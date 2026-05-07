John Cassimus, avid outdoorsmen, land conservation advocate, hunter and CEO of Crazy Cazboy’s accomplishes his goal of setting a world record in turkey hunting to raise money and awareness for the National Wild Turkey Federation. The previous record sat at 46 hours and Cassimus and his team completed their quest at 45 hours, 52 minutes and 41 seconds on April 15, 2021 in South Dakota. The hunt took place in four states and has currently raised $20,000+ for the NWTF conservation efforts. - April 16, 2021 - Crazy Cazboys