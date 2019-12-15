New Book by Johnny Bell: "Take the Shot"

Press Releases Adelaide Books Press Release

In Take the Shot, Zack Packson guides the reader through life as a new middle school student. The Packson family is nearing the end of their time apart as Zack's father is nearing the end of his military deployment. Zack is excited because he is also preparing for try-outs for the middle school boys basketball team.The reader joins as Zack is at the park with his friend Colton. But as Zack rounds the last corner to his home, he sees a terrifying site: a black suburban is parked out front and two military officers are at the front door. Zack's mom is horrified at the news - his father's convoy hit an IED. In the following days and weeks, Zack leads the reader through the ups and downs as his family handles the next step.Johnny Bell is an educator and high school basketball coach. He has spent the past decade mentoring elementary-age children from various backgrounds. His early childhood was spent living on various military bases while his adolescent and adult life were spent in Gainesville, Florida.He graduated from the University of Florida for undergrad and later a Master's degree in Education. Strong family, faith, passion for helping children, and enjoyment of sports are all equal forces inspiring the books he has written. He loves spending free time with his niece and nephew, and watching basketball.

