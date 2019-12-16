Best-Selling Author of "Maude," Donna Foley Mabry Announces the Release of "No Music for Skylark City," Her First Children's Book

Press Releases Donna Foley Mabry Press Release

Donna Foley Mabry, a #1 Amazon bestseller, whose work has appeared on the Wall Street Journal’s Top-10 lists, has published her first book for children ages 8 - 13, "No Music for Skylark City."

Lovingly illustrated by Teresa Arnoldson, "No Music for Skylark City" is the first book following the story of Abigale Hightower, daughter of the mayor of Skylark City.



From the Book Jacket:

"When Abigail Hightower’s father loses his bid for re-election as mayor of Skylark City, the young woman searches for a way to support her family. Her greatest asset is a lovely singing voice. All she has to do is find the right style.



"With her Aunt Winifred’s advice and the help of a handsome young musician, she’s soon working her way to a career.



"That comes to an end when the new mayor, Mr. Crankybutt forbids all music in Skylark City.



"What will happen if Abigail can’t provide for her loved ones?"



About the Author:

A Michigan native who studied writing in school, Donna first came to Vegas to make costumes and soon was weaving the stories she heard in the back of the girls’ dressing room into her first novel. Now she is the author of the stories set in Las Vegas, “The Alexandra Merritt Mysteries,” “The Manhattan Stories,” a popular series of historical westerns, and dozens more published books. Her most popular novel, “Maude,” the story of her grandmother, is the best-selling Kindle Direct Publishing non-fiction work of all time. The novel, a #1 best-seller on Amazon, has been translated into several languages and spent multiple weeks on the Wall Street Journal's Top-10 list.



About the Illustrator:

Teresa is an illustrator, animator, and graphic designer based out of Tampa, Florida. In 2017, she graduated from Florida State University with a degree in Studio Art focusing on Time-Based Media. Teresa's work has been featured in various art shows while attending Florida State, as well as FSU Digitech 2017, an exhibition highlighting innovations in technology. She is also one of the founding members of Buddy Cruise, a nonprofit organization for individuals with special needs and their families.

