Sky Ridge Medical Center Opens Free Standing Emergency Department in South Parker

Parker, CO, December 13, 2019 --(



“This area is enjoying tremendous growth and we want to provide our neighbors with more options for exceptional care,” said Susan Hicks, CEO of Sky Ridge Medical Center. “We are joining our partner Invision Sally Jobe at this location and have plans to bring specialty care to the complex as well. We look forward to a long and thriving relationship with the residents and businesses of Parker.”



A full-service emergency department, the Sky Ridge South Parker ER is staffed 24/7, 365 by board certified emergency medicine physicians, specially trained nurses, EMTs and other clinical professionals. Our site has 11 patient rooms and a designated resuscitation room along with imaging services, a diagnostic lab and and full spectrum of services to care for the entire family. This location will provide the same Leapfrog Group A rated service that is offered at Sky Ridge Medical Center. The address of the Sky Ridge South Parker ER is 12223 Pine Bluffs Way.



About Sky Ridge Medical Center

Sky Ridge Medical Center, the first hospital to open in Douglas County in 2003, is a Level II Trauma Center, acute care hospital and member of the HealthONE network. HealthONE is the largest healthcare system in the metro Denver area with more than 10,000 employees. As part of the HealthONE family, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes five hospital free-standing emergency departments and numerous ambulatory surgery centers, occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides critical care air and ground transportation across a 10-state region. Visit http://skyridgemedcenter.com/ to learn more.



Linda Watson

720-225-1000



https://skyridgemedcenter.com/?utm_campaign=corp_listings_mgmt&utm_source=google&utm_medium=business



