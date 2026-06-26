Green Products & Services News
Learn about going green with the latest news on products and services offering sustainable benefits. This section features companies introducing biodegradable or recycled products, increasing energy efficiency, sourcing from local businesses and providing environmentally friendly services.
DFX Corporation Launches Phase II of Growth Strategy with Reopening of MycoWorks Innovation Center in Emeryville
Reopened facility will serve as the cornerstone of DFX's strategy to scale production and accelerate commercialization of advanced mycelium-based materials. - June 26, 2026 - MycoWorks
"Buy American" Solar: Prices Jump 61%, Supply Hits Record Low, Demand Collapses
Q1 2026 A1 Solar Index: U.S. solar panel prices surged 61% to $0.560/watt as domestic supply hit record lows. Trade tariffs eliminated Chinese, Southeast Asian, and Indian imports, but U.S. manufacturing hasn't scaled to fill the gap. Inventory sits at just 42% of last year's peak, buyers paid above asking price in 6 of 8 regions, and raw material costs keep climbing — just as peak installation season begins. - June 24, 2026 - A1 SolarStore
Earthava Expands Line of Plant-Based, Compostable Phone Cases for iPhone and Samsung Devices
Biodegradable cases made from biopolymers and natural fibres are now available across a wider range of models, with every purchase contributing to climate solutions. - June 12, 2026 - Earthava
New Greek AgriTech Company Specializing in Soil Management and Kiwifruit Cultivation
AgriSci Solutions is a company based in Greece, operating in the fields of agronomy and agricultural consulting. The company focuses on soil health, tree crop management, and sustainable production practices, with particular expertise in kiwifruit cultivation. - June 08, 2026 - AgriSci Solutions
New Logic Highlights Role of Biogas in Reducing South Korea’s LNG Dependence
New Logic Research says locally produced biogas can help South Korea reduce its heavy reliance on imported LNG amid growing geopolitical and supply chain risks. The company highlighted biogas as a renewable, strategic energy source and pointed to its ongoing partnership with Korea’s Tium Eco & Energy, including a new government-backed biogas project using New Logic’s VSEP wastewater treatment technology. - May 14, 2026 - New Logic Research
NuvoH2O Launches "Truth or Dare?" Campaign During Drinking Water Week
National Campaign Challenges Homeowners to Ask: What’s Really in Your Tap Water? In recognition of Drinking Water Week, NuvoH2O is launching a bold new national awareness campaign built around one simple question: Truth or Dare? The challenge is simple: share a truth… or take the... - May 07, 2026 - NuvoH2O
HBCU Basketball Association Hosts Free Pro Tryouts in Birmingham, Bringing Elite Talent and Community Together
The HBCU Basketball Association (HBCUBA) will host a free professional open tryout on April 19, 2026, in Birmingham, Alabama. Founded by Kimberly D. Meadows, HBCUBA is a social enterprise focused on removing financial barriers and creating access through sports. The event is free and open to the public, featuring elite athletes and an ownership group of former NBA and NFL players. - April 11, 2026 - HBCU BA
Sustainable Innovation Council Signs MoU with Roma Tre University to Expand Global Climate Innovation Collaboration
The Sustainable Innovation Council has signed a memorandum of understanding with Roma Tre University to collaborate on sustainability, research, and innovation initiatives. The agreement establishes a framework for academic exchange, joint programs, and connections to global ecosystems, including Silicon Valley. The partnership aims to strengthen pathways for scaling climate and sustainability technologies by linking research, capital, and international networks. - April 09, 2026 - Sustainable Innovation Council
After Decades of Green Building, the Planet is Still Warming. Industry Leaders Gather in Seattle to Ask What Comes Next.
