Bull Valley Retrievers Receives 2019 Best of Woodstock Award - Dog Trainer Bull Valley Retrievers has been selected for the 2019 Best of Woodstock Award in the Dog Trainer category by the Woodstock Award Program. - December 19, 2019 - Bull Valley Retrievers

New SKB Bow Case Provides Twice the Protection in One Convenient Option The SKB Cases Sports Division has released a new case that combines SKB’s iconic iSeries hard-case protection with the convenience of a soft case for light travel at your destination. The 3i-4719-HSC iSeries Hard-Soft Combo Case features a waterproof iSeries 4719-8 hard case with a padded liner... - December 14, 2019 - SKB Corporation

Marjorie A. Graf Honored as a Top Executive for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Marjorie A. Graf of Mexico, Missouri has been honored as a Top Executive for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 40 years in the fields of business and finance. About Marjorie A. Graf Marjorie Graf is the President and Chairman... - July 17, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Swab-its® Donates Bore-tips®, Gun-tips®, and Firearm Cleaning Kits to Eight Organizations for June 2019 Events Swab-its® has donated its firearm cleaning products to firearm organization events for many years. So far this year, Swab-its has donated to 26 different firearm events. For June 2019 events alone, Swab-its has donated 1190 packs of Bore-tips®, 3 complete sets of Bore-tips® and Gun-tips®,... - July 13, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

New Starlight Night Vision Rifle Scope Clip-on Digital FOV is planning the release of a starlight rifle scope night vision clip-on, Digital Crosshairs 1000SL. Product availability is expected early in the 4th quarter of this year. - June 22, 2019 - Digital FOV, LLC

New Night Vision Scope Clip-on with HD Audio & Video Recording Digital FOV, LLC is proud to introduce Digital Crosshairs 1000R-V2. This is the latest night vision clip-on in the Digital Crosshairs 1000 product line. It now includes drone industry HD video and audio recording and playback technology. This product captures a night vision hunting experience as a HD... - May 05, 2019 - Digital FOV, LLC

QUWF Commissions Bear and Son Cutlery for Its "10th Anniversary Commemorative Knife" As a leading conservation organization, QUWF celebrates its 10th year with a commemorative knife, made in the U.S.A. by American craftsman and American materials. - April 17, 2019 - Quail & Upland Wildlife Federation

National Rifle Association Announces Patriot Mobile as Its Endorsed Cellular Service Provider The National Rifle Association proudly announces Patriot Mobile as its endorsed cellular service provider. The companies will join forces to strengthen support for the 2nd Amendment; Patriot Mobile will provide NRA Members with exclusive offers on their cell phone plans and products to further the cause of America’s foremost defender of Second Amendment rights. - April 12, 2019 - Patriot Mobile

2nd Annual Noah Jeffries Memorial Sporting Clays Event to Benefit Polk County First Responders The second annual Noah Jeffries Memorial Clays Event will take place Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Tenoroc Range in Lakeland, FL. The event is held as a fundraiser by Noah’s Army Foundation, Inc. to help raise funds for scholarships and first responders in Polk county, Florida. It is one among several... - March 29, 2019 - UnconventionaLiving LLC

History Channel’s Pawn Stars Rick and Corey Harrison Step Into the Outdoor World with Gage Outdoor Expeditions Gage Outdoor Expeditions, a global leader in hunting and fishing trips around the world, announces a partnership with Rick and Corey Harrison of the History Channel’s Pawn Stars. Both Rick and Corey are avid fisherman and hunters and will be marketing and hosting multiple trips with Gage and their... - March 12, 2019 - Gage Outdoor

Super Brush Returns to Outdoor Industry Suppliers Showcase in Las Vegas Building on success at the 2018 Supplier Showcase, the Super Brush team returns to Las Vegas to meet with 3,000+ manufacturing-related attendees. The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) is hosting The Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Week Supplier Showcase for attendees to meet with current... - January 09, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Nubbz Sunglasses, the World's First Sunglasses That Don't Need Your Ears to Sit on Nubbz Eyewear, launches its Kickstarter campaign to launch the world's first sunglasses that are temple fit. The sunglasses are now available for pre-order on Kickstarter website. - November 09, 2018 - Nubbz Eyewear LLC

