PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
AWJ Recordings

Press Release

Receive press releases from AWJ Recordings: By Email RSS Feeds:

UK Producer DMIZE Releases Gritty Dubstep EP "Rotten" on AWJ Recordings


The mean streets are not safe for the faint of heart. Tortured by the erratic fantasies of a lunatic. Where sinners rule and destruction is glorified.

Port Louis, Mauritius, December 17, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Gear up for the fierce & ruthless "Rotten" EP by DMIZE. There are no holds barred with this trio of powerful, hard-hitting tracks from the UK producer. The set featured on the AWJ Bass Elements compilation in 2013, and now it’s time to rise up and take centre stage.

Title track "Rotten" holds a huge gnarly chunk of bass to sink your teeth into. The dry monotony of the beat drags a cold, steely determination to the brim. The intense power surges through your veins.

Like a double-edge sword, "Red Cabbage" brings a false sense of security to light with a peculiar introduction darting about you. This changes swiftly as the floor crumbles beneath you and a harsh bass is spat out. There is no let up, the mood gets darker with each dirty note drilling into your skull.

The fatal conclusion is "Congo Natty," offering a dull and pitiful look of disdain at your remains. A bleak, eery tone dwells underneath a weary drawn-out beat. A meek bass grit wobbles alongside a curious and unwavering melodic fragment.
Contact Information
AWJ Recordings
Ruby Kutowaroo
+23059700253
Contact
awjrecordings.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from AWJ Recordings
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help