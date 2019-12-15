SterlingRisk Launches Sterling A&E

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SterlingRisk Insurance Press Release

Beazley to Serve as Insurer Partner for New Architects and Engineers Professional Liability Insurance Program.

Woodbury, NY, December 15, 2019 --( PR.com )-- SterlingRisk Insurance, one of the nation's top independently owned insurance brokerages, has announced the launch of Sterling A&E, its new A&E professional liability insurance program. The announcement follows acquisition from Affinity Insurance Services by SterlingRisk of its renewal rights for accounts in the Aon A&E Advantage professional lability insurance program. Beazley, a worldwide specialist insurer with three decades of underwriting and claims service experience, will serve as carrier partner for Sterling A&E."SterlingRisk is an established leader in professional liability coverage," observed SterlingRisk CEO David Sterling. "In addition to servicing more than 100,000 professionals since 1932, we offer design professionals a range of coverage options backed by exceptional experience. The decision to expand our A&E offerings to include a robust A&E professional liability program advances SterlingRisk's mission to develop and bring to market new program business. We look forward to our association with Beazley, to working with brokers with business in the Aon A&E Advantage program, and to growing our program through new brokers."Geraldine DelPrete, Director of Programs, Senior Vice President at SterlingRisk, outlined a host of broker benefits offered by Sterling A&E, including the ability to tailor policy conditions to their clients' specific needs. "What we are offering is more flexibility," she explained. "The program is structured to allow for greater coverage and more competitive pricing on new policies as well as on replacement and renewal opportunities."According to DelPrete, SterlingRisk will introduce a simplified application in-take process along with an innovative web portal to speed service and ensure accuracy. "But perhaps our greatest advantage," she added, "is the knowledgeable and expert underwriting staff overseeing the new program."Prior to launching Sterling A&E, SterlingRisk hired Jeff Grigsby as Program Manager and Kristen Barry as Senior Underwriter, two veteran Aon colleagues with a combined 50-plus-years insurance industry experience."Because the new SterlingRisk program is built on the foundation of a renewal rights acquisition from Aon Affinity," DelPrete concluded. "Jeff and Kristen are already deeply knowledgeable of the needs of brokers and their clients. They have arranged their coverage needs before. It provides for a seamless transition and a strong foundation from which to launch our new A&E program."Such risk management services as contract reviews, webinars and newsletters will also be included in Sterling A&E. For more information, contact Jeff Grigsby at JGrigsby@sterlingrisk.com or 540-760-7969.About SterlingRiskFounded in 1932, SterlingRisk employs more than 220 highly skilled insurance professionals, with offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, California and Indiana. Ranked in the nation's top 40 privately owned insurance brokerages, SterlingRisk services regional, national and international clients. The company has significant experience and depth of knowledge in multiple areas, including property and casualty, aviation, environmental, construction, employee benefits consulting, personal lines, risk management, loss control and claims advocacy.

Lloyd Singer

631.427.1713



www.sterlingrisk.com



