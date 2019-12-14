PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Adelaide Books

Press Release

Receive press releases from Adelaide Books: By Email RSS Feeds:

New Book by Darren C. Demaree: "So Clearly Beautiful"


Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Darren C. Demaree "So Clearly Beautiful" hitting stores everywhere.

New York, NY, December 14, 2019 --(PR.com)-- “I had a professor in grad school tell me that no matter what the subject of the poem I was writing might be, every poem I wrote was a love poem, and understanding that about my own work has freed me up to take a lot more chances...I hope the readers are able to find a sense of joy in the poems.” - Darren C. Demaree

Darren C. Demaree is from Mount Vernon, Ohio. He is a graduate of the College of Wooster, Miami University, and Kent State University. He is the author of eleven poetry collections, most recently “So Clearly Beautiful,” which was published by Adelaide Books.

He is the recipient of a 2018 Ohio Arts Council Individual Excellence Award, the Louise Bogan Award from Trio House Press, and the Nancy Dew Taylor Award from Emrys Journal.

He is the Managing Editor of the Best of the Net Anthology and Ovenbird Poetry. He is currently living in Columbus, Ohio with his wife and children. "So Clearly Beautiful" is his 13th collection of poetry.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org
Contact Information
Adelaide Books LLC
Adelaide Nikolic
917-477-8984
Contact
https://adelaidebooks.org/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Adelaide Books
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help