New Book by Darren C. Demaree: "So Clearly Beautiful"

Darren C. Demaree is from Mount Vernon, Ohio. He is a graduate of the College of Wooster, Miami University, and Kent State University. He is the author of eleven poetry collections, most recently “So Clearly Beautiful,” which was published by Adelaide Books.



He is the recipient of a 2018 Ohio Arts Council Individual Excellence Award, the Louise Bogan Award from Trio House Press, and the Nancy Dew Taylor Award from Emrys Journal.



He is the Managing Editor of the Best of the Net Anthology and Ovenbird Poetry. He is currently living in Columbus, Ohio with his wife and children. "So Clearly Beautiful" is his 13th collection of poetry.



"I had a professor in grad school tell me that no matter what the subject of the poem I was writing might be, every poem I wrote was a love poem, and understanding that about my own work has freed me up to take a lot more chances...I hope the readers are able to find a sense of joy in the poems." - Darren C. Demaree

