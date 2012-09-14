PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ European Key Color – Raison d’être Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ European key color “Raison d’être” is a mid-range tan with a slight violet undertone that suggests both the natural and artificial worlds. Raison d’être offers a color of balance to see lifestyles and the world on its many levels. - December 20, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ North American Key Color - Mist Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ North American key color “Mist” is a color that exudes optimistic confidence and the hopeful resolve to achieve personal and societal goals. Mist’s pale blue hue, touched with a whisper of toned grey and minimal chroma, is spirited in its lightness. - December 20, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ Latin American Key Color - Renacer Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ Latin American key color “Renacer” is a highly saturated violet that connects nature and spirituality. The red and blue core of Renacer represent femininity and masculinity and its high saturation suggests the energy of forward movement. - December 20, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

Founder of The Cesario Group Achieves International Recognition in Luxury Real Estate Market Founder of The Cesario Group at Douglas Elliman Real Estate awarded the prestigious Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation and the Million Dollar GUILD recognition from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing for his achievement and success in the luxury markets around the world. Real Estate professionals who earned admittance to the Million Dollar GUILD have specific upper-tier market knowledge, skills and resources to effectively serve affluent clients. - December 18, 2019 - Sergio R. Cesario PA at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ Asia Pacific Key Color – Uni Coral Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ Asia Pacific key color “Uni Coral” is a strong hybrid of orange and red, a color of extreme happiness that inspires both fun and the need for action. Uni Coral exudes motivation and drive, perfect for instant attention and long-lasting energy. - December 16, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

Milton Blinds Wins Best Window Coverings Diamond Award at Reader’s Choice Awards 2019 Milton Blinds and Shutter has won the prestigious Best Window Coverings Diamond Award at Reader’s Choice Awards 2019. The award recognizes the company for one of the biggest selections of window coverings in the Halton region, and its commitment to exceptional customer service. - December 14, 2019 - Milton Blinds

Rio Flooring Systems Announces Latest Innovation Rio Flooring Systems, a world-leader providing polymer floor coatings, is pleased to announce their latest innovation called RIO-METRICS to help partners stay connected and expand profitability. - December 07, 2019 - Rio Flooring Systems, Inc.

Kitchen Magic and Nazareth Middle School Team Up to Promote Manufacturing On November 1, three students from Nazareth Middle School visited Kitchen Magic in Nazareth to begin working on their video for the Manufacturers Resource Center's "What's So Cool About Manufacturing?" video contest. The contest seeks to build a strong pipeline of talent and gives students a new perspective on exciting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) career opportunities that exist at area manufacturing companies. - December 02, 2019 - Kitchen Magic Inc.

iGUIDE Continues to Increase the Functionality of Their Immersive 3D Virtual Tours with the Introduction of Advanced Measurements iGUIDE, already known as the gold standard in immersive 3D tours with floor plan navigation, never stops innovating. iGUIDE now gains 3D measurement capability with their Advanced Measurements functionality. Users can measure distances between arbitrary points in 3D space, using only data from the iGUIDE... - November 28, 2019 - Planitar Inc.

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

XtraLight Adds High Tech Human Centric Lighting to LED Collection XtraLight Manufacturing launches a Tunable White product family that give users flexibility to control color light outputs which could affect mood, sleep, and productivity. - November 20, 2019 - XtraLight Manufacturing LLC

E. Lawrence, Ltd. Offers a Fresh Take on Real Estate Closing Gifts E. Lawrence, Ltd. announces two new decorative book sets for real estate agents looking to give clients unique closing gifts to decorate their new home. - November 16, 2019 - E. Lawrence, Ltd.

Digital Installers Launches State of the Art “Luxury Smart Home Experience Center” On the eve of their 20 year anniversary, Digital Installers has completed a remodel of their Long Beach experience center, dubbed "DI Studios." For the past 7 years, the 1530 E. Wardlow Road location has served as both their corporate headquarters and as a popular event venue. With corporate... - November 15, 2019 - Digital Installers Inc.

Berkley Construction Professional Introduces Faulty Workmanship Liability Coverage Berkley Construction Professional, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, introduces Faulty Workmanship Liability coverage that fits together with the ISO Commercial General Liability (CGL) policy with respect to property damage arising from faulty workmanship and addresses elements... - November 11, 2019 - Berkley Alliance Managers

Groundbreaking on The Metairie Hawkins-Welwood Homes announces their new residential development The Metairie, in Southlake, Texas. Beautiful design, top of the line materials, tight-knit community, and the elite Southlake school system - that's The Metairie. - November 08, 2019 - Hawkins-Welwood

UrbanRIP Celebrates the Day of the Dead November 1 and 2 celebrate the Day of the Dead; all over the world we remember and celebrate the lives of our departed loved ones. - November 03, 2019 - UrbanRIP Inc.

