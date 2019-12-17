Blue Shark Vodka in Stock for the Holidays

Press Releases Daytoon, Inc. Press Release

Wilmington, NC, December 17, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Blue Shark Vodka is being restocked and will be available for purchase in all New Hanover County ABC stores starting Thursday, December 19 in time for the holidays. And the company is hailing it as Blue Thursday."December 19 is Blue Thursday," announced Blue Shark Vodka president Brooke Bloomquist. "We are thrilled with the latest production of Blue Shark Vodka, distilled from our sweet Carolina corn."The drought in the southern region of the state caused Blue Shark Vodka to shut down for a few months while their new crops were grown, harvested, cleaned and dried. During that time, company representatives traveled overseas to rework the bottles, stoppers, and shipping cartons for a completely upgraded product and presentation.Their initial launch of one-of-a kind bottles sold out faster than expected in just 60 days throughout the Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach areas."We were amazed and, admittedly, slightly unprepared for the huge reception that Blue Shark Vodka received," said Bloomquist. "But this time will be different."In other news, an Advisory Council has been assembled to report to Blue Shark Vodka's CEO, retired Navy Admiral Mark Milliken."Our nine council members are industry leaders. Each member brings a skill set that will allow us to have an expert sounding board," said Milliken.Two of the new members were Milliken's classmates at the Naval Academy: Retired Admiral George "Rico" Mayer and Big George Markulis. Jim Busby and Jeanne Murtaugh are co-chairs of the board. Other advisory board members are Connor Barth; Lisa Weeks; Dr. John Kelly, Ph.D.; Dr. Michael Towarnicky, MD; and Dr. Dave Vic, MD.

