Emergency Medicine News
Vital news from the world of emergency medicine that covers diagnosis, treatment and management of emergency rooms, as well as new partnerships, products and services. Information is aimed at ER professionals, EMTs, military surgeons, rescue medicine practitioners and patients.
How WVU Medicine Increased Clinical Appeal Capacity 5X and Defended $16 Million in Revenue
As denial volumes continue to rise nationwide, WVU Medicine is redefining clinical appeals through AI-Enhanced Clinical Appeals™. By partnering with The Wellington Group and implementing AppealNavigator™, the health system defended $16 million in revenue, increased clinical appeal capacity 5X, and dramatically improved the quality, consistency, and speed of appeals—all while empowering its own clinical experts to outperform national benchmarks. - July 28, 2026 - The Wellington Group, LLC
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Opens New State-of-the-Art Cancer Center in Lake Success
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the opening of its new comprehensive cancer center at 3 Dakota Drive, Lake Success, NY 11042. The location will open to patients on July 13, 2026, and replaces its previous... - July 10, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Hemanext Expands Commercial Footprint Through Strategic Partnership with OneBlood
Hemanext Inc. announced a strategic production partnership with OneBlood, one of the nation's largest independent blood centers, marking a significant milestone in Hemanext's commercial expansion and accelerating adoption of Hemanext ONE® across the United States. - July 06, 2026 - Hemanext
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist Dr. Sobha Atluri
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Sobha Atluri, a hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, comprehensive cancer care. Beginning July 1, 2026, Dr. Atluri will be... - July 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Star Dental Opens New Lakewood Area Dental Clinic Offering Emergency Dentistry for Kids and Adults
Star Dental has opened a new dental clinic near Sheridan and Florida, serving West Denver and Lakewood with emergency dental care, family dentistry, pediatric dentistry, dentures, extractions, root canals, and insurance friendly options including Medicaid. - July 04, 2026 - Star Dental
Osage Capital Closes $25 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility to Accelerate Growth and Expand Capital Solutions for Law Firms
Houston based specialty finance firm secures institutional capital to deepen partnerships with law firms and broaden its product offering across the United States. - June 30, 2026 - Osage Capital
University of Michigan Health System Has Selected TwitchView® as Its Quantitative Train-of-Four (TOF) Monitoring Solution
Blink Anesthesia is proud to announce that the University of Michigan Health System has selected TwitchView® as its quantitative train-of-four (TOF) monitoring solution. The University of Michigan is home to the Multicenter Perioperative Outcomes Group (MPOG), the largest and most... - June 15, 2026 - Blink Anesthesia
SPARK Industries Announces New MRI Signal Analysis Platform for Neurological Disease and Cancer Research
SPARK Industries announced advancements in its patent-pending MRI signal-analysis platform designed to detect previously unresolved neurological and structural signatures within raw MRI data. Internal validation across 1,000+ clinical MRI cases involving TBI, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and prostate cancer demonstrated consistent signal relationships associated with known disease states. SPARK is now pursuing blinded third-party validation trials. - May 27, 2026 - SPARK Industries Corporation
Discovery Point Retreat Data Shows 52% Reduction in Distress for Addiction Clients
New outcomes study of 388 clients demonstrates the effectiveness of a full continuum of care in treating co-occurring substance use and mental health disorders. - May 07, 2026 - Discovery Point Retreat
Asclepii Partners with Nottingham Spirk to Scale Breakthrough Regenerative Wound Care Technology Nationwide
Strategic collaboration aims to expand access to next-generation regenerative platform designed to improve healing outcomes and reduce the cost of chronic wound care. - May 06, 2026 - Asclepii