Twenty years after the launch of the Living Building Challenge, architects, designers, and climate leaders will gather in Seattle for Living Future 2026 to confront a difficult question: despite decades of green building progress, emissions from the built environment remain dangerously high. The conference will explore how the industry must move beyond incremental sustainability toward regenerative systems that restore ecosystems and communities. - April 05, 2026 - Living Future
ChargeSmart EV Brings Level 2 Charging to Microtel Inn & Suites Binghamton
ChargeSmart EV has opened a new 6-port Level 2 charging station at Microtel Inn & Suites in Binghamton, NY, giving hotel guests and local EV drivers reliable overnight charging through the ChargeSmart EV network. - March 25, 2026 - ChargeSmart EV
PureShowers Encourages Switch from Plastic Shower Puffs with Eco-Friendly Cotton Puff Giveaway
PureShowers is encouraging consumers to rethink plastic bathroom accessories with a new initiative promoting reusable alternatives. The UK shower filtration company is offering a free Organic Eco Shower Puff with every shower filter order to highlight how small everyday changes can help reduce plastic waste. The campaign also raises awareness of microplastics and the environmental impact of common plastic products used in daily routines. - March 25, 2026 - PureShowers.co.uk
Yiruixing Packaging Launches Sustainable Luxury Packaging Solutions for Global Premium Brands
Sustainable luxury packaging for international businesses emphasizes the importance of balancing aesthetics and environmental responsibility, highlighting innovative materials and practices that can meet consumer demands for sustainability while maintaining the high standards of luxury branding. As companies increasingly focus on eco-friendly solutions, they are exploring various strategies to reduce their carbon footprint and enhance their brand image. - March 23, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
Embracing Your Journey Expo Celebrates Earth Day in Phoenix, Saturday April 18, 2026
Embracing Your Journey Expo, the leading holistic, wellness, and metaphysical event in Phoenix, invites you to join the community on your Mind – Body – Spirit journey and celebrate Earth Day at the Expo on Saturday, April 18, 2026, the first of 3 Expos for 2026. Produced by Purple Lotus Productions since 2016. - March 23, 2026 - Purple Lotus Productions
Global LNG Crisis Underscores Case for Domestic Synthetic Natural Gas, Says Loa Carbon
Company's modular methanation systems enable any nation to produce synthetic natural gas domestically, eliminating dependence on foreign LNG imports. - March 17, 2026 - Loa Carbon
Yiruixing Packaging Strengthens Global B2B Offering with Enhanced FSC-Certified Product Lines to Support Multinational ESG Mandates
Yiruixing Packaging is boosting its global B2B offering by expanding its range of FSC-certified packaging products, which are intended to assist multinational companies in meeting evolving ESG policies, responsible sourcing, and corporate sustainability requirements. As worldwide regulations become stricter and environmental reporting becomes mandatory in all sectors, the need for sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging solutions verified by third parties is continuously growing. - March 09, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
ChargeSmart EV Opens New EV Charging Station in Amherst, NY
ChargeSmart EV today announced the opening of a new electric vehicle charging station at the Buffalo Marriott Niagara in Amherst, NY. The new station expands ChargeSmart EV’s Network, giving EV drivers in Amherst a reliable, convenient place to charge. The station offers 26 charging ports — 18 Level 2 (J1772) and 8 DC fast chargers capable of up to 240kW (CCS/CHAdeMO). - March 06, 2026 - ChargeSmart EV
Desert Mountain Club Earns Prestigious Blue Zones Approved™ Triple Designation, Setting a New Standard for Well-Being in a Leading Luxury Lifestyle Community
Desert Mountain Club, one of the most exclusive golf clubs in Scottsdale, is proud to announce it has achieved the distinction of being a Blue Zones Approved™ Participating Organization by the Blue Zones Project®. This honor places the Club among a select group of organizations worldwide committed to exceptional standards of vitality, longevity, and purposeful living in a premier Scottsdale AZ country club setting. - March 04, 2026 - DesertMountain Club
ChargeSmart EV Brings DC Fast Charging to Hamburg, NY
New site at Arby’s on Camp Road delivers up to 320 kW across 4 ports — open now. - March 01, 2026 - ChargeSmart EV
Rebuilding Together Boston Received $165,000 Grant from Liberty Mutual Insurance to Build Resilient Communities in Dorchester and Roxbury