The Gift of Hot Hands for Christmas - Scandinavian Design, Battery Heated Gloves Heat Experience is a start-up based in Trondheim, Norway specializing in battery heated clothing. The company, having started-up in 2016, now has five Core Series products on offer and is launching their Core Series Heated Gloves with a 50% discount on Kickstarter for the US market on November 1st. Heat... - October 23, 2018 - Heat Experience

Introducing the Kotu Tanto Knife by GEAR AID The Kotu Tanto Knife features a 3” full-tang blade and weighs under 6 oz. This lightweight every day carry knife is a useful cutting tool for camping, hunting and fishing trips. With a titanium-coated finish and 420-steel blade, the durable Kotu is ready for any job in the wilderness or backcountry. - August 14, 2018 - GEAR AID

Grand Caribe Belize to Host 2nd Annual International Deep Sea Classic Fishing Tournament Anglers of all ages are invited to the 2nd Annual International Deep Sea Classic Fishing Tournament sponsored and hosted by Grand Caribe Belize this August 10th-12th in Ambergris Caye, Belize. - July 28, 2018 - Grand Caribe Belize Resort and Condominiums

Invicta Tactics Expands Online Presence Company Overview Invicta Tactics does more than just teach tactical shooting. They teach ability and confidence with an unmatched quiet professionalism. The company has on staff ex Special Operations soldiers with a combined time of 11 years of combat experience. They don’t consider you a student... - July 28, 2018 - Invicta Tactics

Firearm Merchandisers and Fixtures Are One-Stop Source for Dealers Looking to Showcase Products Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. offers a complete selection of firearm merchandisers and fixtures to showcase and secure firearm products, including rifles, pistols, optics, accessories and more. - July 13, 2018 - Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.

Noah Jeffries Memorial Sporting Clays Event to Benefit Law Enforcement Scholarships – Building a Legacy of Hope in the Face of Tragedy Noah’s Army Foundation’s inaugural memorial event to benefit law enforcement scholarships for Polk County, Florida. In the face of the tragic death of future hopeful Sheriff’s Deputy, Noah Jeffries, his family established the Noah’s Army Foundation to inspire and build a stronger future for others and the community. Saturday, March 24th at Tenoroc Range in Lakeland, FL, from 8am to 1pm, stand with us to continue his legacy of helping others. - March 20, 2018 - UnconventionaLiving LLC

GEAR AID Launches Sleek, New Look GEAR AID's rebranding reveals new names and eco-friendly packaging; combining multiple sub-brands into one to bring dive, watersports and outdoor care and repair products together under four collections: Aquaseal, Seam Grip, Revivex, and Tenacious Tape. - March 20, 2018 - GEAR AID

Spearfishing Book, "99 Tips To Get Better At Spearfishing" Now Live on Kickstarter A spearfishing book providing information for safe and effective is live on Kickstarter. "99 Tips To Get Better At Spearfishing" is a book sourced from interviews with more than 50 of the world's best spearfishing people. The project is now 40% funded in its first few days. - March 13, 2018 - Noob Spearo

Krieghoff International Announces Top Dealers Krieghoff International is proud to announce Krieghoff’s top three retail dealers worldwide for the 2017 sales year. duPONT/Krieghoff is located in Vero Beach, Florida and their new facility offers state of the art shopping for high-end shotgun and rifle enthusiasts. Hal duPont was the first person... - January 27, 2018 - Krieghoff International

US Arms® Ready to Arm U.S. Military Veterans US Arms® firearms manufacturing by Zanna Enterprises LLC, located in Lake Havasu City, Arizona firmly believes that every U.S. Military Veteran can be the last line of defense Against All Enemies, Foreign and Domestic. In case of homeland invasion, National emergency or coup, our men and women in... - January 20, 2018 - Zanna Enterprises LLC

Bowhunter Hits Mark with New Memoir about His Passion for Hunting and Outdoors, Released by Dog Ear Publishing Dog Ear Publishing presents its latest Literary Award of Excellence winner, “Crimson Arrows: A Bowhunting Odyssey.” The book draws on the author’s three decades of bowhunting adventures and features dozens of color photos. - November 10, 2017 - Dog Ear Publishing