HCA HealthONE Swedish Earns National Recognition for Excellence in Critical Care
HCA HealthONE Swedish received multiple 2026 Healthgrades honors for critical care, including America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care Award™, the Critical Care Excellence Award™ and #1 in Colorado for Critical Care. The hospital also earned five-star ratings for diabetic emergencies, pulmonary embolism, respiratory failure and sepsis, underscoring its strength as a regional destination for advanced critical care, trauma and complex emergency treatment. - May 03, 2026 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Hemanext ONE® Receives 510(k) Clearance for Expanded Indications for Use in the United States
Hemanext Inc. today announced that the Hemanext ONE® System has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for expanded indications for use in the United States. The expanded Indications for Use enable processing of whole blood and apheresis-derived AS-3 leukocyte-reduced red blood cells. - March 10, 2026 - Hemanext
The Nurses Magazine Presents Men of Honor™: Honoring the Most Impactful Men in Nursing on Saturday, June 13, 2026, in Savannah, GA
The Nurses Magazine is proud to announce Men of Honor: Honoring the Most Impactful Men in Nursing, a national recognition initiative and signature event dedicated to celebrating exceptional male nurses whose leadership, compassion, and professional excellence are shaping the future of... - February 27, 2026 - The Nurses Magazine
Guitar of Freedom, Inc. Announces Support Initiative for Injured Veteran Following Fatal Florida Crash
Guitar of Freedom, Inc. announces a fundraising initiative to support Michael "Mikey" Owings, a U.S. Navy veteran critically injured in a five-vehicle crash near Lake Wales, Florida. The collision resulted in four fatalities and multiple injuries. Owings has undergone several surgeries and faces a lengthy recovery. The organization helped establish a campaign to assist with medical and rehabilitation expenses. - February 13, 2026 - Guitar of Freedom, Inc.
Anti-Choking Devices Donated to All Parents and Teachers of The First Presbyterian Preschool of Naples and The Tommie Barfield Elementary School by The Cassata Foundation
In a remarkable and life-saving collaboration, Rosario S. Cassata, Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, has joined forces with Arthur Lih, the founder of LifeVac, to once again contribute to saving lives in Collier County, Florida. - January 29, 2026 - The Cassata Foundation
GovWorx Introduces Real-Time Policy Guidance for 9-1-1 with CommsCoach ASSIST
GovWorx announced the launch of CommsCoach ASSIST, a real-time AI call support tool for 9-1-1 centers that reduces the cognitive load on telecommunicators by bringing local policies and guidecard questions into the call as it happens. ASSIST listens to live calls, identifies the incident type, transcribes in real time, and dynamically guides call takers through agency-specific policies and criteria, auto-filling answers and optionally sending data to CAD. - December 16, 2025 - GovWorx
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Launches State's First Personalized Nutrition Care Program for Cancer Patients
Cancer treatment has achieved molecular precision. Yet one fundamental barrier remains: keeping patients strong enough to complete the therapies oncologists prescribe. Up to half of cancer patients experience severe malnutrition, leading to more side effects, treatment delays, and poorer... - December 04, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Direct Energy Weapons Agency (DEWA) Announces Nationwide Public-Safety Initiative to Establish State DEWA Public Safety & Civilian Support Offices
The Direct Energy Weapons Agency, Inc. (DEWA) launched a nationwide public-safety initiative encouraging all U.S. states and federal public-safety agencies to establish designated State DEWA Public Safety & Civilian Support Offices — the first civilian-centered reporting system for individuals experiencing unexplained neurological, sensory, directed-energy–related similar to Havana Syndrome (AHI) symptoms. - December 01, 2025 - Direct Energy Weapons Agency, Inc.
