PowerCharge™ Electrifies the Market with a New Commercial Charging Station

Rush, NY, December 15, 2019 --(



PowerCharge™ has designed their new Pro-Lightning Series to be powerful, durable, and flexible. These heavy-duty electric vehicle chargers are ideal for public, workplace, hospitality, and fleet use. “We have seen a substantial increase of electric vehicle charger installations in these verticals, so decided to build a premium unit to fill these needs,” said Mike Moser, President. Moser added: “This Pro-Lightning compliments our current Pro-Series and Energy-Series products and completes our line of commercial level 2 charging products.”



The Pro-Lightning Series is offered in multiple configurations; wall or pedestal mount, open or closed access, networked or non-networked, multiple power levels to match a facility’s available power, and multiple backend software options providing the most flexibility in the market. Changing configuration and power levels once in the field is easily accomplished providing peace of mind to the station owner.



Standard features include: commercial grade components including a robust steel housing with automotive-grade powder coat finish, NEMA 4 rated for outdoor use in the toughest environments, built-in cable retractors to keep cables off the ground, and a modular design for easy maintenance and servicing.



The new Pro-Lightning Series is available to order for delivery in early 2020 through select US and Canadian distributors.



For more information, please visit www.PowerChargeEV.com or call 585.533.4085.



Emily Arnold

585-533-4085



www.PowerChargeEV.com



