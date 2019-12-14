Press Releases Loway Press Release

Receive press releases from Loway: By Email RSS Feeds: Loway Switzerland Announces the Opening of the New Singapore Datacenter for QueueMetrics-Live to Meet the Rising Demand from Asia

Loway announced today the opening of the new Singapore datacenter for its QueueMetrics-Live solution service.

Stabio, Switzerland, December 14, 2019 --(



QueueMetrics-Live's cloud solution collects data from an Asterisk, FreePBX, FreeSwitch or Yeastar appliances and generates analytical reports with over 200 different metrics, covering all the key categories for an effective call center management: realtime panels, historical reporting system, supervisor page, agent page, wallboards, quality assessment modules, payroll management, WebRTC soft-phone and much more.



In order to guarantee their customers the best possible latency reduction, QueueMetrics-live clusters have been available in 3 different continents: Europe, North America and South Africa.



In order to meet the rising number of requests coming from the Asian continent, Loway has made a QueueMetrics-Live deployment available in Asia, based in the city of Singapore.



For more information about QueueMetrics-Live or for a free 30 days trial visit the official product website at https://www.queuemetrics-live.com/



About Loway



Since 2004, Loway develops complete, reliable and customizable call center software solutions for the Asterisk PBX.



Their distinguished QueueMetrics set up modern standards in performance measurement and reporting for call centers based on Asterisk technology.



WombatDialer is a flexible, easy to use outbound dialing platform and a perfect complement to QueueMetrics. Stabio, Switzerland, December 14, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Loway Switzerland, worldwide leading provider of hosted solutions for call-centers based on the Asterisk PBX technology, is glad to announce the opening of the Singapore datacenter for its QueueMetrics-Live service. This will provide users throughout Pacific Asia and nearby regions such as India and Australia with great connectivity and the best overall experience.QueueMetrics-Live's cloud solution collects data from an Asterisk, FreePBX, FreeSwitch or Yeastar appliances and generates analytical reports with over 200 different metrics, covering all the key categories for an effective call center management: realtime panels, historical reporting system, supervisor page, agent page, wallboards, quality assessment modules, payroll management, WebRTC soft-phone and much more.In order to guarantee their customers the best possible latency reduction, QueueMetrics-live clusters have been available in 3 different continents: Europe, North America and South Africa.In order to meet the rising number of requests coming from the Asian continent, Loway has made a QueueMetrics-Live deployment available in Asia, based in the city of Singapore.For more information about QueueMetrics-Live or for a free 30 days trial visit the official product website at https://www.queuemetrics-live.com/About LowaySince 2004, Loway develops complete, reliable and customizable call center software solutions for the Asterisk PBX.Their distinguished QueueMetrics set up modern standards in performance measurement and reporting for call centers based on Asterisk technology.WombatDialer is a flexible, easy to use outbound dialing platform and a perfect complement to QueueMetrics. Contact Information Loway

Maurizio Sabot

+41 91 630 9765



www.loway.ch



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Loway