Nazmiyal Antique Rug Auction to be Held November 7 Nazmiyal Auctions is holding their third antique and vintage rug auction on November 7, 2019. - October 21, 2019 - Nazmiyal Collection

Teresa Perkins, Design Extraordinaire to Appear on ZTV The exclusive television interview with Zondra Evans and Teresa Perkins will air on the Reewind Channel. - October 14, 2019 - Zeds Corp.

Blue Shark Vodka “Lurking” at ILM Airport Blue Shark Vodka is ready to unveil its new, exclusive glass airport display at Wilmington International Airport this Friday, September 27 at 4:30 p.m. The custom vitrine was handcrafted by Greensboro, NC, “Maker of Beautiful Things” Chris Horney, who has handcrafted custom, high-end furniture... - September 27, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.

Cremation Disrupted by Design; A Toronto Startup Signals the Passing of the Traditional Urn Cremation and disruption typically don’t go hand in hand but UrbanRIP Inc., a design startup, is doing exactly that. Born out of the necessity to fill a gap in the market, UrbanRIP unveils a discreet urn option, the Candlestick Egg Urn, for ash-sharing that fits seamlessly within a home’s décor. - September 18, 2019 - UrbanRIP Inc.

SBID to Throw the Spotlight on Issue of Non-Payment During This Year’s Meet the Buyer Event The Society of British and International Design (SBID) is set to tackle a persistent taboo in the interior design industry – the issue of non-payment – during one of its biggest annual events for design professionals. This all-too-common industry injustice is a challenge SBID will address... - September 14, 2019 - SBID

Color Marketing Group Spotlights Four 2020+ Key Colors Color Marketing Group spotlights the organization’s four regional forecasted Key Colors selected from the CMG 2020+ World Color Forecast™. - September 13, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

New Bathroom Style Presents Collection of European Unique Bathroom Vanities For true connoisseurs of exclusive and luxury furniture products - the one-of-a-kind bathroom furniture store, New Bathroom Style, is now accepting orders for luxurious, hand-made, unique bathroom vanities and cabinets. - September 12, 2019 - New Bathroom Style

BlindAndScreen.com Announces Availability of Cordless Faux Wood Blinds Cordless Faux Wood Blinds are Certified Best for Kids - August 31, 2019 - BlindandScreen.com

Charlotte's Carolina Spaces Furniture & Design Wins SC State Design Award Charlotte's leading interior design and home staging firm, Carolina Spaces Furniture & Design, was honored with the 2019 Pinnacle Award for Best Interior Merchandising, a statewide best overall win, from the Home Builders Association of South Carolina (HBASC). - August 29, 2019 - Carolina Spaces, LLC

Yellowstone Art Museum Announces Solo Exhibition: Jill Krutick's "Metamorphosis" to be Showcased from November 7th to January 5th, 2020 The Yellowstone Art Museum proudly announces the fall 2019 exhibition of Jill Krutick’s “Metamorphosis,” an uplifting display of original abstract paintings by this emerging New York-based artist. The exhibition opens on November 7, 2019 and a reception with the artist will take place... - August 21, 2019 - Jill Krutick Fine Art

Sena Hospitality Design Installs at Grand Seas Resort; Orlando-Based Resort Specialist Brings to Life Ocean-Themed Renovation Sena Hospitality Design Inc., a licensed interior design firm specializing in resorts, has installed a complete renovation of 16 courtside units at Grand Seas Resort by Exploria Resorts in Daytona Beach, Florida. In addition, the Orlando-based firm is now installing a similar renovation of 72 units in... - August 20, 2019 - Sena Hospitality Design

Jane Seymour to Appear at Ocean Galleries Over Labor Day Weekend - New Collection of Art is One of the Largest Curated to Date for the Multi-Talented Actress and Artist Over Labor Day weekend, Ocean Galleries (9618 Third Avenue) is thrilled to celebrate one of the many artistic sides of Jane Seymour when she brings her “California Colorist” art exhibit to Stone Harbor, NJ. In addition to viewing and purchasing art from the collection, guests will have an opportunity to meet Ms. Seymour at gallery receptions from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Friday, August 30 and Saturday, August 31, and from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, September 1. - August 19, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