Bone Collector Founder Michael Waddell Tests His Skills in Brand New CarbonTV Original Series Neutral Ground CarbonTV debuts the brand new series “Neutral Ground,” presented by Chevy Trucks, featuring Bone Collector founder Michael Waddell. “Neutral Ground” is available on-demand for free on www.carbontv.com and CarbonTV OTT apps. In the six-episode mini-series, Waddell is joined in... - October 07, 2017 - CarbonTV

Red Wing Shoe Company Announces Opening of Monroeville Pennsylvania Store The Red Wing Shoe Company is proud to announce the Grand Opening of their new Red Wing Store, located in Monroeville, Pennsylvania on William Penn Highway and will hold a Grand Opening celebration July 15. - July 11, 2017 - Red Wing Monroeville

Grand Caribe Belize to Host 1st Annual International Deep Sea Classic Fishing Tournament Grand Caribe Belize is excited to announce the launch of their first annual fishing tournament at Ambergris Caye, Belize, on July 7th through July 9th, 2017. - June 23, 2017 - Grand Caribe Belize Resort and Condominiums

PYYROS, the Re-Invented Flashlight & Survival Tool PYYROS, the ultimate survival tool and flashlight, designed by US Military veteran and avid outdoorsmen, Adam Nichols, is set to launch on Monday June 19th at Noon on the crowd funding platform Kickstarter. PYYROS is reinventing the flashlight, making it 100% modular and expandable, 100% water proof... - June 16, 2017 - PYYROS

Hook & Trigger Magazine Re-Launches Hook and Trigger Magazine Set for Publication September 2017; Popular Outdoors Magazine Focused on Florida Panhandle Returns - June 15, 2017 - Hook & Trigger

Land the Catch of a Lifetime! - Coastal Salt Box, the Exclusive Monthly Subscription Box for All Your Saltwater Fishing Needs A monthly subscription box filled with high quality gear focusing on all types of saltwater fishing. The box targets the fish in your region and fish that are in season. - June 14, 2017 - Coastal Salt Box

Carpbusters Begins Phase 3 Trials of Eco Carp Product Made with Invasive Species Invasive carp are a huge problem in our waterways. After years of research carpbusters has found a way to use those carp to provide complete nutrition in animal food. By doing so Carpbusters will increase the demand for the invasive fish and help our native fish to thrive. - May 31, 2017 - Carpbusters Inc

New Social Platform, IamAction.com, Offering $25,000 Reward to Help Find French Rhino Poachers Animal parks throughout Europe are being asked to stay alert and look out for poachers, as they pose a serious threat to the entire animal community and will continue poaching unless stopped. - March 09, 2017 - IAmAction.com

Interviews with the Hunting Masters Podcast Leaves the Hunting Channel and Comes to Podbean The Hunting Channel’s most popular podcast now will be available for public consumption. The Host John Stallone is excited about the prospect of reaching a bigger fan base and having a new platform. - January 17, 2017 - The Hunting Channel

Learn How These Women Are Actually Hunting in High Heels High Heel Huntress' specialized women's camo company will be showcased at the Houston Safari Club Convention on Dec. 15th-17th. - January 10, 2017 - High Heel Huntress

Spiral Horn Safaris - Exhibiting at Houston Safari Club Spiral Horn Safaris is pleased to announce its participation in Houston Safari Club's 2017 Convention and Hunting Expo, January 13-15, 2017, at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center, The Woodlands, TX. Spiral Horn Safaris will be featuring tailor made hunting safaris for families,... - January 04, 2017 - Spiral Horn Safaris

Firearms Guide 7th Edition is Now Online and on DVD Firearms Guide 7th Edition is the first fully researchable firearms, air guns and ammunition reference guide, gun values guide and gun schematics library created for industry professionals and enthusiasts. - December 09, 2016 - Impressum Media

