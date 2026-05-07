Hunting News
Set your sights on the latest hunting news covering everything from big game and deer hunting to gamebird and bowhunting. Find information on the latest hunting technology, equipment, supplies, resources and services.
TacticalPay Launches TacticalPay POS, a Purpose-Built Gun Store Point-of-Sale System for FFLs and Firearms Retailers
With pre-configured hardware, flat-fee pricing, built-in FFL compliance, and industry-leading onboarding, TacticalPay POS is purpose-built for the gun store counter. - May 07, 2026 - Soar Payments LLC
New Book- "J Ranch Wild Turkey Cuisine: Wild Turkey Hunter Recipes"
Joyner Outdoor Media Proudly Announces the Book Release of a New Cookbook by Lee & Mike Joyner Celebrates the Hunt, the Harvest, and the Meals That Bring Hunters Together Outdoor enthusiasts, wild‑game cooks, and turkey hunters have a new reason to gather around the table. Acclaimed... - February 06, 2026 - Joyner Outdoor Media
Texas Functional Health Centers Expands Knowledge with Completion of “Importance of Primitive Movements” Seminar
Texas Functional Health Centers has completed the “Importance of Primitive Movements” Seminar, further expanding our knowledge to better serve patients. This training focused on the foundational movement patterns that influence long-term function and recovery. By bringing these insights into our TRUForm rehabilitation system, we’re equipping patients to heal more effectively and move the way their bodies were designed. - December 05, 2025 - Texas Functional Health Centers
Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group’s Tac-79 and Tac-79P 37mm Launchers (Flare Guns) Receive U.S. Coast Guard Approval
Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group's Tac-79 and Tac-79P 37mm launchers have been officially approved by the United States Coast Guard for maritime use. The approval was issued under Coast Guard Approval Number 160.028/29/0. - November 07, 2025 - Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group
"Misadventures with Mets" - a Hilarious and Heartfelt Memoir of Youthful Rebellion Launches on Amazon
Author Michael J Wheaton invites readers on a nostalgic, laugh-out-loud journey through the wilds of adolescence with the release of his debut memoir, Misadventures with Mets, now available on Amazon. - October 24, 2025 - MJ Wheaton
Trade Tensions Threaten Access to Life-Changing Technology for Disabled Veterans
Digital FOV warns that trade tensions are delaying production of its adaptive rifle scope, the Digital Crosshairs 1000SA, used by disabled veterans for hunting and shooting sports. Supply chain issues with imported components may delay deliveries to VA rehab programs. Qualifying low vision veterans can request this equipment through their local VA Blind Rehabilitation Center as part of their benefits. - May 28, 2025 - Digital FOV, LLC
Precision Armament Launches the AccuWasher® Gen 2 Muzzle Device Alignment System: Raising the Standard for Precision Shims
Precision Armament is excited to announce the launch of the AccuWasher® Gen 2 Muzzle Device Alignment System—taking precision, versatility, and ease of installation to the next level. - April 09, 2025 - Precision Armament
Future Footwear Technology Debuts Soulsfeng Fire Team II Boots High – Designed by a Veteran for Tactical Versatility in Harsh Environments
Future Footwear Technology launches the Soulsfeng Fire Team II Boots High, a tactical boot designed by former British and U.S. Army infantry soldier Aniemena Chibuzo Pau. Engineered for outdoor missions, cold climates, and rugged terrain, these military-inspired boots feature suede and leather uppers, anti-skid rubber outsoles, YKK side zippers, and a shock-absorbing foam midsole. Now available at soulsfeng.com. - April 09, 2025 - Future Footwear Technology Corporation
Swab-its® Introduces New 6.5mm Bore-tips®: Precision Cleaning Solution for Rifles and Firearms Enthusiasts
The 6.5mm Bore-tips® are specifically engineered for firearms with 6.5mm barrels, including popular calibers like 6.5 Creedmoor and 6.5 Grendel. As an evolution of Swab-its’ renowned Bore-tips® product line, these reusable cleaning tools provide a tight fit and 360-degree contact within the barrel, ensuring thorough cleaning without the risk of lint or fibers left behind by traditional patches. - March 26, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Swab-its® Launches Innovative 6.5mm/.25cal Bore-Tips® for Precision Firearm Cleaning
Swab-its, a leading brand in firearm cleaning technology, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation: the 6.5mm/.25cal Bore-Tips. Designed for optimal cleaning performance, these new bore-tips provide firearm enthusiasts and professionals with an efficient solution for maintaining their equipment. - October 27, 2024 - Super Brush LLC
Iowa Wetlands to be Conserved
FarWide Conservation Trust and its numerous partners are excited to announce they have received a $2.3 million grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to conserve important wetland habitats in eastern Iowa. - October 23, 2024 - FarWide Outdoors, Inc.
