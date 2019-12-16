Organic Air Tree and Shrub Care Grows Tree Care Company, Expands Team in Norwalk and Sandusky

Press Releases Organic Air Tree and Shrub Care Press Release

Organic Air Tree and Shrub Care is a local tree care company with a certified arborist on staff. It provides numerous tree care services in Avon, Sandusky, Norwalk, and surrounding areas of Ohio. Avon, OH, December 16, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Organic Air Tree and Shrub Care, a local tree care company serving Avon, OH, and surrounding areas, recently announced the expansion of its team in two locations, Norwalk and Sandusky, OH. Already offering service in these geographic areas for years, Organic Air Tree and Shrub Care now has additional capacity to assist local customers there.Upon the announcement of its expanded service team, the tree maintenance company started a small online campaign to further promote these two locations. This campaign includes updated website content so local property owners in Sandusky and Norwalk will know the company is readily available to assist them with the tree care services they require.Bernard Car, owner of Organic Air Tree and Shrub Care, says, "We're excited to be able to provide better, faster service to our customers in Norwalk and Sandusky. These folks need our tree care services just as much as the folks in Avon do. Now they have direct access to our qualified arborist team whenever they need us."Organic Air Tree and Shrub Care has a certified arborist on staff who specializes in organic tree care services, treating tree illnesses in a holistic way. The certified arborist and supporting team travel to homes and commercial properties throughout Avon, Norwalk, Sandusky, and beyond to take care of diseased trees suffering from a wide variety of ailments. They also remedy trees that have been planted incorrectly, fertilize trees that are struggling to grow, and aerate tree roots that need more oxygen.In fact, to augment its tree aeration service, Organic Air Tree and Shrub Care recently invested in adding the basal tilling technique. This technique involves tilling the soil around the base of a tree and adding compost, biochar, liquid nutrients, and mulch to encourage healthy growth of the tree’s roots. Basal tilling is a modern innovation in tree care services that Mr. Car says he is pleased to introduce to his customers.Organic Air Tree and Shrub Care holds an Ohio Pesticide Applicator License and is a member of the International Society of Arboriculture.Organic Air Tree and Shrub Care is a local tree care company with a certified arborist on staff. It provides numerous tree care services in Avon, Sandusky, Norwalk, and surrounding areas of Ohio. Contact Information Organic Air Tree and Shrub Care

Bernie Car

419-210-5891



www.organicairtsc.com/



