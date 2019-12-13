Press Releases Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller... Press Release

Receive press releases from Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty: By Email RSS Feeds: The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Goes Pending on Home and Store Bundle

Stephanie Coats, The Stephanie Coats Team, Goes Pending on Home and Store in Walton.

Eugene, OR, December 13, 2019 --(



This property offers a store, post office space, and a home bundled into one package on a huge 0.66 acre lot. The store features a kitchen that is used for the pub and grill, large seating area, and retail space. The post office brings rental income monthly. The newer manufactured home features vaulted ceilings and a spacious floor plan.



The buyer is secured at 18945 HWY 126 and is now officially in escrow.



If you are interested in other homes in Walton, Oregon or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435 or email her at StephanieCoats@kw.com



The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Eugene, OR, December 13, 2019 --( PR.com )-- 18945 HWY 126 was listed for $179,999.This property offers a store, post office space, and a home bundled into one package on a huge 0.66 acre lot. The store features a kitchen that is used for the pub and grill, large seating area, and retail space. The post office brings rental income monthly. The newer manufactured home features vaulted ceilings and a spacious floor plan.The buyer is secured at 18945 HWY 126 and is now officially in escrow.If you are interested in other homes in Walton, Oregon or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435 or email her at StephanieCoats@kw.comThe Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Contact Information The Stephanie Coats Team - Eugene Home Group

Danielle Wilkinson

541-349-2644



eugenehomegroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty