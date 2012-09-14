PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Blue Shark Vodka in Stock for the Holidays Blue Thursday is Finally Here. - December 17, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.

Announcing FemAle Brew Fest(TM) 2020 - South Florida’s 4th Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry In 2020, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be hosted at South Florida’s newest retail and entertainment destination, Dania Pointe. - December 11, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest

Worldwide Launch of HighSake: the Pinnacle of Japanese Sake Craftsmanship For expansion of life and experiences - December 05, 2019 - HighSake

Oktoberfest Success and Engel & Völkers Belleair Giveaway German company Engel & Völkers Belleair sponsors local Oktoberfest. - November 16, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

Lanner and Corlina Team Up at IoT Tech Expo to Demo How to Implement Industrial IoT in a Brownfield Manufacturing Facility Aiming to enable small and medium sized manufacturers to leverage Industrial IoT benefits without having to rip and replace their legacy operational technology, Lanner and Corlina look forward to building wide ranging solutions for SI’s and end users alike to implement IIoT in their facilities using a pre-validated ecosystem of sensors, industrial analytics software and x86 IoT gateways. - November 12, 2019 - Lanner America

Found in the Underground Art Series on Skates Finds New Home at Lexus Velodrome Found in the Underground is back for its fourth installation, and this time it’s getting a whole new set of wheels. - November 08, 2019 - What Is Art

New Shots of Aloe Vera Now in Mexico Shots, a successful drink in the American market, have arrived in Mexico to stay. Sucuvia, a brand linked to the American company Sucuvia LLC based in Arizona, is responsible for its manufacture and distribution in the Mexican market. The formulations include aloe vera shots with a variety of ingredients,... - November 03, 2019 - Aloetrade America LLC

Top 10 List for National Happy Hour Day Just in time for National Happy Hour Day - celebrated every year on November 12 - EatDrinkDeals is out with its Top 10 List of the Best Happy Hours in the nation. Happy Hour is said to have started as a U.S. Navy tradition around 1913 and then gained prominence during Prohibition. With most respectable... - November 01, 2019 - EatDrinkDeals

Blue Shark Vodka Joins Wilmington Sharks' Santa Jaws Event Collecting Sports Equipment for Children in Need - October 30, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.

Zipps Liquor Continues to Expand Throughout Texas Zipps Liquor - Locally Owned Liquor Store Chain Expands After 25 years in the Industry - October 29, 2019 - Zipps Liquor

Michigan's Best Outdoor Cider Festival Local festival builds on first year’s success with big plans for its second year. Two local Ypsilanti business owners join efforts to create excitement in Ypsilanti by bringing out Michigan’s craft cider makers at the second annual West Cross Hard Cider Festival. This family-friendly festival unites what we love about Michigan in the Fall: cider and donuts, games, hard cider and the best food from local restaurants. - October 10, 2019 - West Cross Cider Festival

Big Sexy Brewing Wins Bronze Medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival Big Sexy Brewing Company was awarded a bronze medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition, the world’s largest commercial beer competition. - October 08, 2019 - Big Sexy Brewing Company

"Drink for Pink" Breast Cancer Fund Raising Beer Introduced Bald Man Brewing’s "Spirit In The Sky" Strawberry Rhubarb Ale in Select Retailers Now. - October 02, 2019 - Bald Man Brewing Company

Blue Shark Vodka “Lurking” at ILM Airport Blue Shark Vodka is ready to unveil its new, exclusive glass airport display at Wilmington International Airport this Friday, September 27 at 4:30 p.m. The custom vitrine was handcrafted by Greensboro, NC, “Maker of Beautiful Things” Chris Horney, who has handcrafted custom, high-end furniture... - September 27, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.

Sea Aged Cider Running Out of Stock, A Perfect Solution Found; An Almost Never Ending Supply of Apples, Which Now Creates an Even Bigger Market Doing something different often leads to criticism, or praise, rarely both. However, when you do something different and it has a massive impact. That does lead to both criticism and praise. - September 27, 2019 - Sea Aged Wine

New Kink Resistant Brewery Hose Now Available from BrewSavor(R) by NewAge(R) Industries; Offers Brewers Another Choice for Durable Brewery Hose NewAge’s new BrewSavor brand now offers two butyl lined, reinforced hoses for craft brewers who focus on beer flavor. One style has wire reinforcement for kink resistance and improved flexibility, while another is monofilament reinforced for crush resistance – it will rebound to its original shape after impact. Both types are designed for the rigors of brewery production floors and handle suction or discharge. They’re made in USA and meet FDA, USDA and Canadian Food Inspection Agency standards. - September 27, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Jolly Roger Brew Introduces Huzzah! Razzberry Wheat at the Langtree Lakefront Hops Fest, Saturday, September 21, 2019 Jolly Roger Brew will introduce their Huzzah! Razzberry Wheat beer at the Langtree Hops Fest this Saturday, September 21. Huzzah! fuses a delicate raspberry flavor into Jolly Roger Brew’s Walk the Plank Wheat, which earned a Bronze Award in the 2019 NC Brewers Cup Competition in the Light American... - September 19, 2019 - Jolly Roger Brew

Couple Announces That Flavors Wings N Daiquiris is Now Open for Business Announcing a newly established restaurant located in Arlington, Texas that services the DFW Metroplex communities, Flavors Wings N Daiquiris. - September 11, 2019 - Flavors Wings N Daiquiris

IZO Mezcal Now Available at Select Costco Locations Starting this month, IZO Mezcal will be available at these select Costco locations in Southern California and Arizona: Vista, Temecula, Chula Vista, Tucson, Glendale, Mesa. - September 11, 2019 - IZO Mezcal

Cambridge Cider Social Invites You to Celebrate Autumn by Tasting Hard Ciders and Donuts at a Fun Outdoor Festival On October 24, 2019 join the ALS Therapy Development Institute in Cambridge for an outdoor celebration of autumn with hard cider, apple cider donuts, seasonal snacks, music, and fun – all in support of a great cause. - September 10, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Sufferfest Beer Company Expands Its Purpose-Brewed Lineup with a Variety Pack Including New Flavor Head Start Stout Sufferfest Beer Company, known as the pioneer of the functional beer category introduces their first stout, Head Start and a Variety Pack, including Repeat, FKT (Fastest Known Time) and Head Start. Rich in flavor but light in calories (135), Sufferfest’s Head Start has been long requested by the... - September 06, 2019 - Sufferfest

Jolly Roger Brew’s Walk the Plank Wheat Earns 2019 NC Brewers Cup Competition Bronze Award Jolly Roger Brew’s Walk the Plank Wheat earned a Bronze Award in the 2019 NC Brewers Cup Competition in the Light American Hybrid category. This year’s competition, held in Mocksville, NC, included 104 North Carolina craft breweries offering 710 entries for the 31 style categories. Walk... - September 05, 2019 - Jolly Roger Brew

Mooncakes & Special Beer Releases Highlight Lucky Envelope’s Mid-Autumn Celebration Lucky Envelope Brewing will celebrate the traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival with mooncakes and special beer releases on Saturday, September 7th from Noon-10pm at their tasting room in Ballard. The Mid-Autumn Festival is an annual harvest festival celebrating the 15th day of the 8th month of the... - August 29, 2019 - Lucky Envelope Brewing

Jolly Roger Brew Offers Limited Re-Release of RoY’ALL (Rest of Y’all) Championship Ale Just in time for college football kick-off, Jolly Roger Brew is offering a limited re-release of it’s RoY’ALL Championship Ale at their tasting room at 4:00 pm on August 29 & 30. RoY’ALL is a delicious, smooth Pale Ale with a hint of orange (of course) that was originally released... - August 28, 2019 - Jolly Roger Brew

Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week Starts One Day Earlier to Include a Double Anniversary Party and a Beer Release Bangin Banjo Brewing Co. and 26 Degree Brewing Co. will host a double anniversary party and Funky Buddha Brewery will host a Beer Brunch and release of French Toast and Bourbon BA French Toast. - August 28, 2019 - UniteUs Group

Blue Shark Vodka Beats the Hurricane Season and Takes North Carolina by Storm Enormous Area Response to Blue Shark Vodka Premiere. - August 27, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.