Habitat Improvement Funding Awarded for Aransas National Wildlife Refuge
FarWide Conservation Trust, a non-profit conservation organization, is excited to announce a $250,000 grant has been received from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to help improve wildlife habitat on the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge (NWR). - October 23, 2024 - FarWide Outdoors, Inc.
Challenge the Outdoors® Opens New Outdoor Recreation Facility
Project funded by local business owner - August 13, 2024 - Home Instead
Fishtechy Inc. Launches Revolution in Fish Measurement Technology
Fishtechy Inc., formerly known as Flytechy Inc., has launched a groundbreaking fish measurement technology. Rebranded after positive feedback at iCast 2024, Fishtechy introduced the Proof Ball, a tool that works with the Fishtechy App to measure fish using AI. This technology allows anglers to use their smartphone cameras to accurately measure their catch with minimal handling, promoting fish health and sustainable fishing practices. - July 25, 2024 - Fishtechy, Inc.
Bonnette Auction Company Announces Online Auction of "Mallard Camp" - Louisiana Premier Hunting & Fishing Resort Retreat
Bonnette Auction Company is set to host an online auction for "Mallard Camp," a 1,769.3+ acre hunting and fishing resort retreat in Terrebonne Parish, LA, starting on January 11, 2024, at 2:00 PM CST, with a starting bid of $750,000. The property includes a premier lodge, crew quarters, access to Lake Boudreaux, alligator tags, boats, duck blinds, and more. Pre-auction offers are considered, offering a unique opportunity to own this extraordinary property. Preview on December 19. - December 07, 2023 - Bonnette Auction Company
New Firearms Guide 14th Edition with 24,200 Printable Gun Manuals, Schematics, Blueprints, and Old Catalogs is Published
Impressum Media Inc. proudly announces the imminent release of the 14th Edition of the Firearms Guide by Chris Mijic. This new edition contains significantly updated values and information reflecting new changes in the gun industry. For the year 2023/2024, it introduces an impressive array of new firearm makes and models, alongside the inclusion of 3,000 newly added gun schematics, blueprints, manuals, and old guns & ammo catalogs. - November 16, 2023 - Impressum Media Inc
Almighty Defense Inc. Introduces Ballistic Briefcase, Redefining Personal Safety for Everyday Use
Almighty Defense Inc. (ADI), a prominent provider of personal security solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of their latest product: an advanced ballistic briefcase that unfolds into a fully functional ballistic shield. This innovative solution offers individuals increased protection... - July 03, 2023 - Almighty Defense Inc
HuntEmUp.com Introduces Cuddeback Cameras and the Cuddelink System to Its Product Range
HuntEmUp.com, a leading online destination for hunting and outdoor enthusiasts, is pleased to announce the addition of Cuddeback Cameras and the revolutionary Cuddelink System to its extensive lineup of products. This partnership brings together cutting-edge trail cameras and wireless connectivity, offering customers unparalleled scouting capabilities and enhancing their hunting experiences. - June 02, 2023 - HuntEmUp.com
Glow Collar™ Brightens Pet Accessory Industry with High-Quality LED Dog Collar Launch
Glow Collar™, a trailblazer in the US pet accessories market, has launched high-quality LED dog collars designed to enhance both style and safety for pets during night-time walks. These durable, rechargeable LED collars are available wholesale to pet boutiques and retail on glowcollar.com and Amazon. Glow Collar's innovation enhances night-time safety, affirming its leading status in the industry. - June 02, 2023 - Glow Collar LLC
Blind Marksman in Utah NRA 1000 Yard Match Uses Adaptive Scope
Digital FOV, LLC announced today that a 100% blind marksman is registered and training to compete in an NRA sanctioned 1000-yard shooting competition in Utah this June against sighted competitors using Digital Crosshairs 1000SA adaptive rifle scope clip-on technology. This adaptive equipment is designed by Digital FOV to enable assisted bind, low vision, and mobility limited people more independently enjoy hunting and shooting sports. - May 09, 2023 - Digital FOV, LLC
HUNT360 Launches Ambassador Program
Invites Marketing Agencies to Join - May 02, 2023 - HUNT360
Online Sporting Dog Supply Retailer Launches New Product Offering Expanding Its Offering to Sportsman
Approaching 20 years in Business, HuntEmUp.com announces new products, additional employees and it's break into other outdoor and hunting lines of product. - March 28, 2023 - HuntEmUp.com
Online Sporting Dog Supply Retailer Launches New Product Offering Expanding Its Offering to Sportsman with the Cuddeback and Cuddelink Systems
