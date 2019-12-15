PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Adelaide Books

New Book by Mary Gray: "Poetic Justice"


Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Mary Gray Poetic Justice hitting stores everywhere.

New York, NY, December 15, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Poetic Justice is a novel that watches a young woman become what she envisions herself to be. It is a literary fiction, written for the casual reader wanting characters to hang with for a while. The story revolves around one woman’s discovery of poetry and author uses poetry to move the plot along.

Mary Gray moved through small-town newspaper editing, corporate public relations, and international travel planning before she retired to write poetry, essays, magazine articles, and Poetic Justice. The manuscript was a semi-finalist as a novel-in-progress in the 2017 William Faulkner-William Wisdom Creative Writing Competition.

She is the ghostwriter for two memoirs, Gerald Fitzgerald’s Africa by Air and General John Henebry’s The Grim Reapers at Work in the Pacific Theater. She has delivered readings at the Chicago Public Library, The Printers Row Book Fair, the Chicago Humanities Festival, the Emily Dickinson Poetry Series, the University of Chicago, and DePaul University. She graduated from Northwestern University School of Journalism and has attended the Ragdale Writers’ Retreat and the Piper Writers Studio at Arizona State.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org.
Contact Information
Adelaide Books LLC
Adelaide Nikolic
917-477-8984
Contact
https://adelaidebooks.org/

