Beer & Spirits News
Get a taste for beer and spirits industry news, covering events, openings, brand launches, sponsorships and the business of brewing and distilling. Featuring news from retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers and hospitality industry professionals, focused on vodka, brandy, whiskey, gin, sake and other malt and blended alcoholic beverages.
Roadrunner Print & Ship and Taste Specific Open Joint Hub in Palm Springs
Two community-rooted business owners mark five years of friendship and a new chapter for their companies at 1130 N. Valdivia Way - a 4,500 sq. ft. hub built for production, strategy, and future growth - July 27, 2026 - Taste Specific
Toledo Takes on ALS Returns July 31, Expected to Surpass $1 Million Raised for ALS Research
Fourth annual community fundraiser brings local breweries, businesses and supporters together at Fifth Third Field to accelerate the search for ALS treatments. - July 23, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Concord Specialty Insurance Company and RHIC Underwriters Launch Liquor Liability and General Liability Program for South Carolina Hospitality Establishments
Concord Specialty Insurance Company, an excess and surplus lines insurer rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, and RHIC Underwriters, LLC have launched a new program providing liquor liability and general liability insurance to establishments serving alcohol in South Carolina. The program targets bars, restaurants, and small venues, and is distributed exclusively through The Ragnar Group Inc. and select licensed partners. Coverage became effective July 15, 2026. - July 16, 2026 - Concord Specialty Insurance Company
Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits Signs National Distribution Agreement with buzzbox Premium Cocktails
Agreement launches buzzbox across 35 states nationwide, pairing one of the RTD category's most distinctive premium cocktail brands with the beverage alcohol industry's leading route-to-market platform - July 14, 2026 - buzzbox
Iron Heart Canning Brings Their Mobile Canning & Co-Packing Network to the Texas Beverage Market
The Quality Leader in Mobile Canning has Partnered with Blue Flag Distillery to Launch Co-Packing and Mobile Canning in Texas. - July 09, 2026 - Iron Heart Canning
Granite City-Based Double00 Vodka Announces Official Launch Night at Nick's Bar & Grill
Double00 Vodka, a Granite City-based premium vodka brand founded by Darryl Gill, will celebrate its official launch on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at Nick’s Bar & Grill in Granite City, Illinois. The launch will introduce the brand’s signature cold-serve experience, #chilledDouble00. - July 03, 2026 - DLG Spirts, Inc
Equalise Flavored Vodka and Legendary Artist Wyland Launch Limited-Edition USA 250 Commemorative Bottle
Wyland’s iconic 1986 painting of the Statue of Liberty transforms the Equalise Wyland Bing Cherry Vodka bottle into a collector’s piece — just in time for America’s 250th birthday. - June 22, 2026 - Daytoon, Inc.
The Old Guard Bourbon Expands Maryland Presence Through New Distribution Partnership with North Star Wine & Liquor
Award-Winning Hand-Crafted Bourbon Brand Strengthens Mid-Atlantic Growth Strategy - June 21, 2026 - The Old Guard Bourbon
90 Miles, Billions at Stake: New Report Exposes the High Cost of America’s Cuba Stalemate
A striking new analysis argues that the United States is leaving major economic value on the table by keeping Cuba at arm’s length. Just 90 miles from Florida lies a market with powerful symbolic recognition, global consumer appeal, and meaningful commercial potential—yet current policy continues to wall off trade, suppress tourism-linked growth, and block American businesses from opportunities that could ripple across hospitality, retail, travel, and services. - June 17, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers Named Grand Marshal for 5th Annual Heroes Boat Parade Benefiting Florida Veterans and Celebrating America's 250th
The Hernando Beach Yacht Club's 5th Annual Heroes Boat Parade returns July 4, 2026, benefiting the Florida Veterans Foundation. Hernando County Administrator and Navy submarine veteran Jeff Rogers will serve as Grand Marshal during a patriotic celebration marking America's 250th anniversary. The event includes a decorated boat parade, live music, Quilts of Honor presentations, silent auction, raffle, and family activities. - June 15, 2026 - Hernando Beach Yacht Club
Explosive New Article Challenges Wine’s Most Profitable Myth and Could Reshape How Millions Think About Aging, Value, and Taste
The Religion of Bottle Age delivers a bold, research-backed takedown of one of wine culture’s most lucrative beliefs—and offers the kind of contrarian argument built to drive headlines, interviews, and debate. - May 31, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
