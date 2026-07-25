Interior Design News
Discover information about the art and process of designing interiors of residences, offices, restaurant and retail spaces, etc. Includes news about interior designers, design firms, online resources, conferences and events, current trends and partnerships transforming the interior design world.
World Estimating Improves Its Focus on Contractors for Better Bidding
To help their clients, i.e., contractors, World Estimating turns its attention to providing monthly takeoff packages, which makes multiple bidding possible for them - July 25, 2026 - World Estimating Services
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry Earns Honorable Mention at the 2026 Top Shelf Design Awards
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry, a division of Artisan Interiors Group, earned an Honorable Mention at the 2026 Top Shelf Design Awards for its custom home office project. The national recognition highlights the company's commitment to innovative design, furniture quality craftsmanship, and custom manufacturing. The award reflects the team's dedication to creating exceptional custom interiors throughout Delaware, Maryland, and the Mid-Atlantic. - July 14, 2026 - Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and Cabinetry
Parkway Window Works Brings Custom Window Treatment Services to Designers in Syracuse, NY
Parkway Window Works, a custom window treatment workroom serving interior designers, has expanded into Syracuse, New York. Known for its in-house fabrication, technical expertise, and concierge-level service, the company helps design firms offer premium custom window treatments, motorization, bedding, and soft goods while reducing workload and increasing revenue opportunities. - June 30, 2026 - Parkway Window Works
L’Atelier Paris Haute Design Recognized in Modern Luxury’s Best of Design Awards 2026
Luxury kitchen atelier honored as “Best Luxury Tailor-Made” for its commitment to bespoke craftsmanship, personalization, and exceptional design - June 06, 2026 - L'Atelier Paris Haute Design
Denver-Based Decorative Materials Expands with New Steamboat Springs Showroom
Colorado's Premier Luxury Tile and Stone Specialist Strengthens Mountain Market Presence - May 28, 2026 - Decorative Materials
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry Named 2026 Top Shelf Design Awards Finalist and Best of Coastal Style Nominee
Top Shelf Design Awards presented by Woodworking Network and a nomination for Best of Coastal Style. Known for luxury custom cabinetry, architectural built-ins, and furniture-inspired interiors, the company continues to elevate residential design throughout Delaware, Maryland, and the Mid-Atlantic through thoughtful craftsmanship, real wood cabinetry, and locally fabricated bespoke interiors. - May 27, 2026 - Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and Cabinetry
O∆K Names Jonathan Bonamarte 2026 National Leader of the Year for Creative and Performing Arts
Jonathan Bonamarte of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, was awarded the 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Creative and Performing Arts. - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Fine Art & Antiques Estate Auction
Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions Announces Exceptional Fine Art & Antiques Auction on Sunday, May 17 Curated Collection Features Fine Art, Georgian Antiques, Monumental Furnishings, Crystal, Bronze Sculptures, and Rare Decorative Arts Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions is... - May 08, 2026 - Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions
Remodel PRO Redefines Luxury Living Across Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming with "Gold Standard" Renovation Expertise
Remodel PRO, the region’s premier renovation firm, is proud to announce its strategic focus on high-end residential and elite commercial transformations. - May 08, 2026 - Remodel PRO
Texas-Made and Family-Owned: Windmill Ceiling Fans Opens First Showroom in Pilot Point
Pilot Point, Texas, is actively working to bring its historic downtown square "alive" through a combination of historic preservation initiatives, community events, and targeted development planning. Kelly Eggers, a local resident, decided to open a gorgeous design studio & showroom on the square for both The Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co. and Ranch & Co. Interiors. Two sister companies that include custom handcrafted home items. - May 05, 2026 - Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co.
Kelly Eggers Receives New Business of the Year Award at Pilot Point Chamber Gala
The Masquerade on the Lake Gala is one of the Chamber’s signature annual events, bringing together local business owners, community leaders, and residents to celebrate the people and businesses shaping the future of Pilot Point. Kelly Eggers, founder of Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co and Ranch & Co Interiors was awarded the 2025 New Business of the Year Award. - May 05, 2026 - Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co.
