Webtivity Launches New Website for Out of the Blue Yacht Charters

Created with the user experience firmly in mind, the website has been designed using the latest technology so the site is compatible with today's browsers & mobile devices. The site includes extensive imagery to accentuate the experience visitors are expecting when they think of a yacht getaway. Renee’s experience is highlighted throughout the website to draw attention to her expertise as the owner/operator.

Bradenton, FL, December 18, 2019 --(



Renee says “this website will ultimately serve our business and future customers to obtain the best possible Yacht Charter vacation available.”



Created with the user experience firmly in mind, the website has been designed using the latest technology so the site is compatible with today's browsers & mobile devices. The site includes extensive imagery to accentuate the experience visitors are expecting when they think of a yacht getaway. Renee’s experience is highlighted throughout the website to draw attention to her expertise as the owner/operator.



About Out of the Blue Yacht Charters:

We attend the industries best charter yacht shows to meet the crews and inspect the vessels for the fine details our guests will be looking for. We research the best yachts, crews and locations in the industry by capitalizing on our extensive network and industry contacts. We eagerly make sure you are fully prepared for your dream vacation. We will ask you lots of questions to make sure that we have covered every detail that you want for your amazing vacation. For more information please visit https://www.outoftheblueyachtcharters.com/.



About Webtivity Marketing & Design:

Webtivity Marketing & Design, a Bradenton & St. Petersburg based company, serves clients throughout the U.S. and other parts of the world. Webtivity provides website design/development and cross-media marketing services including search engine optimization, pay-per-click, social media, email marketing, and branding/identity services. Using a consultative approach, Webtivity works with clients to develop an effective marketing strategy based on their business, customers, competition, and budget. For more information, please visit www.webtivitydesigns.com.



Webtivity Marketing & Design - Contact

Tim Seward, Business Development Director

101 Riverfront Boulevard | Suite 650

Bradenton, FL 34205

Phone: 941-753-7574 x107



Out of the Blue Yacht Charters - Contact

Renee Sawyer, Owner/Operator

Phone: 941-981-9842

Cell: 757-759-8960 Bradenton, FL, December 18, 2019 --( PR.com )-- With an extensive knowledge of the industry and first-hand experience as a charter crew throughout the Caribbean, your Out of the Blue Yacht Charter Broker, Renee Sawyer is the key to a successful and unforgettable cruising vacation. She researches charter yachts, crews and the markets daily. Out of the Blue Yacht Charters can offer you advice about every component of your charter, from the most suitable yacht to the best destinations and itineraries. Renee, the owner, has extensive knowledge of charter destinations and will be able to advise you on the best places to go.Renee says “this website will ultimately serve our business and future customers to obtain the best possible Yacht Charter vacation available.”Created with the user experience firmly in mind, the website has been designed using the latest technology so the site is compatible with today's browsers & mobile devices. The site includes extensive imagery to accentuate the experience visitors are expecting when they think of a yacht getaway. Renee’s experience is highlighted throughout the website to draw attention to her expertise as the owner/operator.About Out of the Blue Yacht Charters:We attend the industries best charter yacht shows to meet the crews and inspect the vessels for the fine details our guests will be looking for. We research the best yachts, crews and locations in the industry by capitalizing on our extensive network and industry contacts. We eagerly make sure you are fully prepared for your dream vacation. We will ask you lots of questions to make sure that we have covered every detail that you want for your amazing vacation. For more information please visit https://www.outoftheblueyachtcharters.com/.About Webtivity Marketing & Design:Webtivity Marketing & Design, a Bradenton & St. Petersburg based company, serves clients throughout the U.S. and other parts of the world. Webtivity provides website design/development and cross-media marketing services including search engine optimization, pay-per-click, social media, email marketing, and branding/identity services. Using a consultative approach, Webtivity works with clients to develop an effective marketing strategy based on their business, customers, competition, and budget. For more information, please visit www.webtivitydesigns.com.Webtivity Marketing & Design - ContactTim Seward, Business Development Director101 Riverfront Boulevard | Suite 650Bradenton, FL 34205Phone: 941-753-7574 x107Out of the Blue Yacht Charters - ContactRenee Sawyer, Owner/OperatorPhone: 941-981-9842Cell: 757-759-8960