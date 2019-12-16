PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
New Book by Pedro Xavier Solis: Family Album


Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Pedro Xavier Solis Family Album: An Illustrated Glimpse hitting stores everywhere.

New York, NY, December 16, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Living in Nicaragua is a world apart from our typical experience in North America: The sounds alone let you know instantly this place is unique.

You wake to birds that do not just twitter, but screech and trill entire multi-stanza songs. There are processions with tubas blasting, dogs always barking somewhere, firecrackers going off for any excuse of a holiday. And of course, everywhere the vegetative excess of the tropics, where vines with huge blue flowers don’t just cover a trellis, but instead the entire side of a house.

Pedro Xavier grew up in Nicaragua, surrounded by family and books. His grandfather, Pablo Antonio Cuadra, was a poet and intellectual leader of his time, with books and art in every corner.

He has been passionate about putting democracy into action in his county, dedicating many years to that end, with significant disappointments along the way. He is also dedicated to the literary vitality of Nicaragua through his research, his career as an editor, his participation on boards, and of course, his writing This collection of his poems offers a way of reflecting on the family album each of us creates through the daily actions of our lives.

