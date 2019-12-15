AppJetty Announces Exclusive Sugar/Suite CRM Partnership Program

Press Releases AppJetty Press Release

AppJetty, a software company based in India has announced Sugar/Suite CRM Partnership Program exclusively for elite partners and resellers of Sugar/Suite CRM. This program will help them serve their customers better and escalate their business.

This partnership can help the elite partners and resellers of SuiteCRM or SugarCRM scale up their business. It is not only the Suite/SugarCRM partners or resellers but also their customers who can benefit from this partnership.



After ensuring that they are an elite partner of SuiteCRM or SugarCRM, a company can sign up for this partnership for Free on visiting the official site of AppJetty. Here are the steps that follow next after an elite partner signs up for the partnership:



AppJetty will call the elite partner company and brief them on the process and advantages of the partnership.



What follows next will be the signing of a non-disclosure agreement between the company and AppJetty. This ensures elite partners about their customer data security.



The new partner company will then get a free demo key of their SugarCRM/SuiteCRM product for one year. This enables them to give demo of products for free to their customers for one year.



The new partner company can also start reselling products and give a 2-month free trial to their customers.



Following is the list of benefits of joining the partnership program:



No extra investment or hidden charges



20% off on all purchases



Prioritized technical support



Personalized demo key for one year



Dedicated account manager



A free-trial period of 2 months to customers



Non-disclosure agreement



Exhaustive product training for a better understanding of the product(s)



This way, by giving customers what they want, a partner company of this program can keep customers happy and escalate its business revenue.



AppJetty is an ISO-certified software company and an official ISV partner of SugarCRM and SuiteCRM. Over a decade, it has carved out a niche for itself in the market of extensions for SugarCRM, SuiteCRM and popular e-commerce platforms like Magento, Odoo, and Wordpress. It also provides customization support for apps or extensions as per the clients’ requirements.



Maulik Shah

9106747559



https://www.appjetty.com

C/804, Dev Aurum Commercial,

Near Anandnagar Cross Roads,

Prahalad Nagar

Ahmedabad - 380015,

Gujarat, India.

Maulik Shah, CEO