The CuddeLink is a wireless mesh network that allows remote cameras to communicate with each other. It is not cell service or Wi-Fi. With CuddeLink, images can be transmitted from remote cameras to a home image collection camera. - March 26, 2023 - HuntEmUp.com
DealsArmament.com Launches to Provide Gun Enthusiasts with Exclusive Savings on Firearms, Ammo and Gear
DealsArmament.com has launched as a new online resource aimed at providing gun enthusiasts with the latest deals, discounts, and promotions on firearms, ammunition, and gear. The website offers a user-friendly interface and daily updates to provide valuable information and resources for shooters to make informed decisions and save money on their hobby. - February 10, 2023 - DealsArmament.com
VA Approves New Rifle Scope Clip-on as Adaptive Recreational Equipment for Visually Disabled Veterans
Providers of innovative adaptive hunting and shooting products Digital FOV, LLC announces the approval of their Adaptive Rifle Scope Clip-on by the Veterans Administration Blind Rehabilitation Center for issuance to eligible blind and low-vision veterans as adaptive recreational equipment. Henry... - January 03, 2023 - Digital FOV, LLC
Marjorie A. Graf Honored as a Woman of the Month for December 2022 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Marjorie A. Graf of Mexico, Missouri is honored as Woman of the Month for December by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding contributions and high level of success for over 40 years in the fields of finance and retail... - November 29, 2022 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
4th Annual Noah Jeffries Memorial Sporting Clays Event Supporting First Responders in Polk County, FL
The 4th annual Noah Jeffries memorial sporting clays event will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022 in Lakeland, FL. The primary fundraiser of Noah's Army Foundation, Inc. held annually to help support causes for first responders in Polk County, Florida. - October 14, 2022 - Noah's Army Foundation, Inc
Southern California Inventor Marky Sparky Creates Solution for Archery Anywhere with All Fab & No Stab
Why isn't archery accessible to everyone? Traditional archery is pointy, dangerous, and it's limited to the range. Marky Sparky Inc. designed the Faux Bow Pro Recurve to be the answer to unlocking Archery Anywhere. - August 15, 2022 - Marky Sparky Toys
Masawe.com Finally Enters the US Market
Wide-Range Hobby Store. - May 09, 2022 - Kili Capital
Impressum Media Inc Just Published New Edition in Firearms Guide Series of Searchable Online Reference Guides
For gunsmiths and shooting industry professionals worldwide, Impressum Media Inc just published a new Firearms Guide 13th Edition that is not only the largest searchable guns & ammo reference guide, gun values guide, but also the largest online Gunsmithing Library. - April 30, 2022 - Impressum Media Inc
New Technology in Synthetic Deer Scents - Lucky 7 Mock Scrape Magic Deer Scent Powder
There have been scented, urine sprayed talcum scents before, but never a synthetic powder that is 100% scent and not filler or carrier. - April 16, 2022 - Nelson Creek Outdoors LLC
Perfeito Foods, Creator of Outstanding Brazilian Spice Blends, Presents "The Perfect Moose Burger"
Delivering hand-blended spice blends, Perfeito is committed to making food taste great with 100% natural spices and ingredients. - March 31, 2022 - Winand Products Inc.
Marjorie A. Graf and the Late Robert E. Graf Honored as Influential Business Professionals for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Marjorie A. Graf and the late Robert E. Graf of Mexico, Missouri have been honored as Influential Business Professionals for 2021 and 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for their outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of finance and retail management. About... - January 27, 2022 - Strathmore Worldwide
Testrite Instrument Celebrates 20+ Years Manufacturing for the Hunting, Fishing, and Outdoor Living Industry
By working directly with designers, innovators, and product inventors, Testrite is excited to help new products and ideas take shape to help enhance the hunting, fishing, and outdoor sports experience. This is a market that values Testrite’s ability to innovate, deliver quickly, and manufacture in the USA. - November 25, 2021 - Testrite Visual
Blackfire, The Official Outdoor Gear Brand of Klein Tools, Introduces a New Breed of Outdoor Gear
Blackfire, Inc. introduces itself into the outdoor market as the official outdoor gear brand of Klein Tools. With over 160 years of experience developing quality gear and tools, Blackfire introduces a new breed of gear for those who live to explore. - November 04, 2021 - Blackfire
Marjorie A. Graf, Graf & Sons, Inc. Honored as a Woman of Empowerment for 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.