The Country Squire Announces Grand Opening Celebration Week at New Lakeland Drive Location
Historic Mississippi Tobacconist announces the Grand Opening of its new flagship location at 1925 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, featuring the state’s largest cigar humidor, a luxury cocktail lounge, outdoor seating, and Central Mississippi’s only 24-hour private members-only cigar lounge, The Reeves Room. A week of special events will culminate in the official Grand Opening celebration on May 30, 2026, featuring a live concert, beer and food trucks, and commemorative presentation. - May 15, 2026 - The Country Squire
Mack Brands Unveils Redesign of Tequila Rosaluz and Conte Camillo, Challenging Traditional Spirits Packaging
Mack Brands, led by founder and CEO Nic Mack, today announced a complete redesign of its flagship bottles for Tequila Rosaluz and Conte Camillo - signaling a deliberate shift away from ornate, traditional luxury toward minimalist, design-led functionality. - May 13, 2026 - Mack Brands
Only 250 Bottles: Hooten Young Unveils Constitution Hull Reserve, 19 Year Whiskey Finished with Timber from America's Oldest Warship
Hooten Young announces Constitution Hull Reserve — an ultra-rare 19-year American whiskey commemorating 250 years of American independence. Only 250 individually numbered bottles, finished with authentic oak from the USS Constitution ("Old Ironsides"). Barreled on Veterans Day 2006. 138.6 proof. Pre-sale launches May 15 on Seelbach's. - May 08, 2026 - Hooten Young
Licorería Limantour (#20 on North America's 50 Best Bars 2026) to Headline Exclusive One-Night Bar Takeover at Mezcal Culture Fest in Miami
Licorería Limantour, ranked No. 20 on North America’s 50 Best Bars 2026, will headline a one-night cocktail takeover at Mezcal Culture Fest at Moxy South Beach on June 13, 2026. - May 06, 2026 - Mezculture
Starting a New Business: Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria Brings Authentic New York-Style Pizza to Melbourne, FL
Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria in Melbourne, FL (Viera/Rockledge area) serves authentic New York-style, hand-tossed pizza made by owner Arthur Crossett, a NY pizzeria veteran. The shop focuses on fresh dough made daily, never-frozen ingredients, and a signature pie called The New Yorker, with fast delivery, easy pickup, weekly specials like Wacky Wednesday, and a rewards program. - May 04, 2026 - Uncle Vitos Pizzeria
Lucky Envelope Brewing Celebrates 11th Anniversary
Lucky Envelope Brewing will celebrate its 11th anniversary on Saturday, May 2, 2026, with beer releases, red envelope giveaways, and food from El Koreano. Doors open at noon and the brewery will be celebrating throughout the day. To mark the anniversary, the brewery will release three beers: an... - April 16, 2026 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
Liquid Assets Sports Bar and Grill Celebrates First Anniversary with Community, Food, Sports and Philanthropy
Liquid Assets Sports Bar and Grill (located at 2755 Jamie Lane) Lincoln’s vibrant destination for food, craft beer and live sports viewing, proudly celebrates its first anniversary of serving the South Lincoln community. - April 07, 2026 - Liquid Assets Sports Bar and Grill
Stinger Compliance Reinvents Multi-Site Management with a New CXM Platform
Stinger Compliance is redefining operational excellence with its evolution from a niche ID-verification firm into a premier Customer Experience Management (CXM) innovator. By bridging the gap between high-stakes regulatory compliance and modern guest expectations, Stinger now delivers a state-of-the-art ecosystem that fuses on-premise secret shopping with real-time digital review intelligence—empowering multi-site operators to turn raw data into decisive leadership action. - March 25, 2026 - Stinger Compliance
Zarova Vodka Consolidates an Ultra-Premium Platform Through Strategic Expansion
Zarova Vodka is consolidating an ultra-premium spirits platform through structured expansion and selective acquisitions. Founded by Misael Plasencia and Neydis Rojas, the Palm Beach–based company is positioning itself beyond a single product launch, pursuing scalable growth within the high-end beverage market through disciplined strategy and portfolio development. - February 23, 2026 - Zarova Vodka
Blue Shark Vodka Announces Limited Edition Bottle for U.S. 250th Celebration and Coinciding Sweepstakes
In celebration of the nation’s sesquicentennial, Blue Shark Vodka has a new, limited-edition bottle along with an exciting sweepstakes opportunity for fans. Blue Shark Vodka President Niki Bloomquist worked with in-house label artist Elif Siebenpfeiffer to create an underwater bottle... - February 18, 2026 - Daytoon, Inc.
