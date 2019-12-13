Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

Receive press releases from Axiomtek: By Email RSS Feeds: Axiomtek Introduces Advanced 9th Generation Intel® Core™I-Based AI Embedded System with NVIDIA GPU for Machine Vision and Deep Learning - The eBOX671-521-FL

The fanless edge system has excellent GPU computing performance and high customizability for a wide range of edge computing, machine vision, deep learning and artificial Intelligence of Things applications.

City of Industry, CA, December 13, 2019 --



The eBOX671-521-FL has dual DDR4 ECC/non-ECC SO-DIMM slots (ECC by option) for up to 64GB of system memory. It offers rich connectivity with two Gigabit Ethernet ports, two RS-232/422/485, four USB 3.1 Gen2, two USB 3.1 Gen1, one DVI-I, one HDMI, one VGA and two DisplayPorts through the optional MXM graphics kit. The feature-rich embedded system also offers a Phoenix-type VDC power input connector, one AT/ATX quick switch, one ATX power switch and four SMA-type antenna openings. It is equipped with four Gigabit 802.3at (Power-over-Ethernet) compliant Ethernet ports with a total power budget of 60W. The robust eBOX671-521-FL has an IP40-rated heavy-duty aluminum extrusion, wide operating temperature range of -40°C to +60°C and vibration endurance for up to 3G for harsh environments.



For expandability, the eBOX671-521-FL has two full-size PCI Express Mini Card slots and two SIMs. It has two swappable 2.5” SATA HDD drive bays with Intel® RAID 0&1 for extensive storage needs. The powerful GPU computing embedded system supports Axiomtek’s exclusive AXView 3.0 intelligent remote monitoring software. It runs on Windows 10 IoT and Linux operating systems.



”The high performance eBOX671-521-FL is equipped with 4-CH PoE and MXM 3.1 Type A slot for AI inference, GPU computing, machine learning and image processing,” said Janney Lee, a product manager of the Embedded Systems Division at Axiomtek. “It has a flexible I/O window slot for ease of customization. Its excellent GPU computing performance and various features meet the requirements of many industrial AIoT applications, from smart production, machine automation, production testing to smart warehouse.”



The eBOX671-521-FL is now available for purchase. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.



Some Key Features:



- 9th/8th generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 or Celeron® processers with Intel® Q370/C246 chipset

- Features 4-CH PoE (IEEE802.3at compliance) and choice of 2 GbE LAN or 6 GbE LAN

- Dual swappable 2.5" SATA HDD drive bay with RAID 0&1

- Optional support for MXM 3.1 type A graphics module

- Offers triple-view support with DVI-I, HDMI and DisplayPort

- Supports AXView 3.0 intelligent remote monitoring software for IIoT



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd



Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.



Larry Wu

1-888-462-9466



us.axiomtek.com



