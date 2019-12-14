Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Milton Blinds Press Release

Receive press releases from Milton Blinds: By Email RSS Feeds: Milton Blinds Wins Best Window Coverings Diamond Award at Reader’s Choice Awards 2019

Milton Blinds and Shutter has won the prestigious Best Window Coverings Diamond Award at Reader’s Choice Awards 2019. The award recognizes the company for one of the biggest selections of window coverings in the Halton region, and its commitment to exceptional customer service.

At Milton Blinds, we are continuously researching the latest in design, technology, and quality of window covering products. We recognize your time is valuable. We want to save you the time of shopping and researching the vase collection of blinds, shades, and shutters that are available. We also aim to bring you the most competitively priced window treatments for your living spaces and bedrooms. Milton, Canada, December 14, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Milton Blinds and Shutters has topped the Reader’s Choice Awards 2019, winning the Diamond Award in the category of Best Window Coverings and Drapery in Milton. The annual awards recognize exceptional businesses for their product offerings and standout customer service. Established in 2006, Milton Blinds and Shutters has won the award seven years in a row.“Topping the Reader’s Choice Awards is a tremendous validation of our approach of making sure every customer is satisfied. At the core of our business has been the desire to be great partners – whether for homeowners or contractors. We have really innovated and streamlined our customer education, customer support and on-site installation services. Winning the Diamond Award really shows our team that our efforts have not gone unnoticed. We are investing in exciting new projects right now and look forward to bringing even more convenience and quality to our customers’ homes." - Vikki Rozon, Owner of Milton BlindsMilton Blinds and Shutters has also won CV Magazine’s Canadian Business Award 2020 as the Best Residential Window Covering Specialists. It also received the coveted "Best of Houzz" in 2017 and 2018. The company has established itself as the best window coverings in the Halton region. It offers one of the biggest selection of products at competitive prices. Its ethos has been to ensure seamless service for all customers, from purchase to installation.Milton has become a hotspot for residential and commercial demand in recent years. It is testament to Milton Blinds and Shutters' investment in the community that it has been recognized as a trusted partner. The company continues to develop cutting-edge offerings that enhance contemporary architecture in the city and surrounding areas.About Reader’s Choice AwardsThe Reader’s Choice Awards are a coveted annual award. They have given a voice to communities, letting people vote for businesses that have made positive impact on their lives. Every year, outstanding businesses are shortlisted for their unique products and services and commitment to customer services.About Milton Blinds and ShuttersAt Milton Blinds, we are continuously researching the latest in design, technology, and quality of window covering products. We recognize your time is valuable. We want to save you the time of shopping and researching the vase collection of blinds, shades, and shutters that are available. We also aim to bring you the most competitively priced window treatments for your living spaces and bedrooms. Contact Information Milton Blinds

Vikki Rozon

905-876-9057



www.miltonblinds.com/

719 Philbrook Drive, Milton, ON L9T 0E9, Canada



