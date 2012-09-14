|
Blue Thursday is Finally Here. - December 17, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.
In 2020, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be hosted at South Florida’s newest retail and entertainment destination, Dania Pointe. - December 11, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest
For expansion of life and experiences - December 05, 2019 - HighSake
German company Engel & Völkers Belleair sponsors local Oktoberfest. - November 16, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers
Aiming to enable small and medium sized manufacturers to leverage Industrial IoT benefits without having to rip and replace their legacy operational technology, Lanner and Corlina look forward to building wide ranging solutions for SI’s and end users alike to implement IIoT in their facilities using a pre-validated ecosystem of sensors, industrial analytics software and x86 IoT gateways. - November 12, 2019 - Lanner America
Found in the Underground is back for its fourth installation, and this time it’s getting a whole new set of wheels. - November 08, 2019 - What Is Art
Shots, a successful drink in the American market, have arrived in Mexico to stay. Sucuvia, a brand linked to the American company Sucuvia LLC based in Arizona, is responsible for its manufacture and distribution in the Mexican market. The formulations include aloe vera shots with a variety of ingredients,... - November 03, 2019 - Aloetrade America LLC
Just in time for National Happy Hour Day - celebrated every year on November 12 - EatDrinkDeals is out with its Top 10 List of the Best Happy Hours in the nation.
Happy Hour is said to have started as a U.S. Navy tradition around 1913 and then gained prominence during Prohibition. With most respectable... - November 01, 2019 - EatDrinkDeals
Collecting Sports Equipment for Children in Need - October 30, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.
Zipps Liquor - Locally Owned Liquor Store Chain Expands After 25 years in the Industry - October 29, 2019 - Zipps Liquor
Local festival builds on first year’s success with big plans for its second year. Two local Ypsilanti business owners join efforts to create excitement in Ypsilanti by bringing out Michigan’s craft cider makers at the second annual West Cross Hard Cider Festival. This family-friendly festival unites what we love about Michigan in the Fall: cider and donuts, games, hard cider and the best food from local restaurants. - October 10, 2019 - West Cross Cider Festival
Big Sexy Brewing Company was awarded a bronze medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition, the world’s largest commercial beer competition. - October 08, 2019 - Big Sexy Brewing Company
Bald Man Brewing’s "Spirit In The Sky" Strawberry Rhubarb Ale in Select Retailers Now. - October 02, 2019 - Bald Man Brewing Company
Blue Shark Vodka is ready to unveil its new, exclusive glass airport display at Wilmington International Airport this Friday, September 27 at 4:30 p.m.
The custom vitrine was handcrafted by Greensboro, NC, “Maker of Beautiful Things” Chris Horney, who has handcrafted custom, high-end furniture... - September 27, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.
Doing something different often leads to criticism, or praise, rarely both. However, when you do something different and it has a massive impact. That does lead to both criticism and praise. - September 27, 2019 - Sea Aged Wine
NewAge’s new BrewSavor brand now offers two butyl lined, reinforced hoses for craft brewers who focus on beer flavor. One style has wire reinforcement for kink resistance and improved flexibility, while another is monofilament reinforced for crush resistance – it will rebound to its original shape after impact. Both types are designed for the rigors of brewery production floors and handle suction or discharge. They’re made in USA and meet FDA, USDA and Canadian Food Inspection Agency standards. - September 27, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.
