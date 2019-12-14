Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Receive press releases from Future Electronics: By Email RSS Feeds: Future Electronics Offers Wellness Seminar to Montreal Employees on Healthy Work Habits

Future Electronics held a wellness seminar on staying active at work for all Montreal employees on Wednesday November 20, 2019.

Pointe Claire, Canada, December 14, 2019 --(



"Active At Your Desk: Move More, Hurt Less!" was part of Future's wellness program, and was open to all employees of Future Electronics, Future Lighting Solutions, and Convergia.



The seminar featured physiotherapist Arthur Woznowski-Vu from Action Sport Physio, who shared tips and techniques for keeping physically healthy while working in an office environment.



Future Electronics is committed to the health and well-being of their employees. Their Montreal headquarters includes a medical center with nurse and nutritionist, a free on-site gym with full-time trainer, and a subsidized cafeteria with vegetarian and gluten-free options.



For more information about Future's wellness program, and to explore careers at Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Media Contact



Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com Pointe Claire, Canada, December 14, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently offered a wellness seminar about healthy work habits at their Montreal headquarters."Active At Your Desk: Move More, Hurt Less!" was part of Future's wellness program, and was open to all employees of Future Electronics, Future Lighting Solutions, and Convergia.The seminar featured physiotherapist Arthur Woznowski-Vu from Action Sport Physio, who shared tips and techniques for keeping physically healthy while working in an office environment.Future Electronics is committed to the health and well-being of their employees. Their Montreal headquarters includes a medical center with nurse and nutritionist, a free on-site gym with full-time trainer, and a subsidized cafeteria with vegetarian and gluten-free options.For more information about Future's wellness program, and to explore careers at Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.About Future ElectronicsFuture Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.Media ContactMartin H. GordonDirector, Corporate CommunicationsFuture Electronicswww.FutureElectronics.com514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)Fax: 514-630-2671martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com Contact Information Future Electronics

Martin H. Gordon

514-694-7710



https://www.futureelectronics.com

237 Hymus Boulevard

Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7

Canada



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Future Electronics