The End of an Era
When Blue Shark Vodka opened its doors in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, it was a family dream…..,family-owned, hand-made, meticulously distilled, incredibly smooth to taste, and always fun to enjoy. The Company’s founder, Mark Bloomquist (a.k.a. Mark the Shark), an honors Naval... - February 10, 2026 - Daytoon, Inc.
Rotary Club of Charlotte South Hosts 4th Annual “Perfectly Paired” Wine Tasting & Auction
Guests will enjoy a curated wine tasting, supper-by-the-bite offerings prepared by The Duke Mansion culinary team, and both silent and live auctions featuring travel experiences, golf, spa and dining packages, and other distinctive offerings. - February 07, 2026 - Rotary Club Charlotte South
A Cellar Worth Traveling For: The Virginia Collection Behind an International Heist
L’Auberge Provençale celebrates its 45th anniversary with award-winning wine and bourbon experiences at La Table Provençale, elevated zero-proof cocktails, and a chauffeured vineyard excursion. - February 02, 2026 - L'Auberge Provencale
IGETHI Welcomes You to January
A New Kind of Reset for a New Kind of Consumer. January is more than just a month on the calendar. It's a mindset. - January 07, 2026 - IGETHI
Hernando Beach Christmas Boat Parade Returns December 13 Plus New Lights Contest
After a year’s pause following Hurricane Helene, the Hernando Beach Yacht Club Christmas Boat Parade returns December 13. The beloved event celebrates the season while supporting Toys for Tots, collecting new, unwrapped gifts for local families. New this year, Marina Rose Cruises and community partners introduce the Hernando Beach Holiday Lights Contest, inviting canal-side homes to compete and spread holiday cheer. - November 26, 2025 - Hernando Beach Yacht Club
The “12 Days of Christmas” Returns with Even Bigger and Better Gifts
Blue Shark Vodka and Local Partners Aim for Smiles and Surprises on Z107.5 - November 14, 2025 - Daytoon, Inc.
Superior Grocers Supported Food Banks Amid Recent SNAP/EBT Uncertainty
As families across Southern California faced uncertainty earlier this week due to the temporary SNAP/EBT funding disruption, Superior Grocers quickly expanded its community food donation program to ensure families in need continued to have access to essential food items. Working in partnership... - November 10, 2025 - Superior Grocers
Ales for ALS Reaches 300+ Breweries in 2025 — Limited Spots Still Open to Join This Year
Ales for ALS™ announced today that more than 300 breweries across the United States and around the world have joined the 2025 program—poised to make this year one of the largest in the initiative’s 12-year history. Limited hop allocations remain available, and interested breweries are encouraged to enroll soon to secure one of the final shipments for the year. - October 31, 2025 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Shochu Rising 2025: Japan’s Authentic Spirit Comes to Los Angeles
The Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association (JSS) presents Shochu Rising 2025, a two-day cultural and tasting event celebrating Honkaku Shochu—Japan’s authentic distilled spirit. Held on November 2–3 in Los Angeles, the event bridges Japanese distillers with U.S. food professionals, media, and consumers through tastings, lectures, and pairings from a Michelin-starred restaurant. - October 29, 2025 - Shochu Rising 2025
North Mountain Brewing Co. Chef Jackie Earns Prestigious Les Disciples Escoffier USA
North Mountain Brewery Executive Chef Jackie Abrile-Carlile will be inducted into Les Disciples Escoffier. This is a prestigious honor, and NMT Brewery is proud of Chef Jackie's major accomplishment. - October 27, 2025 - North Mountain Brewing Company
Third Annual SharkAid Masquerade Will Give Out $1,000 Prize
Get your costumes ready for a spooktacular night at Kipos for the third annual SharkAid Masquerade Party. Join in the fun from 9pm until midnight, Friday, October 31 at the Kipos Garden Patio. Enjoy delicious cocktails by Blue Shark Vodka, music, treats and contests. Local radio personality Foz... - October 26, 2025 - Daytoon, Inc.
