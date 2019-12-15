New Book by Donny Barilla: "Winter on an Autumn Day"

Press Releases Adelaide Books Press Release

Donny Barilla, a poet covering the realms: human intimacy, nature, mythology, theology, and man’s relationship with death and the departed, has been writing for over three decades. He writes daily and strives to renew himself as an artist from page to page and body of work to the body of work. Very seldom does he take a break from writing as he views it as a full-time job. He lives a reclusive lifestyle and finds himself clinging close to nature and all her elements. His home state of Pennsylvania strikes chords of poetic depth about him as he finds loveliness from cornfield to meadow.



Whether it's feelings of love, intimacy, or a special closeness, he maintains the feeling that death does not take these with him/her to the grave. Emotions and feelings outlast the flesh of the human body. Human intimacy draws near an enigmatic spiritual passion that conquers all on the prismatic scale of experience. When speaking of mythology Donny says, myths were created to make sense of feelings which are complicated by very nature. They are perhaps more easily understood through persons greater than oneself. As for theology, a disciplined aspect incorporates quite finely with passions and secured poetic comforts.

