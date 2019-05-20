PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Value-Based Healthcare Network for Self-Insured Employers Launches in Florida ValueH, parent company of Florida Association of ACOs, forms value-based network to support small to medium sized self-insured employers. - December 18, 2019 - Florida Association of ACOs

Sky Ridge Medical Center Opens Free Standing Emergency Department in South Parker Sky Ridge Medical Center is proud to announce the opening of its Free Standing Emergency Department at the northeast side of Parker and Hess roads, providing greater access to high-quality care to the residents of Parker and neighboring communities. “This area is enjoying tremendous growth and... - December 13, 2019 - Sky Ridge Medical Center

Vidapoint Takes Personal Emergency Response Worldwide Finally, a complete and comprehensive personal emergency service anywhere in the world. - December 01, 2019 - Global Wireless Health Limited

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Physician Offers Thanksgiving Holiday Burn Safety Tips For cooks in the kitchen, there are several simple steps to make sure the holidays remain festive. - November 27, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Varicose Veins Doctors Provide Minimally Invasive Treatment Procedures for Varicose Veins Varicose Veins Doctors is a reputable vein treatment center in Manhattan, NY. The clinic has gained a reputation for its exceptional patient care and a wide range of effective treatment options for vein diseases. Their teams of experts use state-of-the-art equipment to perform complex procedures for pain relief. - November 20, 2019 - Varicose Veins Doctors

MobilDrTech to Launch Low-Cost Telemedicine Exam Cam / ENT Kit for RNK Products No longer do telemedicine providers need to spend thousands for a decent general examination camera. MobilDrTech, in collaboration with RNK Products, is pleased to introduce the RExCam Kit, RNK's new examination camera kit and finished USB Exam Cams. - November 18, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.

Metro Safety Offers Comprehensive Work Place Safety Courses, Helping Organizations Across British Columbia Prepare for Emergencies and Reduce Medical Expenditures The leading first aid training provider aims to uphold safety standards and reduce the number of workplace injuries in offices across British Columbia. - November 15, 2019 - Metro Safety Training

Swedish Medical Center Receives Fifth Consecutive "A" Grade from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center was awarded an "A" in the fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare. This is the fifth A Swedish has... - November 07, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

OrthoNeuro Spine Surgeon Performs the First Robotics-Assisted Minimally Invasive 2-Level Lumbar Interbody Fusion Surgery in Central Ohio at Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital Dr. Ying Chen, OrthoNeuro Neurosurgeon, completed the first robotics-assisted minimally invasive 2-level interbody fusion surgery in Central Ohio. This surgical milestone occurred on October 28, 2019 using the Globus Excelsius GPS Robotic Navigation System. - November 06, 2019 - OrthoNeuro

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Performs First Deep Brain Stimulation Procedure for Epilepsy The treatment delivers electrical impulses to normalize brain activity and reduce seizures. - November 01, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Names Chief Financial Officer Swedish Medical Center has named Regina Ramazani, a healthcare financial executive with more than 25 years of senior leadership experience, as its chief financial officer. Ramazani most recently served as chief financial officer at HCA Healthcare’s Tulane Health System, where she provided financial... - October 20, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Recognized for Excellence with ACC Transcatheter Valve Certification HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) is excited to announce the achievement of Transcatheter Valve Certification from the American College (ACC). The ACC has validated the program's exceptional approach, including physician leadership, quality outcomes and team based clinical... - October 17, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

NYCBS Welcomes Dr. Keith Brunckhorst to Its Oncology Team Keith R. Brunckhorst, MD is a talented physician who is board-certified in medical oncology and hematology. He is experienced and well versed in the most cutting-edge cancer technology, with an impeccable work history and education. For Dr. Brunckhorst, patients come first. He pledges to treat each patient... - October 17, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Hosts Shave Off Event for Prostate Cancer Research Swedish Medical Center, located in Englewood, Colorado, joins Bishops Cuts/Color Highlands Ranch to raise money for prostate cancer research through the TUCC Foundation. - October 17, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Sky Ridge Medical Center Awarded Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification from The Joint Commission Sky Ridge Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark as a Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center. - October 16, 2019 - Sky Ridge Medical Center