Florida 3D Scanning Company View As Built Launches Lidar Services for As-Built Documentation, BIM and Virtual Tours
View As Built, a Boca Raton-based 3D scanning company, announced the launch of its lidar-powered services across Florida. The company delivers as-built drawings, BIM models, CAD files, point clouds and 360° virtual tours from a single site visit. Its workflow helps contractors, architects, real estate agents and showrooms reduce delays, avoid repeat visits and improve coordination with accurate, ready-to-use digital documentation. - May 04, 2026 - View As Built
Architect Builder Group Elevates the Standard of Integrated Design Across the Southeast
Architect Builder Group PLLC (ABG), a Charlotte-based, full-service architecture and engineering firm, is redefining how projects are conceived, designed, and delivered through a fully integrated, client-centered approach that bridges architecture, interiors, and engineering into one cohesive... - April 17, 2026 - Architect Builder Group PLLC
Grand Renovations Completes 68-Unit Kitchen and Bathroom Renovation at Coal Harbour Condo in Downtown Vancouver
Grand Renovations, a BBB-accredited Vancouver renovation contractor, has completed a full-scope 68-unit residential renovation project at a strata-managed condominium in Coal Harbour, Downtown Vancouver — including kitchen renovations, bathroom renovations, hardwood flooring replacement, and custom cabinet installations. - April 12, 2026 - Grand Renovations
Sena Hospitality Design Up for Four Awards from the American Resort Development Association
Sena Hospitality Design Inc., an Orlando-based licensed interior design firm specializing in resorts, has been named a finalist for four resort design awards from the American Resort Development Association. Sena has been recognized in the Refurbishment Unit Category for the Lakeside Houses at... - April 01, 2026 - Sena Hospitality Design
Kaliun Disrupts Legacy Construction CRM Market with AI-First Platform Built for General Contractors
AI-native construction CRM built by a licensed general contractor challenges industry incumbents with purpose-built platform for residential remodelers. - March 31, 2026 - Kaliun
Master Feng Ip Redefines Traditional Feng Shui with New Digital Audit Platform for Global Clients
Combining 30 years of classical expertise with modern geospatial technology, Master Feng Ip launches remote Online Feng Shui Surveys to harmonize international homes and businesses. - March 31, 2026 - Master Feng Ip
Rusch Design Build Continues to Deliver High-Quality Home Renovations in Calgary
Rusch Design Build, a Calgary-based renovation company, continues to help homeowners transform their spaces through high-quality design-build renovation services. Known for its collaborative approach and attention to detail, the company specializes in kitchen renovations, basement developments, and... - March 09, 2026 - Rusch Design Build
Santhoff Plumbing Opens New Houston Office to Serve West University, Memorial Villages, River Oaks, Bellaire, and Nearby Communities
Santhoff Plumbing announces the opening of a new Houston office at 2617 Bissonnet St., Suite #237, 77005, to better serve homeowners and businesses in West University, River Oaks, Bellaire, Meyerland, Galleria/Uptown, and surrounding Houston neighborhoods. - March 06, 2026 - Santhoff Plumbing
Home Renovated by Interior Designs Atelier Sells for Record-Breaking Price in Loudonville, NY
A home designed by Interior Designs Atelier sold for the highest recorded home sale of 2025 in Loudonville, NY, highlighting the strategic value of interior design in competitive real estate markets. The extensive renovation includes custom features such as a wine cellar and home theater, showcasing the firm’s signature blend of sophistication and warm, welcoming design. - March 02, 2026 - Interior Designs Atelier
Vinyl Windows Co Launches New Partner-Focused Platform to Help Contractors Sell More Vinyl Design Windows
Vinyl Windows Co, a division of MJI Sales, LLC, has launched VinylWindowsCo.com, a contractor-focused platform designed to help partners sell more Vinyl Design windows. The site combines high-performance, energy-efficient vinyl window systems with built-in marketing, product education, and sales tools to support contractor growth and improve homeowner confidence. - February 20, 2026 - Vinyl Windows Co
Award-Winning Connecticut Interior Design Firm, Design by the Jonathans, Announces Expansion into Westchester County, NY
Design by the Jonathans, a Connecticut-based interior design firm, has expanded its services into Westchester County, NY, and is now accepting clients by appointment. Endorsed by the Architectural Digest Pro Directory, the award-winning firm provides full-service interior design, kitchen design, and bathroom design with a focus on immersive planning and detailed customization. - February 17, 2026 - Design by the Jonathans
Michael Marletta Achieves Record Year with Nation's Highest-Performing Real Estate Team in Rochester, NY
Top Local Agent Closes 22 Transactions, $5.2M in Sales Volume in One of America's Most Competitive Housing Markets, Rochester, NY — Michael Marletta, a top listing agent and home buyer specialist with the Anthony Butera Team at Keller Williams Realty of Greater Rochester, has closed 22 transactions totaling $5.2 million in sales volume in 2025, cementing his position as a leading realtor in Monroe County, NY. - February 13, 2026 - Marletta Realty LLC
Veteran-Owned Austin Construction Firm Wins Two Prestigious NARI Awards for Luxury Remodeling Excellence
A locally-owned Austin home-remodeling company has announced its latest milestone, highlighting recent project successes that supports Austin areas growing demand for quality home upgrades. The release showcases the company’s awards, commitment to craftsmanship, customer experience, and community-centered service—reinforcing its role as a trusted remodeling partner for Austin-area homeowners. - February 05, 2026 - Absolute Design Build
The Tailored Closet and PremierGarage of Greater Washington, D.C. Announces Leadership Promotions to Support Continued Growth
The Tailored Closet and PremierGarage of Greater Washington, D.C., the premier provider of custom in-home and garage organization solutions throughout Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Montgomery County, Maryland, today announced leadership promotions designed to support the company’s continued growth and operational scale. - February 04, 2026 - The Tailored Closet and PremierGarage of Greater Washington, D.C.