Jolly Roger Brew will introduce their Huzzah! Razzberry Wheat beer at the Langtree Hops Fest this Saturday, September 21. Huzzah! fuses a delicate raspberry flavor into Jolly Roger Brew’s Walk the Plank Wheat, which earned a Bronze Award in the 2019 NC Brewers Cup Competition in the Light American... - September 19, 2019 - Jolly Roger Brew
Announcing a newly established restaurant located in Arlington, Texas that services the DFW Metroplex communities, Flavors Wings N Daiquiris. - September 11, 2019 - Flavors Wings N Daiquiris
Starting this month, IZO Mezcal will be available at these select Costco
locations in Southern California and Arizona: Vista, Temecula, Chula Vista, Tucson, Glendale, Mesa. - September 11, 2019 - IZO Mezcal
On October 24, 2019 join the ALS Therapy Development Institute in Cambridge for an outdoor celebration of autumn with hard cider, apple cider donuts, seasonal snacks, music, and fun – all in support of a great cause. - September 10, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Sufferfest Beer Company, known as the pioneer of the functional beer category introduces their first stout, Head Start and a Variety Pack, including Repeat, FKT (Fastest Known Time) and Head Start.
Rich in flavor but light in calories (135), Sufferfest’s Head Start has been long requested by the... - September 06, 2019 - Sufferfest
Jolly Roger Brew’s Walk the Plank Wheat earned a Bronze Award in the 2019 NC Brewers Cup Competition in the Light American Hybrid category. This year’s competition, held in Mocksville, NC, included 104 North Carolina craft breweries offering 710 entries for the 31 style categories.
Walk... - September 05, 2019 - Jolly Roger Brew
Lucky Envelope Brewing will celebrate the traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival with mooncakes and special beer releases on Saturday, September 7th from Noon-10pm at their tasting room in Ballard.
The Mid-Autumn Festival is an annual harvest festival celebrating the 15th day of the 8th month of the... - August 29, 2019 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
Just in time for college football kick-off, Jolly Roger Brew is offering a limited re-release of it’s RoY’ALL Championship Ale at their tasting room at 4:00 pm on August 29 & 30. RoY’ALL is a delicious, smooth Pale Ale with a hint of orange (of course) that was originally released... - August 28, 2019 - Jolly Roger Brew
Bangin Banjo Brewing Co. and 26 Degree Brewing Co. will host a double anniversary party and Funky Buddha Brewery will host a Beer Brunch and release of French Toast and Bourbon BA French Toast. - August 28, 2019 - UniteUs Group
Enormous Area Response to Blue Shark Vodka Premiere. - August 27, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.
UniteUs Group in conjunction with its Fem Collective and Choose954 division's - launch Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week to celebrate Broward County’s ever-expanding craft beer culture. - August 15, 2019 - UniteUs Group
New Cocktails Unveiled - August 06, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.
"MO Better" Beer to Benefit MO Better Foundation Releases on Thursday July 25 at 4 pm. Board members from the MO Better Foundation came to Third Wheel and assisted on brew day. - July 20, 2019 - MO Better Foundation
Highlights of Wild Monk's new menu and other information about the restaurant. - July 20, 2019 - Wild Monk
Twin Valley Distillers, Montgomery County's only distillery, will be relocating to a new, larger space in the fall. The expansion will include a larger production facility and a more inviting tasting room.
The new facility is located a few blocks from the current location at 1029 East Gude Drive.
The... - July 17, 2019 - Twin Valley Distillers
Bayon Distillery shows off their Tamarind Liqueur and award winning Cascara Liqueur at the SIWS show, Seoul Korea, June 2019. In addition to Tamarind Liqueur and Cascara Liqueur, Bayon Distillery also offers Mondulkiri Coffee Liqueur. Mondulkiri Coffee Liqueur is made from coffee beans from Mondulkiri Province in Cambodia; hand picked by Bayon Distillery employees, and processed at its facility in Sihanoukville Province, Cambodia. - July 11, 2019 - Ron Zemp's Longevity Medical Group
Signature Drink Named for Masonboro Island - July 01, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.
There's a New Shark in Town. - June 25, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.
Blue Shark Vodka, LLC. has named its first CEO, retired Rear Admiral (LH) Mark Milliken.
“I am honored to take charge and work with this incredible team assembled,” said Milliken. “Approximately six years ago, three of us huddled at our Class Reunion and we contemplated different business... - June 24, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.