Rebuilding Together Boston announced that the Liberty Mutual Foundation has awarded the local nonprofit a total of $165,000 in grants to serve homeowners and nonprofit community centers in Dorchester and Roxbury. The grants include $50,000 (FY26–FY28) to support work in Dorchester and Roxbury, MA, as part of its Housing Stability and Youth and Young Adult Workforce Development program, and $15,000 for FY26 to support Climate Resiliency efforts in neighborhoods throughout Boston. - February 25, 2026 - Rebuilding Together Boston
Lifescape Colorado Celebrates 50 Years of Shaping Colorado’s Outdoor Living
Lifescape Colorado celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of designing, building, and caring for residential landscapes across Denver and Colorado’s Front Range. Founded in 1976 and led by Michael Hupf since 2006, the firm has grown into a nationally recognized design-build-care practice with more than 225 professionals. Lifescape remains committed to craftsmanship, sustainability, and creating outdoor environments that grow more beautiful with time. - February 18, 2026 - Lifescape Colorado
Rush Order Tees Sets Sustainability Benchmark, Powering More Than 75% of Its Operations with Sprawling Solar Infrastructure
Rush Order Tees, a leading national provider of custom apparel and on-demand printing services, has completed installation of a large-scale solar canopy that will power its 63,000-square-foot production facility with renewable energy. With every usable square foot of its roof already devoted to... - February 14, 2026 - Rush Order Tees
Galloway Environmental, Inc. Celebrates 30 Years of Trusted Environmental Solutions
As 2026 begins, Galloway Environmental, Inc. is marking a major milestone: 30 years in business. Founded in 1995, the company credits its longevity and growth to the trust and collaboration of clients and partners nationwide. Over the past three decades, the firm has delivered a wide range of... - February 13, 2026 - Galloway Environmental, Inc
Keep Sierra Green Launches No-Cost EV Technician Training
Keep Sierra Green Launches No-Cost EV Technician Training Cohorts for Individuals and Employers Across the Sierra Foothills The Keep Sierra Green Program, presented by the Cal Asian Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Calaveras Chamber of Commerce, is now enrolling participants for... - February 04, 2026 - Keep Sierra Green
Life Cube Unveils the YURTi™ Shelter: the Ultimate Defense Against Cold-Weather Power Grid Failure
Life Cube Introduces Insulated Emergency Shelter for Cold-Weather Use Life Cube Inc. announced Tuesday the launch of the YURTi, a portable, insulated shelter designed to mitigate hypothermia risks during winter power outages and travel emergencies. The unit is engineered to maintain internal... - January 28, 2026 - Life Cube, Inc.
Paladin Pest Control Expands Winning Streak with New Honors in "Best of North Hays" 2025
San Marcos-based Paladin Pest Control has earned high honors in the 2025 Best of North Hays competition, further expanding its award-winning reputation. Already a two-time first-place "Best of Hays" winner, Paladin continues to redefine local service through its transparent, contract-free approach. Led by Michael Flournoy, the company focuses on seasonal expertise and honest pricing, proving that a neighbor-first philosophy is the gold standard for pest protection in Central Texas. - January 24, 2026 - Paladin Pest Control
Southern California Equity Unveils "The Great Reset": A Manifesto on the Structural Transformation of Commercial Real Estate
Southern California Equity releases "The Great Reset," a manifesto detailing the structural transformation of commercial real estate. Backed by a 30-year track record of 200+ transactions and $7.5B in repositioned assets, SCE unveils its "Real Estate Machine" strategy. This innovation-led approach targets distressed urban assets for adaptive reuse, capitalizing on a generational entry point driven by higher for longer rate environment, the coming maturity wall and post-pandemic shifts. - January 07, 2026 - Southern California Equity
New Solar Savings Opportunity Opens for North Bay Homeowners - SolarCraft Launches Prepaid Solar Program Offering Savings on Solar & Battery Systems
SolarCraft, the North Bay’s leading solar energy, battery storage and HVAC provider, has unveiled a new Prepaid Power Purchase Agreement, giving homeowners in Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties an innovative way to lock in 20% solar savings—even after the federal solar tax credit expires in 2025. - November 21, 2025 - SolarCraft
True Solar Announces Expansion Into Illinois Following Strong Customer Referral Growth
True Solar is expanding into Illinois following strong referral growth from Iowa customers. The company will now offer full residential and commercial solar services in Illinois, emphasizing transparent consultations, high quality installation standards, and long term support. - November 20, 2025 - True Solar
