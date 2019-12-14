New SKB Bow Case Provides Twice the Protection in One Convenient Option

Orange, CA, December 14, 2019 --(PR.com
)-- The SKB Cases Sports Division has released a new case that combines SKB’s iconic iSeries hard-case protection with the convenience of a soft case for light travel at your destination. The 3i-4719-HSC iSeries Hard-Soft Combo Case features a waterproof iSeries 4719-8 hard case with a padded liner interior that accommodates an included 2SKB-4516-B Archery Bag/Backpack.
Like all iSeries cases, the 4719-8 hard case is waterproof, impact-resistant, built to military specifications for durability, and also includes built-in wheels and a tow handle for easy transport.
The included soft Archery Bag/Backpack is constructed of heavy-duty 600 Denier nylon and includes multiple accessory pockets, hidden backpack straps, a shoulder strap which converts into a bow sling, and a long exterior pocket that’s perfect for an arrow box (sold separately).
All SKB iSeries Injection Molded Mil-Standard Waterproof Cases are molded of ultra high-strength polypropylene copolymer resin, and feature a water- and dust-tight, submersible design (MIL-C-4150J) that is resistant to corrosion and impact damage (MIL-STD-810G). Other standard features include a molded-in hinge, patented “trigger release” TSA-retrofittable latches, comfortable snap-down rubber over-molded cushion grip handles, automatic ambient pressure equalization valve (MIL-STD-648C), and resistance to UV, solvents, corrosion, and fungus.
The 3i-4719-HSC iSeries Hard-Soft Combo Case is available now with a street price of $429.99.
For additional information on SKB’s new 3i-4719-HSC iSeries Hard-Soft Combo Case—or any of SKB’s innovative transport cases—please contact SKB Sports Sales at (800) 654-5992 or visit skbcases.com/sports.