LaTribuna Christian Publishing Investigates Totally Preventable Medical Mistakes in American Hospitals

Latribuna Christian Publishing reports its findings that over 400000 lives are lost each year in America. That's over 1100 a day because of totally preventable medical mistakes in American hospitals. Latribuna Christian Publishing asked Chaplain Paul Vescio for his thoughts on this important health care issue.

Medical errors are the third-leading cause of death after heart disease and cancer.



Advocates are fighting back, pushing for greater legislation for patient safety.



Chaplain Paul D Vescio who serves as a Volunteer Community Chaplain in an Acute Respiratory Care Center and Rehab knows first hand for the need of added safety measures. Chaplain Paul is quoted by saying, “Saving lives is as simple as washing hands and staying home if someone who works in a hospital setting is sick. The need to educate the public on how infection spreads and how we as a nation can prevent the spreading of infection is vital in reducing the number of deaths per year because of preventable medical mistakes.”



Chaplain Paul has written an e-book entitled, How To Protect Our Families in American Health Care. The book has very simple down to earth instructions on how people can protect themselves and their families when entering into America's health care system.



