Hodusoft Offers Improved Virtual PBX Software with Enhanced Features and Performance

Small businesses will certainly benefit from the use of advanced IP PBX with modern features especially when it is offered as a virtualized service on a pay as you go IPPBX as a service model.

Ahmedabad, India, December 14, 2019



Hodusoft’s virtual PBX, he claimed, is a convergence of technologies that enhance communications. Users can scale up or scale down services as required and pay only for what they use. Modular functions are offered as options or as an all inclusive feature set. WebRTC inclusion turns smartphones into video conference and chat devices. There is no need for specialized IP phones or server. The smartphone or desktop computer becomes the communication center. Mobility is another feature that allows small business owners to stay connected with their PBX and backend CRM. Clients can opt for IVR and have potential customers contact them or existing customers avail of self service. Calls, whether local or international, cost the lowest due to the least cost routing feature working seamlessly in the background. The comprehensive communication platform offers voice, video chats, voice mail, fax and email as well as SMS from within an easy to use dashboard. Users can maintain records and analyze performance to improve their services.



Hodusoft’s virtual PBX is just as suitable for small businesses as it is for larger enterprises where it can have a multi-tenant feature to allow such large enterprises with branches to maintain separate accounts. “There is depth and width to our PBX software,” claimed the VP. “If offered as an on-premise solution the software would cost thousands and would need infrastructure too but when availed of as a virtual service users simply use whatever features they need and pay accordingly without any upfront capex.”



Hodusoft’s latest iteration is refined and offers exceptional audio call clarity with speed of operations and an easy to use interface. Whether used in small environments or in larger corporate environments, the software effortlessly adapts and delivers unparalleled quality of service. Hodusoft offers complete setup services and guidance to entrepreneurs on how to get started with the virtual IP PBX solution as a way to have the finest communication infrastructure.



Sindhav Bhagirath

707-708-4638



www.hodusoft.com



