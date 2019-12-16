3Sixty Pharma Solutions Announces Successful Submission of Start-Up Biotech Investigational New Drug Application

Press Releases 3Sixty Pharma Solutions Press Release

Conshohocken, PA, December 16, 2019 --(



“This marks the culmination of more than a year’s work with this particular start-up biotech company, and months of building infrastructure, expertise, and capacity within our company to be able offer this important service to our clients,” said Dalfoni Banerjee, 3Sixty Pharma Solutions’ Principal Consultant & CEO. Banerjee went on to say, “There are several additional FDA filings we’ll support over the next six months and beyond.”



About 3Sixty Pharma Solutions

3Sixty Pharma Solutions is a privately-held, US-based life sciences consulting firm whose mission is to accelerate and support the development of medicines and therapies, boost operations efficiency, and drive product launch for start-up and established pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. 3Sixty Pharma Solutions is comprised of a network of experts who’ve honed their skills in large and start-up biopharma companies - and who now offer their expertise to facilitate the success of our clients. Our core capabilities are science, communications, and project management and our niche is the ability to channel clients’ pain-points out of the critical path of their routine activities into the hands of seasoned experts who are bolstered by a robust process structure that assures quality and timeliness. We’re here for our clients when they need nimble support and experienced helping hands.



Eric Smith, Vice President, Communications

610-941-4750



3sixtypharma.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/3sixty-pharma-solutions-llc

Twitter: @3SixtyPharma