Planet Earth’s favorite vodka, ABSOLUT, brings the spirit of the Swedish Midsommar to Fort Lauderdale's famed coastline in conjunction with the launch of their new ABSOLUT Juice Strawberry and ABSOLUT Juice Apple. Taking place throughout the months of July and August, the eight-week fest, Midsommar Splash Fort Lauderdale Beach, offers a variety of unique events, experiences, and activities which to gather with friends through food, fashion, fitness, community, and cocktails. - June 20, 2019 - Arianne Glassman
Deanna Marie (DM) Label and Stan Mansion are proud to host “Stopping Traffic with Rahab’s Daughters,” a fabulous evening of fashion and fun, for a most worthy cause. This red-carpet fundraising event will benefit local non-profit Rahab’s Daughters in their fight to rescue, rehabilitate... - June 20, 2019 - Deanna Marie Label, LLC
Go Deeper! Teams and Individuals are welcome to participate. - June 20, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.
The national food sport series, Culinary Fight Club (CFC), (http://culinaryfightclub.com/) makes its sixth stop in Chicago for their 2019 Blended Battle tour at host venue Eleven Eleven Chicago (https://elevenelevenchicago.com/) on Monday June 17. This year, chefs will battle across an expanded list... - June 15, 2019 - Culinary Fight Club, Inc.
St. Augustine brewed craft beer will be distributed in six counties. - June 15, 2019 - Champion Brands Inc.
The San Diego Spirits Festival, San Diego’s premier celebration of spirits and cocktails, returns for its eleventh year of unforgettable summertime indulgence. Thousands of spirits enthusiasts will descend upon San Diego’s Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier August 24-25, 2019, to enjoy two amazing days of unlimited cocktails, culinary delights and sizzling entertainment. - May 22, 2019 - San Diego Spirits Festival
Brent Walker, Proprietor + Operations Manager, announced today that For[a]ged will be opening early summer 2019 in Dairy Block at 1825 Blake Street in Denver, CO.
For[a]ged is the second collaboration between Walker and acclaimed Concept Chef Duy Pham, serving up 45+ years of combined restaurant experience... - May 07, 2019 - For[a]ged
Summer is nearly here, and Ecliptic Brewing is ready to help quench customers’ thirst with its new seasonal series beer: Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale, which is available late May through mid-August. Pale and wheat malts help create a crisp, tart beer, while Cascade hops complement the citrus notes... - May 02, 2019 - Ecliptic Brewing
Blue Shark Vodka announces the launch of its Drink Responsibly Campaign, titled S.O.S., meaning Sensible, Observant and Safe.
At Blue Shark Vodka, their commitment to social responsibility and promoting safe consumption of their proprietary spirit simply begins “at home,” with all of their... - April 30, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.
Blue Shark Vodka, a division of Daytoon, Inc., announces its marketing team to lead the debut and advertising efforts for Blue Shark Vodka: The Castle Group of Andover, MA; Rough House Editorial of San Francisco, CA; Out of Our Minds Animation Studios of Winston-Salem, NC; Studio Place of Greensboro,... - April 23, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.
Lucky Envelope Brewing is celebrating its Anniversary on Saturday, April 27th with new beer releases, red envelope giveaways, & some new branded merchandise.
“This year’s Anniversary celebration has cultural significance,” says co-founder Raymond Kwan. “The number four in... - April 19, 2019 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
Baijiu continues to gain ground in the US spirits world. - April 18, 2019 - Ming River
The Shark that Won't Bite! - April 15, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.
Consumers Association (“OCA”) and Bareburger are pleased to announce Bareburger’s launch of a new initiative aimed at providing consumers with full transparency about the origin, nature and quality of the food they eat at Bareburger restaurants.
OCA has long been at the forefront of... - April 11, 2019 - Bareburger
Visit the SMC Booth # 5033 to experience the latest pneumatic innovations in craft brewing. - April 05, 2019 - SMC Corporation of America