Prima Facie Bistro & Market Celebrates Its 1st Anniversary with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Prima Facie Bistro & Market proudly announces the celebration of its First Anniversary Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, from 4:00–5:00 PM. The event will take place at the Bistro, located in the heart of Parkville, and will mark a milestone year of community,... - October 23, 2025 - Prima Facie Bistro and Market
A Taste of Italy Like Never Before Hits Long Island
The Inaugural San Gennaro Wine & Food Festival — Presented by Uncle Giuseppe’s — Debuts This Saturday 10/11/25 at the Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill. - October 08, 2025 - Taste Long Island Events
Philly Forever Homecoming Dance with Tahiirah Habibi
Philadelphia is about to make history. Internationally acclaimed wine & culture strategist Tahiirah Habibi is coming home to host the first-ever Philly Forever: Homecoming Dance, a cultural celebration of wine, food, music, and community at the iconic Bok Gymnasium. - September 24, 2025 - Tahiirah Habibi
Ranger Creek Announces Launch of Texas Landmark Original No. 2 Single Malt
Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling announced today the second release of its award-winning Texas Landmark Single Malt – the Original No.2. The second in the series continues Ranger Creek’s tradition of excellence winning a Gold at this year’s San Francisco World Spirits... - September 10, 2025 - Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling
SOBREO Elixirs Debut in New York, Defining a New Era of Inclusive Hospitality
New York bars are debuting a new category: Elixirs. Built on SOBREO’s zero-sugar, zero-proof, oak-aged base, Elixirs are designed to serve both ways, Spirited with alcohol or Clean without. Mockingbird in Brooklyn and Hekate in the East Village are among the first to feature them. “SOBREO is one of the finest products that has ever walked through our doors,” says Eliott Edge, Head Bartender at Hekate. - August 28, 2025 - SOBREO Elixirs
Odaingerous Fashionably Sparkling Wine Partners with Park Street, Toasting to Style, Self-Expression, and the Art of Celebration
Odaingerous Fashionably Sparkling Wine — the bold new champagne from designer and cultural disruptor Odain Watson — has officially signed with leading alcohol distributor Park Street, marking an exciting new chapter that merges the worlds of luxury fashion and fine wine. - August 22, 2025 - Odaingerous LLC
Florida Moonshine Company Opens First Tasting Room to Bring Local Spirits Directly to the Public This Fall
Florida Moonshine Company, a 100% woman-owned brand, will open its first tasting room in downtown St. Augustine this fall. The space will offer immersive tastings, private events, and handcrafted moonshine—bringing Florida spirits directly to the public. - August 15, 2025 - Florida Moonshine Company
From Oaxaca to Singapore: The Moon Shift Strikes Gold (and Silver) Again — This Time in Asia
The Moon Shift — an artisanal destilado de agave handcrafted in Santiago Matatlán, Oaxaca — is making waves on the global spirits stage once again. After earning top honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition earlier this year, the brand just captured two of only six medals awarded in the Mezcal Category at the 2025 Asia World Spirits Competition in Singapore. - August 14, 2025 - Russell Stover
Historic Milestone: Stonecrest's Longest-Running Black-Owned Bar Celebrates 27 Years of Serving Atlanta
August 28–31, 2025: Thursday, August 28 – Business Networking Mixer & Ladies Night. Friday, August 29 – Live Band 8p-11 The Owner Dj Cezah is the DJ till 4mm #OG Fridays. Saturday, August 30 – Virgo Bash celebrating all Virgo birthdays. Sunday, August 31 – Gary DaCosta’s Official Birthday Party. - August 14, 2025 - Dabomb Sports Grill