These Black Modern Cabins from sheet/rockLA Are Redefining the Big Bear Experience So long carved bears and log cabins: modernity and minimalism arrive at Big Bear Lake, California via Colorado Lodge. - August 15, 2019 - sheet/rockLA

TURF Refines Collection of Carved Wall Tiles TURF, an acoustic solutions company specializing in the digital fabrication of sound-absorbing PET felt products, has refined their collection of carved wall tiles. Originally two products and now eight, the collection ranges from geometric tessellations (hexagon Hive, chevron Slash) to layered tiles... - August 15, 2019 - TURF

The Sliding Door Company Has Tips for Maximizing Small Spaces The Sliding Door Company, a leading manufacturer of contemporary interior glass door solutions, offers tips for maximizing every inch of floor space. If you live in a home, loft, condo or apartment, you can create distinct rooms or zones within an open space or even conceal unsightly storage with room dividers, barn doors, bi-fold doors, swing doors or frameless glass walls. - August 09, 2019 - The Sliding Door Company

Stunning New Artwork by Josef Kote on Display at Ocean Galleries; August 9-11 Josef Kote returns to Ocean Galleries with his “Letting Go: Serenity Found” exhibition Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11, 2019. Meet the artist at receptions 7-10 PM Fri, Aug 9 and Sat, Aug 10, and 1-4 PM Sun, Aug 11. Internationally renowned, Kote’s trademark style includes bold brushwork and sweeping strokes of vibrant color. His new collection of art includes many of his paintings with nautical themes, including numerous new ones created specifically for the Stone Harbor exhibition. - July 31, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Josef Kote Brings New Collection of Extraordinary Art to Ocean Galleries in Stone Harbor, NJ August 9-11, 2019 Josef Kote returns to Ocean Galleries with his “Letting Go: Serenity Found” exhibition Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11, 2019. Meet the artist at receptions 7-10 PM Fri, Aug 9 and Sat, Aug 10, and 1-4 PM Sun, Aug 11. Internationally renowned, Kote’s trademark style includes bold brushwork and sweeping strokes of vibrant color. His new collection of art includes many of his paintings with nautical themes, including numerous new ones created specifically for the Stone Harbor exhibition. - July 23, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Exciting New Launch of Nazmiyal Auctions Site Nazmiyal Antique Rugs announces the launch of new rug auction site, nazmiyalauctions.com - July 15, 2019 - Nazmiyal Collection

Daudi Industries Presents Luxury Colorado Mountain Estate Daudi Industries' founder has been using the Colorado mountain landscape as inspiration for his masterfully built homes and commercial buildings since his start in 1979. Today you can see the mix of large rustic wood beams and pillars, steal and stone with a modern flair creates a dramatic effect. His latest work is set at the Spanish Peak foothills, in Southern Colorado. Available for purchase, this estate proves to be one of kind. - July 15, 2019 - Daudi Industries

Innovative Art of Stephen Harlan Marks First Show of Its Kind at Ocean Galleries in Stone Harbor, NJ This summer, Ocean Galleries hosts their first digital art exhibit by groundbreaking artist Stephen Harlan, whose gorgeous art is captivating. The “Stephen Harlan – Water’s Edge” exhibit is at Ocean Galleries (9618 Third Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ/609.368.7777) Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21, 2019. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Stephen Harlan at receptions taking place 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20, and 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, July 21. - July 09, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

StagingAmerica.com Unveils New Home Staging Directory Website StagingAmerica.com gives real estate agents and homeowners the ability to find and compare professional home stagers from coast to coast. - July 05, 2019 - StagingAmerica.com

Construction Experts Colossal Builders Offer 100% Free Home Evaluation and Discount on Paving Projects Construction and remodeling company Colossal Builders have come up with offers that are of interest to homeowners. Apart from a 100% free home evaluation and estimate offer for homeowners in Los Angeles, Colossal Builders are also offering a discount on any paving or remodeling project for first-time customers. - July 03, 2019 - Colossal Builders

Going Global - Detroit: A Historic Real Estate Event For the first time in history, the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI), is coming to Michigan. Special guest speaker is FIABCI World President, Mr. Walid Moussa.. - July 03, 2019 - Global Real Estate Consulting LLC