NYCBS' CEO to Receive Humanitarian of the Year Award from the American Red Cross New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) announced that their own CEO, Jeff Vacirca, MD, will be the 2019 American Red Cross Greater New York Region’s Humanitarian Award recipient. Dr. Vacirca will be honored on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at the 2019 Heroes Among Us Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom... - October 10, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Welcomes New Quality Vice President Susan Hanlon, MSHSA, BSN, RN CPHQ, brings extensive experience overseeing clinical excellence and quality improvements to the only Level I trauma and burn center in the south Denver metro area. - October 09, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Metro Safety Offers BCCSA Traffic Control Person Training for Traffic Control Persons in British Columbia The company trains traffic control persons to maintain safety along the streets of British Columbia. - October 04, 2019 - Metro Safety Training

Swedish Medical Center First in Colorado to Use New Treatment for Brain Aneurysms Rocky Mountain region neuroscience center of excellence introduces technology to treat challenging aneurysms with positive benefits for patients. - September 30, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Dr. Sandip Parikh Joins New York Health New York Health is pleased to welcome Sandip R. Parikh, MD, FACS, a highly-experienced board-certified surgeon, to their team of skilled practitioners. He practices general, breast and colorectal surgery and will be working at the Bayside and New Hyde Park locations. Additionally, he has an office location... - September 24, 2019 - New York Health

Night of the Robots Hosted by Swedish Medical Center Robot-assisted surgery takes center stage in this hands-on, interactive night highlighting the latest advancements in robot-assisted surgery. - September 11, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Online Medical Certification Pioneer Launches New Site National Certification Services, an industry pioneer since 2005, has announced it's third-generation site to meet the evolving certification demands of the healthcare community. www.onlinemedcerts.com anticipates early September 2019 launch. - September 07, 2019 - National Certification Services

First Time in Alaska: Life-Saving Fall Prevention Course for Healthcare Professionals, Injury Prevention Advocates and Caregivers In Fairbanks, AK on October 6 an innovative & effective course will be held to teach Occupational and Physical Therapists, other healthcare and injury prevention professionals, fitness instructors and caregivers a unique, simple and fun program to help older adults avoid falls. Continuing Education Units (8) are available. - September 07, 2019 - Fall Prevention Training Services, LLC

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Physician Offers Labor Day Weekend Safety Tips Swedish Medical Center serves as the only level I trauma and burn facility in the south Denver metro area. - August 31, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Opioid Prescriptions Fall 75% at HealthONE Emergency Departments HealthONE, Denver’s largest health system, and CarePoint Health of Greenwood Village, CO, one of the nation’s largest privately held physician practice groups, today announced a dramatic decline in the number of opioids prescribed at 13 Denver-area HealthONE Emergency Departments. CarePoint... - August 28, 2019 - HealthONE

The Medical Center of Aurora Announces Participation in National Cardiogenic Shock Initiative HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora today announced that they have been invited to join the National Cardiogenic Shock Initiative (NCSI). Facilities that have adopted the NCSI protocol have shown dramatically increased survival rates for patients with heart attack-induced shock. - August 28, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Surprise Guest, Gavin DeGraw, Performs at NYCBS’ Grand Opening New York Cancer and Blood Specialists (NYCBS) held a grand opening celebration for its newest treatment center in Port Jefferson Station, featuring a surprise performance by multi-platinum, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, Gavin De Graw. DeGraw, who lost his mother to pancreatic cancer in 2017, spoke... - August 09, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Named Family Favorite by Colorado Parent Magazine HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center has been named a Top 5 Hospital or Health Clinic in Colorado Parent’s Family Favorite 2019 publication. The annual edition recognizes businesses, services, and attractions in the metro Denver area and is voted on by readers of the popular... - August 08, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

NYCBS Set to Open New 347 Treatment Center New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) will announce the grand opening of its newest treatment facility, at 49 Route 347, in Port Jefferson Station on Monday, July 29th, 2019. Located on Long Island’s scenic North Shore, the center will feature the most advanced cancer treatment on Long... - July 27, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Metro Safety Helps Train Employees to Become Certified First Aid Providers in British Columbia The center offers courses on emergency response training to develop a workforce equipped with basic/advanced first aid knowledge to assist in emergencies at work. - July 27, 2019 - Metro Safety Training