Marjorie A. Graf, of Mexico, Missouri, is being honored as a Woman of Empowerment for 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized. She is being recognized for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of finance and retail management. About... - October 14, 2021 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
First Disabled Man and Woman to Host an Outdoor Video Series
Ashlee Lundvall & Chad Waligura are the first male and female hosts with a disability to create and produce their own outdoor video series in order to help others get back into the great outdoors (hunting, fishing, outdoor recreation, wild game cooking & travel). - October 13, 2021 - Able Outdoors
Marjorie A. Graf and the Late Robert E. Graf Honored as Influential Business Professionals for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Marjorie A. Graf and the late Robert E. Graf of Mexico, Missouri have been honored as Influential Business Professionals for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for their outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of finance and retail management. About Marjorie A. - October 07, 2021 - Strathmore Worldwide
Marjorie A. Graf, Graf & Sons, Inc. Showcased with a Two Page Spread in the Summer Issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine
Marjorie A. Graf of Mexico, Missouri has been showcased with her company, Graf & Sons, Inc., in a two page spread in the Summer 2021 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. She is being honored by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions... - August 04, 2021 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Marjorie A. Graf or Graf & Sons, Inc. Celebrated as a Top Executive for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Marjorie A. Graf of Mexico, Missouri has been celebrated as a Top Executive for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 40 years in the fields of finance and retail management. The Top Executive Club members are... - July 28, 2021 - Strathmore Worldwide
New Innovative Scope Adapter Enables Disabled Hunters
New product provides visually and physically disabled hunters more access and a better experience participating in hunting and shooting sports. Digital FOV’s new product, Digital Crosshairs 1000A, is a revolutionary rifle scope enablement device that expands opportunities to enjoy shooting sports and hunting for those with physical and visual disabilities. - July 16, 2021 - Digital FOV, LLC
Lakewood Products Ice Fishing Series Newest Addition
Lakewood Products, a Division of Midwest Textile Manufacturing Corporation and the leader in premium archery, shooting, and tackle storage solutions, has a new member to their popular Ice Fishing Series for 2021 that will be making its’ debut at the 2021 ICAST Show in the New Products Ice... - July 06, 2021 - Lakewood Products
Announcing the Launch of the Engage Virtual Range Franchise
Expanding on the success of its two corporately owned locations in Medina and Avon Lake, Ohio, Engage Virtual Range developed a model to share this opportunity with motivated and passionate entrepreneurs all over the country. This new, innovative, and high-tech shooting range franchise model is... - June 03, 2021 - Engage Virtual Range
Marjorie A. Graf of Graf & Sons, Inc. Showcased on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by P.O.W.E.R.
Marjorie A. Graf of Mexico, Missouri has been showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City for her outstanding contributions and high level of success for over 40 years in the fields of finance and retail management. Times Square, where the Reuters Billboard is placed,... - May 12, 2021 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Engage Virtual Range Opens in Avon Lake, Ohio
The first indoor virtual shooting range of its kind in Avon Lake, OH, is safe, judgment-free, and ideal for anyone from first-timers to lifelong gun enthusiasts. - May 01, 2021 - Engage Virtual Range
Marjorie A. Graf of Graf & Sons, Inc. Recognized as the Woman of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Marjorie A. Graf of Mexico, Missouri has been recognized as the Woman of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 40 years in the fields of finance and retail management. About Marjorie A. Graf Marjorie... - April 21, 2021 - Strathmore Worldwide
John Cassimus Grand Slam Quest Sets a New World Record & Raises Money for Conservation
John Cassimus, avid outdoorsmen, land conservation advocate, hunter and CEO of Crazy Cazboy’s accomplishes his goal of setting a world record in turkey hunting to raise money and awareness for the National Wild Turkey Federation. The previous record sat at 46 hours and Cassimus and his team completed their quest at 45 hours, 52 minutes and 41 seconds on April 15, 2021 in South Dakota. The hunt took place in four states and has currently raised $20,000+ for the NWTF conservation efforts. - April 16, 2021 - Crazy Cazboys
Marjorie A. Graf, Graf & Sons, Inc. Honored as a Professional of the Year for Five Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Marjorie A. Graf of Mexico, Missouri is being honored as a Professional of the Year for five consecutive years, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and now 2021, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 40 years in the fields of finance and... - January 14, 2021 - Strathmore Worldwide
Marjorie A. Graf, Graf & Sons, Inc. Will be Featured with a Two Page Article in the Spring 2021 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine
Marjorie A. Graf of Mexico, Missouri will be featured with her company, Graf & Sons, Inc., in a two page article in the Spring 2021 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. She is being honored as a Woman of the Month for January 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence... - December 24, 2020 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Emisshield Inc. Granted New Patent for Thermally Enhancing Trizar® Fabrics
Emisshield Inc.’s new patent, Thermal Enhancements Additives Useful for Fabrics, is a new invention that uniquely adds emissivity agents to enhance the heat properties of Trizar (R) fabrics. Originally used for NASA spaceship tiles, these Emisshield materials can be added to fibers, films, and coatings to either keep fabrics warmer longer or to reduce heat buildup by wicking heat away. Trizar (R) Technology has launched these products with several leading clothing brands. - December 19, 2020 - Clean Textile Technology