UK Producer DMIZE Releases Gritty Dubstep EP "Rotten" on AWJ Recordings

The mean streets are not safe for the faint of heart. Tortured by the erratic fantasies of a lunatic. Where sinners rule and destruction is glorified.

The fatal conclusion is "Congo Natty," offering a dull and pitiful look of disdain at your remains. A bleak, eery tone dwells underneath a weary drawn-out beat. A meek bass grit wobbles alongside a curious and unwavering melodic fragment. Port Louis, Mauritius, December 17, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Gear up for the fierce & ruthless "Rotten" EP by DMIZE. There are no holds barred with this trio of powerful, hard-hitting tracks from the UK producer. The set featured on the AWJ Bass Elements compilation in 2013, and now it’s time to rise up and take centre stage.Title track "Rotten" holds a huge gnarly chunk of bass to sink your teeth into. The dry monotony of the beat drags a cold, steely determination to the brim. The intense power surges through your veins.Like a double-edge sword, "Red Cabbage" brings a false sense of security to light with a peculiar introduction darting about you. This changes swiftly as the floor crumbles beneath you and a harsh bass is spat out. There is no let up, the mood gets darker with each dirty note drilling into your skull.The fatal conclusion is "Congo Natty," offering a dull and pitiful look of disdain at your remains. A bleak, eery tone dwells underneath a weary drawn-out beat. A meek bass grit wobbles alongside a curious and unwavering melodic fragment. Contact Information AWJ Recordings

