The Photonics Group Named Exclusive US and Canadian Distributor of Lasersafe PC Software

The Photonics Group is named exclusive distributor of LaserSafe PC software for the United States and Canada.

Jim Webb, owner of G.L. Services (Barnet, Herts, UK) and creator of Lasersafe PC software, is excited. “The Photonics Group is a leader in full-service consulting/contract engineering in Photonics. Their reputation in innovation in the space is unmatched and a perfect partner to get Lasersafe PC into the hands of the Photonics community in the US and Canada.”



“After an intensive search to find the best laser safety software solution to use in our work, we found Lasersafe PC to have features and functionality unmatched in the industry. The software not only walks the user through the process and shows what in the standards and regulations is used in the process, but it is blindingly fast as well,” notes Scott Wohlstein, President, The Photonics Group. “Since our start in 1980, we have never offered anything for sale except our services, but are such fans and users of Lasersafe PC, that it makes sense and is a natural fit for us.”



Both companies are launching the software in the United States (both CONUS and OCONUS) and Canada, offering introductory pricing until 12-31-19.



Scott Wohlstein

724-712-3500



https://thephotonicsgroup.com/lasersafe-pc/



