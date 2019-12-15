New Book by Mary Gray: "Poetic Justice"

Press Releases Adelaide Books Press Release

New York, NY, December 15, 2019 --(



Mary Gray moved through small-town newspaper editing, corporate public relations, and international travel planning before she retired to write poetry, essays, magazine articles, and Poetic Justice. The manuscript was a semi-finalist as a novel-in-progress in the 2017 William Faulkner-William Wisdom Creative Writing Competition.



She is the ghostwriter for two memoirs, Gerald Fitzgerald’s Africa by Air and General John Henebry’s The Grim Reapers at Work in the Pacific Theater. She has delivered readings at the Chicago Public Library, The Printers Row Book Fair, the Chicago Humanities Festival, the Emily Dickinson Poetry Series, the University of Chicago, and DePaul University. She graduated from Northwestern University School of Journalism and has attended the Ragdale Writers’ Retreat and the Piper Writers Studio at Arizona State.



Adelaide Nikolic

917-477-8984



https://adelaidebooks.org/