Quoris Launches, Ringing in the Next Chapter of ROI International
In response to the rhythm of healthcare transformation, Quoris sets a new standard for healthcare consulting with legacy expertise and modern insights. - November 17, 2025 - Quoris
OrthoAlliance Partners with Match Point Pickleball Club; Dr. Scott Smith Named Medical Director
OrthoAlliance is proud to announce a new partnership with Match Point Pickleball Club, Central Ohio's premier pickleball destination. Through this collaboration, Dr. Scott Smith, orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist with OrthoNeuro, an OrthoAlliance partner practice, has been named Medical Director for the club. - November 03, 2025 - OrthoAlliance
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties Welcomes Dr. Collin Krebs in October
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties is pleased to announce that Dr. Collin Krebs, a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine, will join the practice on October 13, 2025. Dr. Krebs will treat patients at the Chardon and Middlefield offices. - October 10, 2025 - OrthoAlliance
Fast Pace Health Celebrates Inaugural "Urgent Care Appreciation Day" with Indiana Governor Mike Braun's Proclamation
Fast Pace Health, a leading provider of accessible and affordable healthcare, proudly announces that Indiana Governor Mike Braun officially proclaimed September 8, 2025, as “Urgent Care Appreciation Day” throughout the state. This landmark recognition highlights the vital role of urgent... - September 09, 2025 - Fast Pace Health
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Dr. Jung-In Yang to Its Elmhurst Office
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is pleased to announce the addition of Jung-In Yang, MD, a dedicated Medical Oncologist and Internist, to its practice in Elmhurst. Dr. Yang will be practicing at 88-06 55th Avenue, Elmhurst, NY 11373. “Dr. Yang’s expertise in... - August 07, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Dr. Junging Guo
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the addition of Junging Guo, MD, PhD, a highly skilled and compassionate Medical Oncologist, Hematologist, and Internist, to its practice. She will be practicing at 210 E 86th Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10028. Dr. Guo... - August 06, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Internal Medicine Physician, Dr. Thomas Pustorino Joins New York Health
New York Health (NY Health) is proud to welcome Dr. Thomas Pustorino to its expanding primary care division. Dr. Pustorino brings a strong clinical background, award-winning research experience, and a commitment to patient-centered care. He will be practicing at 994 W Jericho Tpke., Smithtown, NY... - July 15, 2025 - New York Health
Ally Medical Emergency Room Expands to San Marcos
Ally Medical Emergency Room proudly announces the opening of its newest freestanding ER in San Marcos, expanding high-quality, physician-led emergency care to more Texas communities. Located just off I-35, the new facility offers 24/7 access, advanced diagnostics, and minimal wait times. Backed by a mission of delivering empathetic, patient-first treatment, Ally Medical ER is redefining what the emergency care experience can and should feel like. - July 10, 2025 - Ally Medical ER
OrthoAlliance Names Dr. Paul Eichenseer as First Chief Physician Officer
OrthoAlliance, a leading orthopedic management organization, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Paul Eichenseer as its first Chief Physician Officer (CPO). This milestone appointment reflects OrthoAlliance’s commitment to strengthening its physician-led leadership model and advancing... - July 08, 2025 - OrthoAlliance
OrthoNeuro Welcomes Fellowship-Trained Orthopedic Spine Surgeon Dr. Braden J. Passias
OrthoNeuro, a partner practice of OrthoAlliance, the largest network of orthopedic surgeons in Central Ohio, is excited to announce that Braden J. Passias, D.O., will join the practice as an Orthopedic Spine Surgeon on August 4, 2025. Dr. Passias brings advanced fellowship training in spine surgery... - June 30, 2025 - OrthoNeuro
Diamond Care Transportation Expands Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services Across South Carolina and Beyond
Diamond Care Transportation announces a major service expansion across South Carolina, Florida, Washington, Maryland, and the District of Columbia, bringing enhanced wheelchair-accessible transportation options to meet the growing needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities. - June 18, 2025 - Diamond Care Transportation
Healthcare Workforce Coalition Applauds Bill to Protect Healthcare Workers from Violence
