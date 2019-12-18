Lumina is Ready to Reinvent the Home Theatre Market with Immersive Movie-Viewing Experience

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Lumina Screens Press Release

Lumina screens, a flagship brand of Galalite cinema screens started in 2015, manufactures projection screens for a smaller-scale viewing experience like home theatres, auditoriums, corporate offices, production houses, and studios. It comes in a various range of screens providing great quality and durability with promising performance, time-bound delivery, and great after-sales service. Mumbai, India, December 18, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Galalite, a leading cinema screen manufacturer recently launched their flagship brand Lumina Projection Screens, a premium segment of home theatre screens which makes the movie viewing experience feel cinema-like at the comfort at your home. Lumina provides the widest range of screens for consumer’s different wants and needs. To cater to the diverse needs, Lumina keeps coming out with new and improved products that ensure customer satisfaction. Along with a delightful movie experience, Lumina also promises a good after-sales service to the consumers.Lumina comes in a variety of home-theatre projection screens like Leor 12, Leor 17, Splendora 14, Colour Pro White, Colour Pro Grey, Accupix Pro and few others. Each screen comes with a great number of unique features which provides an advanced visual experience and gives the consumer a wholesome experience of viewing cinema at their home. If one wants the best of colour quality and excellent viewing angles throughout the screen, Splendora 14 would be the right choice for them with invisible joints and edge to edge white field uniformity. If one wants to create a quality sound experience while watching movies on his home theatre screen, he can opt for Accupix Pro. The screen is a woven, acoustically transparent material. It’s the best screen if your speaker placement is behind the screen. Accupix Pro comes with the latest innovation in fabric design SDR a unique weave pattern that diffuses sound to enhance sound quality and transparency. The screen is best suitable for 4K and UHD enabled content.To check the range of Lumina products visit: https://www.luminascreens.com/our-products/In today’s Internet era with affordable data plans and easy access to Wi-Fi at every household, you can watch movies or any other video content in your free time. To make your viewing experience worth your while, you can install a good quality theatre projection screen and make plans by calling in your friends or family, hosting a movie night at your home. An ordinary projection screen will just do the job of providing the visual in a bigger format with average image quality. Owning a good quality projection screen, you get more features with great services which will keep your movie viewing experience intact for a longer period without any disturbance. This can be a one-time investment if you choose to buy the right brand who delivers great quality products in terms of projector and projection screens.Lumina screens, a flagship brand of Galalite cinema screens started in 2015, manufactures projection screens for a smaller-scale viewing experience like home theatres, auditoriums, corporate offices, production houses, and studios. It comes in a various range of screens providing great quality and durability with promising performance, time-bound delivery, and great after-sales service. Contact Information Lumina Screens