Groundbreaking Digital Artist, Stephen Harlan, Makes First Time Appearance at Ocean Galleries with "Water’s Edge" Collection of Art Ocean Galleries welcomes groundbreaking artist, Stephen Harlan, July 19 to 21, 2019, with his captivating digital artwork exhibit. Harlan is best known for his bright and bold artwork that powerfully draws the viewer into a breathtaking scene, most often, along the coastal waters. Each piece is “visioned” and shaped in his mind, then meticulously rendered to create a magical mood. Meet Harlan 7:00 to 10:00 PM on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20, and 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, July 21. - June 24, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

The Rug Truck: Now Offering The Disney Aladdin Collection by Safavieh The Rug Truck, a newly launched e-commerce website selling today’s top Area Rug brands at reduced prices, has recently expanded its extensive selection to include the special Disney Aladdin Collection. This new assortment by Safavieh features playful and imaginative displays of the beloved Disney... - June 12, 2019 - The Rug Truck

June Art Exhibits at Ocean Galleries Raise Money for Cape May County Animal Shelter - Mackenzie Thorpe and Dr. Seuss Donated Artwork to be Auctioned Ocean Galleries in Stone Harbor, NJ is hosting an auction fundraiser for the Cape May County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center. A silent auction of a Dr. Seuss print will begin on Friday, June 14 and will close on Sunday, June 23. 2019. A live auction of a Mackenzie Thorpe print will be held on Sunday, June 23. Both exhibits, “The Cat Behind the Hat! – The Art of Dr. Seuss” and “Mackenzie Thorpe – 30 Years of Love,” will be on display Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 23. - June 07, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Centennial Woods, LLC Celebrates 20 Years in Business with a Brand Update Centennial Woods, LLC is rolling out a new look for their company in celebration of their 20th year in business. “After 20 years of serving our clients, customers, and team members, we took a look back over our history. We decided it was time to update and upgrade our logo to reflect the commitment... - June 03, 2019 - Centennial Woods LLC

Ta Da by KAT Showcased in Staging the World by Barb Schwarz Award Winning Staging and Design company “Ta Da by KAT” is featured in the Barb Schwarz's "Staging the World," a personal insight on Staging industry global expansion. It features stories from around the world including Kat - president of Ta Da by KAT - a Division of Living the Dream Team LLC. - June 01, 2019 - Ta Da Staging by KAT

Legendary British Artist, Mackenzie Thorpe, Makes First Time Appearance at Ocean Galleries in Stone Harbor, NJ Ocean Galleries welcomes Mackenzie Thorpe for his first exhibition in New Jersey. The “Mackenzie Thorpe - 30 Years of Love” art exhibit, which includes an outstanding collection of pastels, sculptures, and limited edition prints by the renowned artist, will be in Stone Harbor throughout the weekend of June 21-23, 2019. Mackenzie Thorpe will appear at gallery receptions from 7:00 PM until 10:00 PM on Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22, and from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, June 23. - May 29, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Family Realty Partners with iBUY® Leading Provider of Real Estate Solutions. iBUY® Provides 72 Hour Cash Offers for Homes. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Family Realty is, of course, a leading name in the real estate market in and around North Dakota, offering homebuyers and sellers a wide range of solutions to ease the process of acquisitions and sales. In line with the company’s goal of making it even easier for... - May 24, 2019 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Family Realty

The Closet Works Was Featured A couple who had lived in the same home for over 15 years needed a compromise. The biggest point of contention was whether to list the house on the market, or stay in the current home they loved. The couple decided to reach out to The Closet Works and present them with the challenge of coming up with a storage solution which had the ability to hold a wide variety of items. They rose to the challenge and were featured in Main Line Today magazine. - May 17, 2019 - The Closet Works, Inc.

Ocean Galleries to Host Fundraiser in Conjunction with Samir Sammoun Exhibit - Special Guest, Bernie Parent, to Serve as Auctioneer for Ed Snider Youth Hockey In conjunction with the Memorial Day exhibition with Samir Sammoun, Ocean Galleries is hosting an Exhibit Preview Party with two time Stanley Cup winner Bernie Parent to raise money for the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation. Sammoun donated a 24” x 30” original oil painting, “Tuscany Vineyard,” which Ocean Galleries has custom framed (estimated value $15,000). Bernie Parent will be the guest auctioneer for the Live Auction of the donated painting, which beings at 6:45 PM on Saturday, May 26. - May 13, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Famous City Store is Coming Soon to Chicagoland and Other Major U.S. Markets Famous City Store is a retail experience for the whole family. Famous City Stores are designed to make shopping fun again. When shoppers enter a Famous City store they will see that FCS literally make their stores look like an indoor city and an international marketplace. Each store has over 30 departments... - May 09, 2019 - Famous City Retail Network, Inc.