Press Releases North Coast Repertory Theatre Press Release

Receive press releases from North Coast Repertory Theatre: By Email RSS Feeds: Bloomsday at North Coast Repertory Theatre

Solana Beach, CA, December 17, 2019 --(



Andrew Barnicle directs Martin Kildare,* Jacquelyn Ritz,* Hunter Saling and Rachel Weck* in Bloomsday. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Resident Scenic Designer), Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Renetta Lloyd (Costume Design), Aaron Rumley (Sound & Projections), Philip Korth (Props) and Peter Herman (Wigs). Aaron Rumley* is the Stage Manager.



*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.



Bloomsday previews begin Wednesday, January 8. Opening Night on Saturday, January 11, at 8pm. A new Preview Matinee has been added on Friday, January 10, at 2pm. There will be a special talkback on Friday, January 17, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm through February 2, 2020. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $46, Week Nights/Wed. & Sat. Matinees - $52; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $57; Sun Night - $49. By popular demand, a Wednesday Matinee has been added on January 29 at 2pm - $52. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055 to purchase tickets. Solana Beach, CA, December 17, 2019 --( PR.com )-- North Coast Repertory Theatre launches the new decade with Steven Dietz’s lyrical Bloomsday, a time-travel tale set amidst tourists exploring the pubs and streets of James Joyce’s “Ulysses.” This San Diego premiere follows an older couple retracing their steps to rediscover their younger selves.Andrew Barnicle directs Martin Kildare,* Jacquelyn Ritz,* Hunter Saling and Rachel Weck* in Bloomsday. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Resident Scenic Designer), Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Renetta Lloyd (Costume Design), Aaron Rumley (Sound & Projections), Philip Korth (Props) and Peter Herman (Wigs). Aaron Rumley* is the Stage Manager.*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.Bloomsday previews begin Wednesday, January 8. Opening Night on Saturday, January 11, at 8pm. A new Preview Matinee has been added on Friday, January 10, at 2pm. There will be a special talkback on Friday, January 17, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm through February 2, 2020. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $46, Week Nights/Wed. & Sat. Matinees - $52; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $57; Sun Night - $49. By popular demand, a Wednesday Matinee has been added on January 29 at 2pm - $52. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055 to purchase tickets. Contact Information North Coast Repertory Theatre

Nancy Richards

(858) 481-1055



http://www.northcoastrep.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from North Coast Repertory Theatre