LaTribuna Christian Publishing

LaTribuna Christian Publishing Investigates Totally Preventable Medical Mistakes in American Hospitals


Latribuna Christian Publishing reports its findings that over 400000 lives are lost each year in America. That's over 1100 a day because of totally preventable medical mistakes in American hospitals. Latribuna Christian Publishing asked Chaplain Paul Vescio for his thoughts on this important health care issue.

Phoenix, AZ, December 17, 2019 --(PR.com)-- A recent Johns Hopkins study claims more than 250,000 people in the U.S. die every year from medical errors. Other reports claim the numbers to be as high as 440,000. That translates to more than 1100 deaths per day because of a totally preventable medical mistakes.

Medical errors are the third-leading cause of death after heart disease and cancer.

Advocates are fighting back, pushing for greater legislation for patient safety.

Chaplain Paul D Vescio who serves as a Volunteer Community Chaplain in an Acute Respiratory Care Center and Rehab knows first hand for the need of added safety measures. Chaplain Paul is quoted by saying, “Saving lives is as simple as washing hands and staying home if someone who works in a hospital setting is sick. The need to educate the public on how infection spreads and how we as a nation can prevent the spreading of infection is vital in reducing the number of deaths per year because of preventable medical mistakes.”

Chaplain Paul has written an e-book entitled, How To Protect Our Families in American Health Care. The book has very simple down to earth instructions on how people can protect themselves and their families when entering into America's health care system.

For further information please visit www.miraclesofkingman.com
Contact Information
LaTribuna Christian Publishing
Chaplain Paul Vescio
602-386-6382
Contact
www.miraclesofkingman.com
Cheesecakesforchrist@aol.com

