Toll Brothers Breaks Ground for Homes in New Master-Planned, Resort-Style Community South of Castle Rock

Castle Rock, CO, December 14, 2019 --



From atop Mount Montaine, the highest point in the community and the highest vantage point throughout Castle Rock, there are remarkable views of Castle Rock’s famed buttes, towering trees and varying topography in the area.



Montaine features clubhouses, pools, fitness centers, and miles of walking, biking, and hiking trails. The community is located within the exceptional Douglas County School District, home to top-ranking schools year after year. It’s only minutes from Old Town Castle Rock featuring local boutiques, dinning, and entertainment.



“Residents can spend their free days traversing varying topography, stargazing at night, or visiting nearby Castlewood Canyon State Park,” says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. Prices for homes will begin in the mid-$400,000s to over $1 million.



Montaine is conveniently located near Crystal Valley Pkwy. and Plum Creek Blvd., just 5 minutes south from Old Town Castle Rock, 15 minutes to Inverness, 15 minutes to E-470, 25 minutes to the DTC, and 45 minutes to Denver International Airport. For more information and to get on the VIP list, call 855-289-8656 or visit LiveMontaine.com.



About Toll Brothers

An award-winning Fortune 500 company proudly celebrating its 50th year, Toll Brothers embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 22 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL). For five years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine “World’s Most Admired Companies®” list.*



This is not an offering where prohibited by law.



