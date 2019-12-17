Allegro High Speed Train Between St. Petersburg and Helsinki Becoming More Popular

Press Releases Russian Railways Press Release

Allegro, high-speed train between St. Petersburg and Helsinki, carries 15% more passengers.

St. Petersburg, Russia, December 17, 2019



From January to November 2019, the Allegros transported a total of 511,200 passengers, 15.7% more than during the same period last year.



Since the launch of the international high-speed service between St. Petersburg and Helsinki on 12 December 2010, Allegro trains have transported almost 3.8 million people.



The Allegro international high-speed trains have become increasingly attractive to passengers due to flexible fares and marketing initiatives, as well as the extra trains with double the usual number of carriages which are laid on when demand is high, such as the New Year and Christmas holidays.



Passengers can obtain detailed information about the Allegro timetable and fares and book tickets at rail ticket offices, online on the website of the Russian Railways.



In the meantime, passengers planning a trip from Russia to Finland and vice versa can take advantage of the special offer of Russian Railways and purchase tickets for international Allegro high-speed trains with the St. Petersburg - Helsinki - St. Petersburg message at a reduced fixed cost. So, in the framework of a special tariff campaign, the cost of tickets to the 2nd class of high-speed trains "Allegro" is 39 euros, to the 1st class - 69 euros. This is from 34 to 44% below the usual cost of tickets for individual flights.



Maria Guseva

+78126450898



https://russianrailways.org



