Remarketing for Talent Acquisition: Smartdreamers Launches the New REMARKETING Feature

New York, NY, December 18, 2019 --(



"There are very few companies using remarketing for recruitment, even though it's essential. People do not make snap decisions about their job. Odds are that each successful application entails real consideration and research on a specific business and brand. It's important to interact with users based on their behavior. The SmartDreamers Remarketing Module allows companies to easily scale retargeting ads on multiple platforms and integrated into their software ecosystem," said Adrian Cernat, CEO and co-founder of SmartDreamers.



Through the SmartDreamers Remarketing feature, recruiters can easily create audiences that will automatically retarget website visitors, built on the following criteria:



the advertising platform where a company will be launching the remarketing campaigns;



the retargeting parameters involving the desired URL, whether it is a certain sequence included in the URL or all general visits on the career page;



A specified time frame.



SmartDreamers Reports will give recruiters access to the data in order to make smart decisions, which means improved recruitment marketing efforts going forward, and a better return of investment (ROI) in the long run. All the relevant performance metrics of the remarketing campaigns (such as CTR, invested budget, clicks, views applicants, etc) will be automatically imported in the SD Reports module. In this way, recruiters will be able to create their own personalized dashboards in the best command center for monitoring the company’s talent acquisition flow.



About SmartDreamers

https://www.smartdreamers.com/