Dr. Nicole Carreau Joins New York Cancer and Blood Specialists’ Central Park Oncology Team New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) welcomes oncologist, Nicole Carreau, MD to its practice. Dr. Carreau will be practicing at 12 East 86th Street, Central Park. “I wanted to join a large, well-respected group practice,” said Dr. Carreau. “I will bring expertise in the... - July 16, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology Welcomes Michael McCabe, MD to RMG Lakewood Group Colorado's largest GI group and the Region's Digestive Health leader is continuing to expand, with the addition of the highly recruited Dr. McCabe joining the practice on Monday, July 15th. - July 14, 2019 - Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology

Interpreter Feature Now Available on GD e-Bridge Mobile Telemedicine Solution GD (General Devices) is excited to announce a game-changing module that is available on the GD e-Bridge Mobile Telehealth Solution. Coined as GD e-Bridge Interpreter, it enables patients, EMS and healthcare providers to truly communicate anywhere, at any time, in any language. Leveraging the extensive... - July 12, 2019 - GD (General Devices)

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Promotes Fireworks Safety Safety tips to help you stay out of the ER this season. - June 26, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

BraveHeart Wireless Announces FDA Clearance of the BraveHeart™ Life Sensor Cardiac Monitoring System The BraveHeart™ Life Sensor Cardiac Monitoring system has been cleared for use in health care settings. The Life Sensor monitoring system securely captures patients’ heart rate and EKG data, and transmits the data to health care providers in real time. More than 28 million Americans diagnosed with heart disease may benefit - with this number growing each year. - June 20, 2019 - BraveHeart Wireless Inc.

Metro Safety’s Occupational First Aid Course Can Potentially Save Countless Lives within Canada’s Workforce Metro Safety offers professional occupational first-aid training and courses that can help businesses to improve workplace safety. - June 14, 2019 - Metro Safety Training

Dr. Jahan Aghalar Joins NYCBS Jahan Aghalar, M.D. joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists as a board-certified medical oncologist-hematologist. Dr. Aghalar will be practicing at the Smithtown and New Hyde Park locations. nycancer.com/blog/2019/05/20/dr-jahan-aghalar-joins-nycbs/ A Long Island native, Dr. Aghalar specializes... - June 11, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Chris B. Anderson Honored as a Top 100 Healthcare Professional by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Chris B. Anderson of Waite Park, Minnesota has been has been honored as a Top 100 Healthcare Professional by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding achievements and success in the field of healthcare. About Chris B. Anderson With over 30 years experience, Chris Anderson serves... - May 29, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Receives an "A" for Patient Safety for the Spring 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) was awarded an "A" from The Leapfrog Group’s spring 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. The designation recognizes TMCA’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. The Leapfrog... - May 16, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Achieves Healthgrades 2019 Patient Safety Excellence Award Swedish Medical Center in the top 5% in the Nation for Patient Safety. - May 16, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

GD e-Bridge™ Earns FirstNet Listed Designation First Responders on FirstNet Can Now Access GD e-Bridge via the FirstNetApp Catalog - May 02, 2019 - GD (General Devices)

Telematics is on the Rise and It’s Changing Healthcare As the necessity for increased efficiency in healthcare rises, it’s become vital for healthcare professionals to manage the implementation of telematics into their infrastructure. - April 25, 2019 - BlueArrow Telematics

Neurosurgeon, Dr. Mark White to Join OrthoNeuro in May 2019 OrthoNeuro announced today that Dr. Mark White, Neurosurgeon specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and conditions of the spine, will join their multi-specialty physician group practice May 1st, 2019. - April 16, 2019 - OrthoNeuro

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Welcomes New Physicians Swedish Medical Center announces nine new providers as the hospital continues to offer the highest quality care and the most advanced technologies and treatments in nearly every medical specialty. - April 11, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center