Local Veteran-Owner Franchise Launches Fundraising Event
Veteran-Owned Franchise, All American Steakhouse and Sports Theater in Manassas, Virginia Partners with Semper K9 Assistance Dogs and Patriots for Disabled Divers for Fundraising Event - Will raffle 6-sets of Washington Commanders home game tickets. - August 12, 2025 - The All American Steakhouse & Sports Theater
Brother Filtration Ships 200+ Stainless Steel Filter Housings for Industrial Use
Brother Filtration, a global leader in industrial filtration solutions, has successfully completed the delivery of more than 200 stainless steel filter housings to a prominent water management technology provider in Brazil. - August 11, 2025 - Brother Filtration
Blue Shark Vodka Makes a Splash in Maryland: Now Distributed by Backup Beverage in Frederick, MD
Blue Shark Vodka, the multiple award-winning, North Carolina-based craft vodka inspired by ocean conservation, is excited to announce its official launch in Maryland through an exclusive distribution agreement with Backup Beverage of Frederick. Known for its ultra-smooth taste, premium non-GMO... - August 06, 2025 - Daytoon, Inc.
Superior Grocers Opens Its Second Las Vegas Store
· New store at 390 S Decatur Blvd marks the 74th store for one of the nation’s largest independent grocery chains. · Grand opening celebration was on July 23 underscores the company’s commitment to investing in local communities, with planned check giveaways to local... - July 25, 2025 - Superior Grocers
Queens-Based PRIME Mēt Steakhouse Rooftop Lounge Now Open Until 2 AM Thursdays to Saturdays
Now open until 2 a.m. Thursdays - Saturdays, PRIME Mēt Steakhouse Rooftop lounge offers a classy atmosphere and breathtaking skyline views, making it one of the top rooftop bars in Flushing, Queens. Finding the perfect rooftop bar to take in the stunning skyline of New York City can be a challenge, especially in Flushing. - July 18, 2025 - Prime Mēt Steakhouse
Blue Shark Vodka Now Available in Florida Through ABC Fine Wine & Spirits
Blue Shark Vodka, the award-winning, family-owned craft vodka brand rooted in sustainability and ocean conservation, is making its official debut in Florida. The premium spirit will now be available at selected ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, one of Florida’s leading beverage retailers. Blue... - July 16, 2025 - Daytoon, Inc.
Introducing Potieri Cocktail: a Passion Fruit Vodka-Brandy Fusion Inspired by a Colombian Island Escape
Potieri Cocktail proudly announces the launch of its debut beverage: a Passion Fruit Vodka-Brandy cocktail that promises to transport drinkers to a tropical paradise with every sip. Rooted in a personal journey and inspired by the vibrant flavors of Colombia, Poteiri is more than a... - July 15, 2025 - Potieri Cocktail
ArKay Beverages Promotes Safe Driving with Alcohol-Free Message: "Don’t Drink and Drive… Unless It’s ArKay"
The campaign, which coincides with ArKay’s growing presence in over 35 countries, positions the company’s alcohol-free products as a responsible alternative to traditional spirits. Designed to replicate the flavor and warmth of liquor without the risks of intoxication, ArKay’s beverages target health-conscious consumers, designated drivers, and anyone seeking mindful drinking options. - July 10, 2025 - ArKay Beverages
Licor Zone Mexico Expands Global Reach as Emerging Market Specialist in Spirits Distribution
As global demand for premium spirits and beverages continues to rise, one Mexican distributor is quietly emerging as a major force in international markets. Licor Zone S.A. de C.V., based in Mexico, is rapidly earning recognition as one of Latin America’s most influential alcohol distribution... - July 09, 2025 - Licor Zone