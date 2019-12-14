Halfpricesoft.com Has Released the 940 Form in ezPaycheck 2019 for End of Year Processing

Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

ezPaycheck 2019 payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com has been updated to include IRS published 940 form for end of year filing. Get the details by visiting halfpricesoft.com.

Pittsburgh, PA, December 14, 2019 --(



“Halfpricesoft.com has just released the update for new 940 form for ezPaycheck 2019 payroll software,” explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.



ezPaycheck is compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista and other Windows systems. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy can go online to https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp and download the payroll software.



The unique features included in ezPaycheck are:



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes



- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia



- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously



- Prints tax forms 940, 941, W2 and W3



- Supports unlimited accounts at no additional charge



- Supports network for multiple users



- ezPaycheck now prints W2 forms in 4-up format



- Supports differential pay rates within the company



- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly pay periods



Starting at $99.00 for a single user version (per calendar year). Currently the 2019-2012 bundle version is available for only $119.00. To learn more about how to do more for less with ezPaycheck, please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software.



Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