Broward County Has a New Way to End the Summer with the Launch of Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week UniteUs Group in conjunction with its Fem Collective and Choose954 division's - launch Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week to celebrate Broward County’s ever-expanding craft beer culture. - August 15, 2019 - UniteUs Group

Shark Week a Deemed a Huge Success for Blue Shark Vodka New Cocktails Unveiled - August 06, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.

Third Wheel Brewing Brews Beer to Make Life MO Better for Those with Disabilities "MO Better" Beer to Benefit MO Better Foundation Releases on Thursday July 25 at 4 pm. Board members from the MO Better Foundation came to Third Wheel and assisted on brew day. - July 20, 2019 - MO Better Foundation

Wild Monk - La Grange Releases New Food Menu Highlights of Wild Monk's new menu and other information about the restaurant. - July 20, 2019 - Wild Monk

Twin Valley Distillers Announces Move to New Location Twin Valley Distillers, Montgomery County's only distillery, will be relocating to a new, larger space in the fall. The expansion will include a larger production facility and a more inviting tasting room. The new facility is located a few blocks from the current location at 1029 East Gude Drive. The... - July 17, 2019 - Twin Valley Distillers

Bayon Distillery Attends the SIWS; Co-Founders Matthew Green-Hite and Rattana Em Served Over 2200 Tastings Bayon Distillery shows off their Tamarind Liqueur and award winning Cascara Liqueur at the SIWS show, Seoul Korea, June 2019. In addition to Tamarind Liqueur and Cascara Liqueur, Bayon Distillery also offers Mondulkiri Coffee Liqueur. Mondulkiri Coffee Liqueur is made from coffee beans from Mondulkiri Province in Cambodia; hand picked by Bayon Distillery employees, and processed at its facility in Sihanoukville Province, Cambodia. - July 11, 2019 - Ron Zemp's Longevity Medical Group

Blue Shark Vodka Honors Local Ecology Signature Drink Named for Masonboro Island - July 01, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.

New Hanover County's First Distillery Opens in Wilmington There's a New Shark in Town. - June 25, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.

Blue Shark Vodka Names Retired Rear Admiral Mark Milliken as CEO Blue Shark Vodka, LLC. has named its first CEO, retired Rear Admiral (LH) Mark Milliken. “I am honored to take charge and work with this incredible team assembled,” said Milliken. “Approximately six years ago, three of us huddled at our Class Reunion and we contemplated different business... - June 24, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.

The Spirit of the Season: ABSOLUT Vodka Makes a Splash on Fort Lauderdale Beach to Usher in Midsommar Planet Earth’s favorite vodka, ABSOLUT, brings the spirit of the Swedish Midsommar to Fort Lauderdale's famed coastline in conjunction with the launch of their new ABSOLUT Juice Strawberry and ABSOLUT Juice Apple. Taking place throughout the months of July and August, the eight-week fest, Midsommar Splash Fort Lauderdale Beach, offers a variety of unique events, experiences, and activities which to gather with friends through food, fashion, fitness, community, and cocktails. - June 20, 2019 - Arianne Glassman

Dozens of Chicago Businesses Join “Stopping Traffic,” a Fashion-Forward Fundraising Event to Benefit Rahab's Daughters in Their Fight Against Human Trafficking Deanna Marie (DM) Label and Stan Mansion are proud to host “Stopping Traffic with Rahab’s Daughters,” a fabulous evening of fashion and fun, for a most worthy cause. This red-carpet fundraising event will benefit local non-profit Rahab’s Daughters in their fight to rescue, rehabilitate... - June 20, 2019 - Deanna Marie Label, LLC

Blue Shark Vodka Announces Inaugural Beach Sweep Event Go Deeper! Teams and Individuals are welcome to participate. - June 20, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.

