New Book by John Ballam: "The Mary House"

Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by John Ballam "The Mary House" hitting stores everywhere.

New York, NY, December 13, 2019 --(



Here, for the first time, is a precious insight into the workings of the author’s mind and imagination in that period of her life when, after so much success, she fell silent, dealing with the private pain she concealed behind the masks of her characters.



Dr. John Ballam is the author of poetry, plays, fiction and academic works. He is best-known for his critically-acclaimed memoir The Road to Harmony (1999; new edition 2009). He has been a script consultant and screenwriter for several major producers in London, Hollywood and Mumbai. He lives in England where he is the Director of the Diploma in Creative Writing at the University of Oxford.



Available on Amazon



For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org New York, NY, December 13, 2019 --( PR.com )-- To generations of her admirers, the discovery and publication of Mary White’s literary journals will feel like the arrival of a packet of long-delayed love letters. For not only do the journals include drafts of so many previously unpublished stories, they also allow readers to see something of the woman herself, something never before revealed about her journey from grief and loneliness towards the happiness that so distinguished the later years of her life.Here, for the first time, is a precious insight into the workings of the author’s mind and imagination in that period of her life when, after so much success, she fell silent, dealing with the private pain she concealed behind the masks of her characters.Dr. John Ballam is the author of poetry, plays, fiction and academic works. He is best-known for his critically-acclaimed memoir The Road to Harmony (1999; new edition 2009). He has been a script consultant and screenwriter for several major producers in London, Hollywood and Mumbai. He lives in England where he is the Director of the Diploma in Creative Writing at the University of Oxford.Available on AmazonFor information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org Contact Information Adelaide Books LLC

Adelaide Nikolic

917-477-8984



https://adelaidebooks.org/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Adelaide Books