The bipartisan Save Healthcare Workers Act (S. 1600/H.R. 3178) will establish legal penalties for knowingly and intentionally assaulting hospital employees - May 07, 2025 - Healthcare Workforce Coalition
Life-Assist Announces Exclusive Distribution of the Taylor Titan Rapid Cooling Bag for First Responders
Life-Assist, one of the nation's largest distributors of emergency medical equipment for First Responders, has partnered with Taylor Healthcare to offer the Titan Rapid Cooling Bag. When filled with ice and water With 15-20 minutes in the bag, filled with ice and cold water, body temperatures drop 3 degrees, lowering 8x faster than traditional methods providing a critical tool for First Responders that saves lives. - April 15, 2025 - Life-Assist
Training, Innovation & Leadership Institute (TILI) Acquires Triage Training Group, Launches Military/Tactical & Critical Incident Response (MILTAC-CIR) Division
TILI Acquires Triage Training Group and Launches MILTAC-CIR Division. The Training, Innovation & Leadership Institute (TILI) is excited to announce the acquisition of Triage Training Group, a tactical and emergency medical training leader. This acquisition marks the official launch of TILI’s new Military/Tactical & Critical Incident Response (MILTAC-CIR) Division, strengthening its mission to deliver high-impact, real-world training for military personnel & First Responders. - April 11, 2025 - Training, Innovation & Leadership Institute
SilSecure Launches Revolutionary Silicone-Based Wound Care Solutions to Transform Patient Care
SilSecure LLC, a healthcare innovation company, introduces its advanced line of silicone-based wound care dressings designed to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. Inspired by the late Lorraine Porcelli, a wound care specialist with over 30 years of experience, SilSecure aims to prevent infections and minimize skin trauma with its FDA-certified, ISO-certified, CE-marked, and patented products. The product line includes 2x2, 4x4, and 5.5x5.5 wound care dressings, as well as IV patches. - April 08, 2025 - SilSecure
NWSA Member Companies Mobilize Hundreds of Firefighters to Support Wildfire Response in North and South Carolina
More than 400 firefighters and personnel from member companies from the National Wildfire Suppression Association (NWSA) have been deployed to North and South Carolina to support efforts to contain the Black Cove and Table Rock Complex wildfires. These crews, many from the Pacific Northwest, are... - April 03, 2025 - National Wildfire Suppression Association
Former Nominee for US Congress Contacts HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Regarding INVIVYD FDA Denial
The former nominee for US Congress in Hawaii, Brian Evans, has written a formal letter to Health and Human Services director Robert F. Kennedy regarding FDA denial of INVIVYD (IVVD) emergency use of its COVID-19 prevention. - March 11, 2025 - Brian Evans
Lakeville Chiropractor Published in Medical Journal
Cody Rodewald, owner of Align Chiropractic in Lakeville, had a study published recently in the Journal of Contemporary Chiropractic on the "Non-surgical Chiropractic Management of a Massive Lumbar Disc Extrusion." - February 20, 2025 - Align Chiropractic Lakeville
PromptMed Urgent Care Now Open in Grayslake
PromptMed Urgent Care is a locally owned small business providing high-quality urgent care services with a focus on convenience, affordability, and compassionate care. Founded in 2014, PromptMed Urgent Care currently operates locations in Antioch IL, Highland Park IL, Waukegan IL, and continues to grow with its newest addition in Grayslake, Illinois. Serving both children and adults. - January 28, 2025 - PromptMed Urgent Care
Dunia L. Alvarez Honored as Woman of the Month for December 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dunia L. Alvarez, of Clarkston, Washington, has been recognized as Woman of the Month for December 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. - December 25, 2024 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
A Mission to Save Lives: Transforming School Safety in Illinois
Illinois Heart Rescue and WorldPoint are partnering to help Illinois schools prepare for 2025’s new Cardiac Emergency Response Plan (CERP) regulations. These mandates require schools to adopt emergency plans and train staff and students in CPR and AED skills. With tools like CPR Taylor and Baby Tyler, this collaboration ensures schools are equipped to meet the regulations, save lives, and set a new standard in cardiac emergency readiness. - December 09, 2024 - WorldPoint
National Institute of First Assisting Receives Re-Accreditation of Its Nurse In Surgery Essentials (NISE™) Program
