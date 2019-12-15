Eltropy Takes Florida Credit Union Live to Enhance Communication During the Mortgage Origination Process

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Eltropy Press Release

FCU - One of the Largest Credit Unions in Florida with $1B+ Assets

Milpitas, CA, December 15, 2019 --



Challenge



Prior to partnering with Eltropy, mortgage applicants or realtors would often resort to calling or texting the originators at Florida Credit Union on their cell phones for questions. This presented a variety of issues including TCPA-compliant conversation tracking for the credit union. Yet, this is a communication channel that members are requesting to use.



“We were able to win FCU’s business with our world-class solution that is compatible with existing IT systems, intuitive for users, and secure and compliant with today’s regulations,” said Ashish Garg, co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. “We look forward to a long-term relationship and meeting their evolving needs for this growing credit union.”



“We chose Eltropy because we felt that the solution offered greater flexibility in terms of use and integration,” said Matthew Teoli, vice president of delivery channels at Florida Credit Union. “The software is very intuitive.”



Training



Within weeks, FCU’s mortgage origination team was up and running with Eltropy’s solution.



“The training went well,” said Teoli. “It will take some getting used to for the employees, but we see it as something that our members will want to use.”



Future Plans



Currently, the members of Florida Credit Union’s mortgage origination team have begun to use Eltropy for text communication. FCU expects to unveil a greater adaptation of the platform following a larger rollout in February 2020, which will include consumer loan origination.



About Florida Credit Union



Florida Credit Union is a full-service financial institution. Founded in 1954 as the Alachua County Teachers’ Credit Union, FCU has grown to serve over 100,000 people in Alachua and 44 other counties throughout Central and North Florida. As a credit union, FCU is a not-for-profit financial institution with a company philosophy of maintaining an active presence in the areas they serve, specializing in offering financial education, helping people build their credit, and getting approved for financing when they might not be elsewhere. For more information on the services they provide, visit FLCU.org or call them at 1-800-284-1144.



About Eltropy



Eltropy enables Credit Unions to communicate with members over Text Messaging in a secure way that is TCPA-compliant. Using Eltropy’s platform, Lending, Collections, Sales, Marketing, Service, Risk Management, Internal Communications and other teams at Credit Unions leverage Text Messaging to boost member engagement and enhance the member experience. Eltropy also integrates with IT systems, such as Symitar and Corelation, and uses Analytics to provide member engagement insights.



For more information about Eltropy, please visit eltropy.com.



Media Contact

Brittany Farb Gruber

Brittany Farb Gruber

314-440-0381



Eltropy.com