Story Renovations Launches AI Design Studio, a Free Tool Empowering Homeowners to Formulate Their Vision Before Hiring a Designer
Story Renovations, a leader in custom home renovations, today announced the public launch of the Story AI Design Studio. This powerful, free-to-use tool is designed to help creative homeowners ideate, optioneer, and crystallize their design inspirations and vision at the very beginning of a renovation or custom home project. - February 03, 2026 - Story Renovations
The Freshmaker Opens New Interior Design Studio in Andover, MA
The Freshmaker has opened a new interior design studio in Andover, Massachusetts, located within a historic mill building that houses a vibrant artist collective. Founded by interior designer Stacey Martin, the studio marks a shift from a home-based practice to a collaborative creative environment, offering new opportunities for artisan partnerships while continuing to serve residential clients throughout Greater Boston and New England. - January 27, 2026 - The Freshmaker
Elevating the "Crown"
8 Architecture goes large on Crown expansion project and walks into Global recognition. - January 02, 2026 - 8 Architecture
Balitecture Launches Black Friday Deals with SUKU Residences
Balitecture, an Australian-owned leading property developer in Bali has just launched Black Friday deals for their newest development called SUKU Residences. - December 02, 2025 - Balitecture
Maya Axt Interiors Launches Design Service for New Builds in Tucson
Maya Axt Interiors has launched a new interior design service for new builds in Tucson, giving homeowners a creative partner from the start of construction. The firm guides clients through layout, finishes, and furnishings to create custom homes that flow beautifully, express individuality, and eliminate the stress of endless decisions. - November 18, 2025 - Maya Axt Interiors
Designer Draperies Celebrates 30 Years of Craftsmanship and Connection
Debbie Hall launched Designer Draperies from her New Jersey home with a sewing machine and a dream. Thirty years later, that one-woman venture has grown into a trusted family business serving Burlington County, Mercer County, and beyond with award-winning custom window treatments. As the company marks its 30th anniversary, Debbie reflects on how the industry has transformed, from basic blinds and corded shades to the sophisticated, motorized, and smart-home-ready designs her team creates today. - October 30, 2025 - Designer Draperies
Woman-Owned HJZ Construction Firm Helps Families Stay Together with Affordable ADU Solutions
HJZ Construction & Management Inc., a certified woman-owned contracting firm in Massachusetts, builds high-quality ADUs that keep families close while increasing property value. Led by Hayley Zeoli, HJZ streamlines the entire process—design, permitting, and construction—making it easy for homeowners to create independent living spaces for loved ones and gain immediate equity. - October 23, 2025 - HJZ Construction
Denver Interior Designer Dennison Highlights “Flex Spaces” and the Evolution of Modern Homes
Is flexibility the new luxury? Denver designer Christine Dennison thinks so. Her firm, Dennison Interior Design, is redefining high-end living with adaptable “flex spaces” that merge elegance and everyday practicality. - October 22, 2025 - Dennison Interior Design
Pamela Poli DiSarro Honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Pamela Poli DiSarro of Westwood, Massachusetts, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. DiSarro will be included in the fall 2025 issue, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated... - October 15, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Luxe Design Forecasts Long Island Interior Design Trend: Turning Forgotten Corners Into Functional Nooks
Long Island homeowners are reimagining unused corners as functional, stylish spaces—like reading nooks and built-ins. Interior designers say the trend, which blends charm with efficiency, reflects a growing demand for thoughtful, flexible homes. - October 14, 2025 - Luxe Design
101domus Expands Global Presence with Curated Luxury Dining Table Collection
101domus, international curator of Italian luxury interiors, expands its global presence with a curated focus on luxury dining tables. Beyond function, the dining table is presented as a symbol of lifestyle and cultural identity. Through refined materials and artisanal excellence, 101domus strengthens its role as a global reference in Made in Italy design, offering architects, designers, and clients curated collections that blend tradition and innovation. - September 28, 2025 - Domus International srl
Design by the Jonathans Launches New Design-Build Service for Custom Homes in Connecticut
Design by the Jonathans, a Connecticut interior design firm, has launched a new design-build service for custom homes. Unlike traditional approaches, the firm begins with interiors, shaping plans around lifestyle, functionality, and aesthetics to reduce costly revisions. The service includes space planning, interior design direction, and builder collaboration for homes feel intentional inside and out. - September 18, 2025 - Design by the Jonathans
Bath Experts Named to Qualified Remodeler TOP 500 for 2025
Bath Experts has been ranked No. 64 on Qualified Remodeler’s 2025 TOP 500 list, recognizing the nation’s largest and fastest-growing remodeling companies. As the exclusive Jacuzzi Bath Remodel dealer in its markets and with the launch of sister company Cabinet Experts, Bath Experts continues to deliver premium home upgrades with exceptional service. - August 14, 2025 - Bath Experts
A MOVING BLOG Invites Real Estate Companies, Agents, and Realtors to Share Their Expertise
MOVING BLOG, a go-to source for moving tips and home lifestyle advice, invites real estate companies, agents, and realtors to submit guest articles. Share insights on market trends, buying/selling tips, neighborhood guides, leasing, staging, or advice for first-time buyers and business owners. Reach readers planning a move. - July 21, 2025 - All Around Moving Services Company, Inc.
