Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Green Dot Sign, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Green Dot Sign, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Green Dot Sign® Named “Most Innovative” Exhibitor at 2019 Greenbuild

Patent-Pending ADA Signs Offer Beautiful, Environmentally Responsible Office Sign Alternative

Saint Paul, MN, December 13, 2019 --(



Green Dot Sign® provides an alternative to traditional acrylic ADA-compliant signage and was honored to receive the “Most Innovative” award. Their product is manufactured via a patent-pending, low-waste process that direct bonds non-toxic, 3D printed raised material to a real wood sign base. The result is signage that is stunningly beautiful and brings nature into the built environment.



Room and door signs made by Green Dot Sign® can contribute to United States Green Building Council (USGBC) Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED®) v4 and v4.1 credits in multiple ways:



1. Ready to order signs are made of Forestry Sustainability Council (FSC®) 100% chain of custody certified aspen from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. FSC® is the most rigorous global forest management certification. The mission of the FSC® is to promote environmentally sound, socially beneficial, and economically prosperous forest management.



2. Green Dot Sign® has a published Health Product Declaration (HPD®) that discloses product contents and health information. The HPD Open Standard provides a standard built environment product specification for accurate, reliable, and consistent reporting. HPD disclosure is a component of the LEED® building rating system and is also a part of International Living Future Institute (ILFI), Cradle-to-Cradle Product Innovation Institute, and International WELL Building Institute certification standards.



3. Green Dot Sign® has a rigorous extended producer responsibility (EPR) program promoting environmentally-friendly end of life. When a building is renovated or rebuilt, all signs are eligible to be returned to the manufacturer for a 10% credit towards future orders. Raised sign elements are planed off and the wood base is shredded and turned into animal bedding, then crop fertilizer.



Green Dot Sign® is continuing to innovate and expand its eco-friendly office signage offerings. Products under development include exterior ADA signage and FSC® 100% dimensional letters for interior and exterior applications. Further information on new products will be available at the May 2020 AIA EXPO in Los Angeles.



About



Green Dot Sign® is a national provider of ADA signage. They sell directly to end users and work closely with architectural and interior design firms during project design. For end users, their eCommerce site allows clients to choose from all the most common ADA signs, or type in their custom wording, and select color and installation method. Additionally, Green Dot Sign® enjoys working with clients on custom signage to enhance branding and create unique, modern environments. Saint Paul, MN, December 13, 2019 --( PR.com )-- At the Greenbuild International Conference & EXPO in Atlanta, GA Green Dot Sign® received the Most Innovative - 2019 Green Exhibitor Award. This vendor award acknowledges efforts taken to develop new and impactful sustainable office sign offerings. At Greenbuild thousand of architects, interior designers and other LEED® building professionals networked, attended courses for continuing education, and talked to manufacturers about eco-friendly products.Green Dot Sign® provides an alternative to traditional acrylic ADA-compliant signage and was honored to receive the “Most Innovative” award. Their product is manufactured via a patent-pending, low-waste process that direct bonds non-toxic, 3D printed raised material to a real wood sign base. The result is signage that is stunningly beautiful and brings nature into the built environment.Room and door signs made by Green Dot Sign® can contribute to United States Green Building Council (USGBC) Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED®) v4 and v4.1 credits in multiple ways:1. Ready to order signs are made of Forestry Sustainability Council (FSC®) 100% chain of custody certified aspen from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. FSC® is the most rigorous global forest management certification. The mission of the FSC® is to promote environmentally sound, socially beneficial, and economically prosperous forest management.2. Green Dot Sign® has a published Health Product Declaration (HPD®) that discloses product contents and health information. The HPD Open Standard provides a standard built environment product specification for accurate, reliable, and consistent reporting. HPD disclosure is a component of the LEED® building rating system and is also a part of International Living Future Institute (ILFI), Cradle-to-Cradle Product Innovation Institute, and International WELL Building Institute certification standards.3. Green Dot Sign® has a rigorous extended producer responsibility (EPR) program promoting environmentally-friendly end of life. When a building is renovated or rebuilt, all signs are eligible to be returned to the manufacturer for a 10% credit towards future orders. Raised sign elements are planed off and the wood base is shredded and turned into animal bedding, then crop fertilizer.Green Dot Sign® is continuing to innovate and expand its eco-friendly office signage offerings. Products under development include exterior ADA signage and FSC® 100% dimensional letters for interior and exterior applications. Further information on new products will be available at the May 2020 AIA EXPO in Los Angeles.AboutGreen Dot Sign® is a national provider of ADA signage. They sell directly to end users and work closely with architectural and interior design firms during project design. For end users, their eCommerce site allows clients to choose from all the most common ADA signs, or type in their custom wording, and select color and installation method. Additionally, Green Dot Sign® enjoys working with clients on custom signage to enhance branding and create unique, modern environments. Contact Information Green Dot Sign, Inc.

Simon Nussbaum

651-447-3046



www.greendotsign.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Green Dot Sign, Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend