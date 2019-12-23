RG Carves out Her Success: Takes a Generational Leap to Redefine Her Story

RG is raising funds for her first year at AADA through GoFundMe. She believes in being an artist and financially savvy. Her first term starts January 2020. Find her on GoFundMe under YupRGs@TheAcademy. New York, NY, December 23, 2019 --( PR.com )-- RG is raising the bar for herself and others. After booking off-Broadway, short films, and The Hunted: NYCSS. An action-comedy web series that originated in 2001, RG says, she’s ready for more. She’s a new student to The American Academy of Dramatic Arts New York. A move she made to refine her artistic pursuits through professional training. “At this point, my goal is to shatter my own expectations. You can see yourself at a certain level or throw yourself into the deep end,” says RG.That's old territory for this up and coming actor. She’s no stranger to the road it takes to redefine yourself. In 2014, her father was an Associate Pastor, struggling to make ends meet. He took a job at Walmart and died months later, making minimum wage. “He called me three days before he died,” RG says. “He wanted to know if this was all there was to life.” It’s that grit and one of the many driving forces that keep her motivated.RG is raising funds for her first year at AADA through GoFundMe. She believes in being an artist and financially savvy. Her first term starts January 2020. Find her on GoFundMe under YupRGs@TheAcademy.