On July 30, 2024 the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification (ABSNC), notified the National Institute of First Assisting (NIFA®) that it has been granted reaccreditation for the Nurse In Surgery Essentials Program (NISE™). The accreditation is effective for the period July... - October 23, 2024 - NIFA
AskSAMIE Expands to Over 500 Partners Through Two Major National Homecare Deals
AskSAMIE.com, a leading provider of home accessibility and adaptive equipment solutions, announces the signing of two significant partnerships with national homecare organizations, ComForCare/At Your Side and CarePatrol, expanding its reach to over 500 partners nationwide. These new collaborations... - October 22, 2024 - AskSAMIE
Grief Coach U Addresses Urgent Need for Grief Coaching After Hurricane Helene
Grief Coach University addresses the urgent need for grief coaches following Hurricane Helene. As communities recover, the emotional toll is immense. Dr. Leelo Bush, PhD, a multi-hurricane survivor, offers insight and a free "Grief Recovery Action Plan: First Steps" to support victims. From October 1-8, 2024, GCU offers a 50% tuition reduction to support disaster relief personnel. - October 01, 2024 - Grief Coach U
Recovery Unplugged Teams Up with the TellRobert Foundation to Offer Greater Access to Mental Health Treatment
Recovery Unplugged Behavioral Health and mental health advocacy organization the TellRobert Foundation have collaborated to help more people get help for their mental health challenges. For the second time in as many years, the TellRobert Foundation has allocated the proceeds from their Annual... - September 18, 2024 - Recovery Unplugged
Farshad "Mazda" Shirazi, MD, PH.D., Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Farshad "Mazda" Shirazi, MD, Ph.D. of Tucson, Arizona, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Medical Toxicology. About Farshad "Mazda" Shirazi,... - September 04, 2024 - Strathmore Worldwide
The Jack Brewer Foundation and Aetna Better Health of Florida CEO Tour South Bay Correctional in Support of Fatherhood Initiatives
Jack Brewer, Chairman of The Jack Brewer Foundation (JBF), and Jennifer Sweet, CEO of Aetna Better Health of Florida, met at South Bay Correctional Facility to discuss their partnership to support fatherhood initiatives in Florida. The collaboration aims to provide resources to fathers, particularly those affected by incarceration, to help them engage in their children's lives and strengthen communities. - August 22, 2024 - The Jack Brewer Foundation
Jennifer M. Cushman, MD, Joins New York Spine & Pain Specialists, a Division of New York Health
New York Spine & Pain Specialists, a division of New York Health (NY Health), is proud to announce the addition of Jennifer M. Cushman, MD, to its Interventional Pain and Spine team. Dr. Cushman is dedicated to providing support and interventions to treat chronic pain and joint-related... - August 07, 2024 - New York Health
U.S. Precision Medicine, Inc. Signs MOU to Deploy microNeb’s VIGIL Series Inhaler Technology to Enhance Absorption of Its New Drug Candidate in IND Process
U.S. Precision Medicine, Inc. (USPM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to deploy microNeb's advanced inhaler technology to expedite the uptake of its new cancer drug candidate currently in the Investigational New Drug (IND) process. - July 16, 2024 - microNeb, Inc.
As State Department Freezes Visas for Healthcare Professionals, Healthcare Workforce Coalition Urges Congress to Pass Healthcare Workforce Resilience Act
With over 102 million Americans living in a federally designated Health Professional Shortage Area, it is critical for the U.S. to bolster the nursing workforce with highly educated and qualified professionals. - June 14, 2024 - Healthcare Workforce Coalition
Mutual Aid EMS Adds Blood Administration to Ambulance Pre-Hospital Care Capabilities
New blood treatments will help paramedics better care for patients in the field and save lives. - June 11, 2024 - Mutual Aid Ambulance Services
SouthMedic Announces Distribution Partnership with Nano Surgical to Offer Customers the Lumohs Lighted Scalpel Handles
Distribution Deal for the Lumohs MD number 3 scalpel with premier Canadian distributor, SouthMedic and Nano Surgical, Inc. This new partnership with Southmedic allows Lumohs to reach broader audiences of physician customers, giving healthcare providers that use scalpels for any reason, a precision-based tool, removing shadows and visual obstacles, creating a safer hospital environment for vascular access, & minor surgical procedures performed on hard to see anatomy & dimly spaces & clinics. - May 08, 2024 - Nano Surgical, LLC