Smart Rodent and Insect Repellent Advancements Keeps Poisons Away from Homes and Food Zones—Safe for Pets, Effective with Traps and Bait Station
Natural Environmental Solutions, Inc., Morgan’s Repellent™ patent pending formulation is a pioneering brand dedicated to creating high-quality, non-toxic pest control solutions. The unique proprietary approach brings both consumers and commercial users to make bold statements and discoveries. - November 02, 2025 - Morgan's Repellent
SolarCraft Repeats as Bay Area’s Best Solar Company - San Francisco Chronicle Readers Once Again Choose SolarCraft as the North Bay’s Best in Solar Energy
SolarCraft, a leading solar energy and clean technology provider based in the North Bay, is proud to announce it has been named “Best Solar Installer in the Bay Area” by readers of the San Francisco Chronicle. The annual Best of the Bay Area Awards celebrate outstanding local businesses delivering exceptional service and value across the region. - October 28, 2025 - SolarCraft
Purple Lotus Productions Announces the Final Embracing Your Journey Expo for 2025
Purple Lotus Productions announces the final Embracing Your Journey Expo for 2025. Get support on your path of learning, growing and discovering. Find unique gifts and services, with local businesses, for your holiday shopping list. Explore new ways to live a healthier lifestyle while balancing your life in body, mind and spirit. Try a sampling of new and different ideas and products and network with like-minded people. Free lectures add learning and fun to this family friendly event. - October 27, 2025 - Purple Lotus Productions
Zatik Naturals Redefines Clean Hair Care with Sulfate-Free Foaming Shampoos
Zatik Naturals introduces its sulfate-free foaming shampoos, proving rich lather doesn’t require harsh chemicals. Powered by plant-based surfactants and organic extracts, these shampoos gently cleanse, hydrate, and support healthier hair and scalp. Vegan, cruelty-free, and USDA Certified Organic, Zatik products are handcrafted in California with fresh botanicals, offering clean, effective, and eco-friendly hair care. - October 24, 2025 - Zatik Naturals
Dongsheng’s New Breakthrough in Precious Metal Recycling Technology
New breakthroughs in Dongsheng precious metal recycler’s recycling technology in 2025.Dongsheng Precious Metal Recycling employs advanced roasting and acid treatment technology to process spent palladium-containing catalysts. - October 13, 2025 - Dongsheng Metal
Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners Leads Investment in PATH
Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners announced today that it has led the latest funding round for PATH, the reusable bottled water company pioneering sustainable aluminum packaging. “PATH isn’t selling bottled water, they are redefining an entire category,” said Rogers Healy,... - October 13, 2025 - Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners
Introducing the CatGenie Whoosh™: the Only True Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Boxes
PetNovations launches the CatGenie Whoosh™, a new addition to the only litter boxes that fully handle cat waste—no scooping, bagging, or odors. In just 7 minutes, it scoops, liquefies, and flushes waste. The only true self-cleaning cat boxes. - September 17, 2025 - PetNovations-CatGenie
Pettigrew & Associates Eliminates Plastic Water Bottles Company-Wide, Partnering with Open Water to Fight Ocean Pollution, Improve Employee Health
Pettigrew & Associates announced a bold step in its sustainability efforts: eliminating single-use plastic water bottles across all offices and job sites. Effective immediately, the company will exclusively provide Open Water, a 100% recyclable aluminum alternative, to employees and... - September 09, 2025 - Pettigrew & Associates
ORL Introduces Natural Oral Care Kit Designed to Ease Dry Mouth and Oral Discomfort in GLP-1 and Cancer Treatment Patients
ORL, a leader in fluoride-free, non-toxic oral care, is proud to announce a line of natural products uniquely designed to protect and restore oral health—especially for those facing health challenges, such as chemotherapy, radiation, or the side effects of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic. As the popularity of GLP-1 medications continues to rise, many users are reporting unexpected oral health issues—often referred to as "Ozempic mouth." ORL helps rebalance the mouth's natural environment. - September 04, 2025 - ORL
ToDo Hydro Launches Sustainable Soil-Less Gardening Solutions to Empower Urban Growers
ToDo Hydro introduces innovative hydroponic kits and smart automation devices that allow anyone to grow fresh produce at home while saving water, space, and time. - August 20, 2025 - ToDo Hydro
Zatik Naturals Expands Access to Certified Organic, Toxic-Free Skin Care with Innovative Water-Based Formulas