In-Gauge of Polk County to Conduct Central Florida's First Women Only Event Once again, In-Gauge of Polk County leads the pack by conducting a Central Florida first. In-Gauge of Polk County is the first Central Florida, NRA affiliated, training organization to conduct an official Women On Target Shooting Clinic in Polk County. - October 10, 2016 - In-Gauge of Polk County

Legendary Whitetails Creates a New Line of Hunting Apparel The product innovation team at Legendary Whitetails is announcing their new HuntGuard collection of hunting gear set for release this November. Most notable in this line are the revolutionary jacket and bibs. Nearly four years of research and development went into building this outfit that contains some... - September 09, 2016 - Cheese Knits

Krieghoff Shooters Bring Home Silver and Bronze Medals from Olympics in Rio Krieghoff celebrated a record number of shooters to compete in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, earning the first Olympic Medals for the brand since Donald Haldeman’s Gold Medal in 1976 in Montréal. Marcus Svensson (SWE) won the Silver Medal in Men’s Skeet. Corey Cogdell-Unrein won the Bronze Medal in Women’s Trap. This was the second Olympic medal for Corey (USA). - August 29, 2016 - Krieghoff International

FFL Vault Announces Launch Offering a Smart, Simple and Secure Way to Store, Manage and Transfer Federal Firearm Licenses "It's impossible to deny that the way Federal Firearms Licenses (FFLs) are handled during licensee to licensee firearm transfers – where each party must verify the others FFL - is completely archaic," as per Kris Pauly. "Fortunately, help has emerged in the recently launched FFL Vault, a new service that stores, manages and transfers client's FFLs in a safe and secure way, which can remove most of the hassle from FFL requests." - August 20, 2016 - FFL Vault, LLC

BangItAmmo.com Announces CMMG Testing Black Butterfly Ammo in Their MkW Anvil Black Butterfly Ammunition is proud to announce their handcrafted ammo has been selected by AR manufacturer CMMG for their new mid-sized AR rifle platform, the MkW Anvil. - August 12, 2016 - BangItAmmo.com

Archery Pro Announces Free Archery Lessons in April Archery Pro will provide free Archery lessons in over 2,000 locations nationwide from April 11th through 16th, 2016. - January 21, 2016 - Archery Pro

Sure-Shot Game Calls Upgrades the Yentzen ONE The Yentzen ONE by Sure-Shot Game Calls becomes a new Rendition with an Upgrade. - December 18, 2015 - Sure-Shot Game Calls

"Cowboys of the Waggoner Ranch" Captures Hardworking Legends as Sale Discussions Continue - Second Printing of Texas Photographer’s Inaugural Book As discussions continue for the sale of the legendary 510,572-acre Waggoner Ranch, the future is still undetermined for what may or may not change for 26 cowboys at the largest ranch in the U.S. under one contiguous fence. - December 09, 2015 - Cowboys of the Waggoner Ranch

TruStump Deer & Wildlife Feeders Now on KickStarter Avid hunter and Engineer, Duane Harding of Stillwater, OK uses crowdfunding to launch new deer feeder startup company. - November 10, 2015 - TruStump Deer Feeders

Innovation Direct™ at Forefront of Patent Pending Dual Camcorder and Range Finder Invention An innovative and highly functional new accessory designed for outdoorsmen involved in a variety of activities, the Vang Deluxe Outdoorsman Camcorder, has been developed by inventor Kay Vang of Clements, Minnesota. The invention’s unique design enables it to serve multiple valuable purposes for... - October 25, 2015 - Innovation Direct, Inc.

Big Whitetail Dreams LLC Has Introduced the Treestand Gear Hanger for the 2015 Deer Hunting Season The Treestand Gear Hanger. Hang all of your deer gear where you need it. All metal J-Hooks with a 200 pound rated metal cam buckle. A great new product for 2015. - October 03, 2015 - Big Whitetail Dreams LLC

Oakridge Announces Production Release of ProSeries Product Line Oakridge Global Energy Solutions: A New Era in Battery Manufacturing - October 02, 2015 - Oakridge Global Energy Solutions

The Newest Product That Has the Hunting Community Talking The world’s first energy bar made specifically for hunters and fishermen hits the market. - September 30, 2015 - Hunter Bars