Durante Equipment Opens Second South Florida Location in Lake Worth, Expanding Service to Palm Beach County
Durante Equipment, Florida's most trusted construction and industrial equipment supplier, is proud to announce the grand opening of their second location in South Florida. Strategically located at 3285 S. Military Trail in Lake Worth, the new store expands Durante Equipment's reach into Palm Beach... - July 16, 2025 - Durante Equipment
Kansas City Premium Cabinets is Open for Business
Premium Cabinets, a nationwide network with 30+ locations, has opened its Kansas City showroom. Offering factory-finished 100% plywood cabinets, dovetail drawers, soft-close hardware, and interactive 3D design. Leveraging volume discounts from 28 vendors, Kansas City Premium Cabinets delivers affordable pricing, faster lead times, and increased home value. Showroom open Mon. - Fri. 10–6, and Sat. 11 - 3. - July 03, 2025 - Kansas City Premium Cabinets
Luxe Interiors + Design & Imperial Tile & Stone Present "Design Without Limits: Rebuilding Our City, One Inspired Space at a Time"
Design Without Limits: Rebuilding Our City, One Inspired Space at a Time - June 27, 2025 - Imperial Tile & Stone
New Storage Facility Opening in Bensenville, IL
LSC Development, LLC is excited to announce the grand opening of a new self-storage facility located at 1180 Irving Park Rd in Bensenville, IL. The property is strategically located at Irving Park Road and IL Route 83, just over a mile west of O’Hare International Airport, providing... - June 24, 2025 - LSC Development, LLC
Bath Experts Launches Cabinet Experts, Bringing Trusted Home Remodeling Services to the Kitchen
The team behind Bath Experts has launched Cabinet Experts, a new company specializing in fast, affordable cabinet refacing. Founded in 2025 by Curt Brown, Jeff Worzala, Bob Camire, and Sam Spires, the company brings 80+ years of experience to kitchen remodeling. Launching in Indianapolis and Cincinnati, Cabinet Experts offers 2–3 day installs using American-made materials, with plans to expand soon. - June 17, 2025 - Bath Experts
Pamela Poli DiSarro Featured in Summer 2025 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Pamela Poli DiSarro of Westwood, Massachusetts, will be featured in the Summer 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. Her full-page article will highlight and acknowledge her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of... - May 07, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Dallas Paints Launches Premium Commercial Painting Services to Elevate Dallas Businesses
Dallas Paints has been a cornerstone of the DFW painting industry, providing residential and now commercial clients with unparalleled craftsmanship and reliability. Renowned for its customer-first philosophy, the company prides itself on delivering projects on time, within budget, and with a focus on exceeding expectations. - May 01, 2025 - Dallas Paints
From Grit to Greatness: Hartung Salt Lake City Facility Undergo Major Transformation in 2025
Hartung Glass Industries is proud to announce the 2025 transformation of its Salt Lake City facilities, ushering in a new era of innovation, efficiency, and customer-centric service. This ambitious overhaul reinforces Hartung’s commitment to delivering the highest quality glass products while... - April 29, 2025 - Hartung
Stantonic
Popular Hospitality Design firm has rebranded to "stantonic - Lifestyle Design" - March 31, 2025 - Stanton Interior Concepts
Blessly Expands Home Services in Pittsburgh to Simplify Modern Living
Locally-owned company broadens offerings to meet growing demand for streamlined home solutions. - March 27, 2025 - Blessly
DG Custom Construction & Electric Inc.: 13 Years of Luxury Homes, Affordable Builds, and Fast Turnaround Across Southern California
DG Custom Construction & Electric Inc. celebrates 13 years of delivering exceptional construction and electrical services. From luxury homes to affordable general construction and ADUs, DG serves key areas across Southern California, including Los Angeles, Altadena, Malibu, San Marino, and Sherman Oaks. Licensed, insured, and known for fast turnarounds, DG transforms residential and commercial spaces with precision and innovation. - March 24, 2025 - DG Custom Construction & Electric Inc.