Eleven Eleven Chicago Hosts Culinary Fight Club Blended Burger Battle Tour on June 17 The national food sport series, Culinary Fight Club (CFC), (http://culinaryfightclub.com/) makes its sixth stop in Chicago for their 2019 Blended Battle tour at host venue Eleven Eleven Chicago (https://elevenelevenchicago.com/) on Monday June 17. This year, chefs will battle across an expanded list... - June 15, 2019 - Culinary Fight Club, Inc.

Champion Brands and Dog Rose Brewing Co. Partner for Distribution in Northeast Florida St. Augustine brewed craft beer will be distributed in six counties. - June 15, 2019 - Champion Brands Inc.

Signature Event for San Diego Celebrates 11 Years The San Diego Spirits Festival, San Diego’s premier celebration of spirits and cocktails, returns for its eleventh year of unforgettable summertime indulgence. Thousands of spirits enthusiasts will descend upon San Diego’s Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier August 24-25, 2019, to enjoy two amazing days of unlimited cocktails, culinary delights and sizzling entertainment. - May 22, 2019 - San Diego Spirits Festival

For[a]ging, a New Dining Experience in Dairy Block Brent Walker, Proprietor + Operations Manager, announced today that For[a]ged will be opening early summer 2019 in Dairy Block at 1825 Blake Street in Denver, CO. For[a]ged is the second collaboration between Walker and acclaimed Concept Chef Duy Pham, serving up 45+ years of combined restaurant experience... - May 07, 2019 - For[a]ged

Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale: Ecliptic Brewing’s New Summer Seasonal Summer is nearly here, and Ecliptic Brewing is ready to help quench customers’ thirst with its new seasonal series beer: Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale, which is available late May through mid-August. Pale and wheat malts help create a crisp, tart beer, while Cascade hops complement the citrus notes... - May 02, 2019 - Ecliptic Brewing

Blue Shark Vodka Launches Drink Responsibly Campaign Blue Shark Vodka announces the launch of its Drink Responsibly Campaign, titled S.O.S., meaning Sensible, Observant and Safe. At Blue Shark Vodka, their commitment to social responsibility and promoting safe consumption of their proprietary spirit simply begins “at home,” with all of their... - April 30, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.

Blue Shark Vodka Announces Winning Marketing Team for Upcoming Launch in Wilmington, NC Blue Shark Vodka, a division of Daytoon, Inc., announces its marketing team to lead the debut and advertising efforts for Blue Shark Vodka: The Castle Group of Andover, MA; Rough House Editorial of San Francisco, CA; Out of Our Minds Animation Studios of Winston-Salem, NC; Studio Place of Greensboro,... - April 23, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.

Lucky Envelope Brewing Celebrates Anniversary Lucky Envelope Brewing is celebrating its Anniversary on Saturday, April 27th with new beer releases, red envelope giveaways, & some new branded merchandise. “This year’s Anniversary celebration has cultural significance,” says co-founder Raymond Kwan. “The number four in... - April 19, 2019 - Lucky Envelope Brewing

Blue Shark Vodka Debuts BlueTube YouTube Channel The Shark that Won't Bite! - April 15, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.

Organic Consumers Association and Bareburger Announce Transparency Initiative Consumers Association (“OCA”) and Bareburger are pleased to announce Bareburger’s launch of a new initiative aimed at providing consumers with full transparency about the origin, nature and quality of the food they eat at Bareburger restaurants. OCA has long been at the forefront of... - April 11, 2019 - Bareburger