Zatik Naturals, a California-based beauty brand known for its commitment to clean, effective formulations, is continuing to transform the organic skin care market with its certified organic, toxic-free, and water-based product line. - August 05, 2025 - Zatik Naturals
California’s Oldest Solar Company Celebrates 50 Years of Clean Energy Leadership
For better or for worse, the enegy crisis of 1973 was pivital in spurring interest in solar energy, creating a brand new industry and launching new companies and innovation. Solarponics is one of those companies. Founded in 1975, Solarponcis is now California’s oldest, continuously operating solar energy company, celebrating its 50th anniversary this month. - August 05, 2025 - Solarponics
Global Leaders in Solar Energy Infrastructure and Noise Protection Join Forces
Ko-Solar (USA) and Kohlhauer (Germany) Form Alliance to Accelerate Sustainable and Clean Infrastructure Solutions. - August 02, 2025 - Ko-Solar
Hawaii Off Grid’s Kupono Hale Project Wins 2025 AIA Award for Excellence in Energy-Efficient Design
Hawaii Off Grid is proud to announce that its innovative Kupono Hale project has been recognized with the Award for Excellence in Energy-Efficient Design at the 2025 AIA Honolulu Design Awards. The project was honored during a July 25 Design Awards Gala in Waikiki, HI. “We’re honored... - August 01, 2025 - Hawaii Off Grid
Voted Best in Marin: SolarCraft Leads the Way in Solar
SolarCraft, a leading solar energy solutions provider, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious title of "Best Solar Installer in Marin County" by the readers of Marin Magazine. The annual Marin Magazine Reader's Choice Awards celebrate businesses that excel in delivering exceptional services and products to the local community. - July 31, 2025 - SolarCraft
Universal Fibers and Circular Building Solutions Join Forces on Accelerating Flooring Circularity
Universal Fibers® has announced its collaboration with Circular Building Solutions to advance circularity in flooring systems. This partnership brings together Universal Fibers’ industry-leading sustainable yarns—like Thrive® matter, the world’s first carbon-negative recycled yarn—with Circular Building Solutions’ innovative adhesive-free, reversible fixing systems. Together, they aim to promote a holistic approach to flooring design that supports disassembly, reuse, and recycling. - July 18, 2025 - Universal Fibers
Avalon Energy Group and Sulzer Form Strategic Alliance and Partnership to Advance Global Production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel
Avalon selects BioFlux™ technology for its 100 KTA Sustainable Aviation Fuel project in Uruguayand secures global right to deploy BioFlux technology in SAF plants across Latin America, India, South Africa, Kenya, Eswatini, and the United States. Sulzer licenses BioFlux technology globally under an exclusive cooperation agreement with Duke Technologies LLC. - July 09, 2025 - Avalon Energy Group LLC
Locus FS Announces Executive Appointments and Strategic Market Focus
Biotechnology company strengthens market position with new board and sharper commercial focus in oil & gas, mining, agriculture and industrial/CPG. - June 26, 2025 - Locus Fermentation Solutions
Garbage Gone Expands Friendly and Reliable Trash Services to Provincetown, Massachusetts
Garbage Gone, a Cape Cod-based trash management company, has expanded its services to Provincetown, Massachusetts, as announced on June 20, 2025. Known for reliable service and friendly customer care, the company distinguishes itself by having technicians retrieve and manage trash cans directly from properties, eliminating the need for residents to place cans on the street. - June 22, 2025 - Garbage Gone Inc.
InnovaPanel Disrupts the Insulated Panel Market Again with New Miami-Dade NOA Approval for Steel-Connected Magnesium Cement Panels
A Bold Step Forward in Sustainable and Hurricane-Resistant Design for Commercial and High-Rise Construction - June 03, 2025 - Innova Panel, LLC.
DuxxBak Composite Decking Now Available Nationwide Through Lowe’s Online, Offering Water-Shedding Technology for Elevated Outdoor Spaces
DuxxBak Composite Decking has announced nationwide availability through Lowes.com. Known for its patented water-shedding technology, DuxxBak creates dry, usable space beneath elevated decks. This milestone marks the culmination of a strategic partnership with AmeriLux International and brings the full product line—DuxxBak Dekk, I.Dekk, Optima, and Commercial Dekk—to homeowners and contractors across the U.S. - May 20, 2025 - DuxxBak Composite Decking
When Tools Become Drivers of Innovation: Outillage Placide Mathieu Equips the ÉTS OMER 13 Club to Reach the Pinnacle of Underwater Engineering
Tools for Performance - the support of Outillage Placide Mathieu, in partnership with Milwaukee, has transformed the daily life of the OMER 13 team. - May 07, 2025 - Outillage Placide Mathieu